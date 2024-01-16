Streaming Killers of the Flower Moon: Where to Watch the Movie That’s Being Called a ‘Masterpiece’

If you’re a cinephile who hasn’t yet watched Martin Scorsese’s new movie, chances are you’re desperate to catch Killers of the Flower Moon on streaming.

The Western-style drama, which clocks in at 3 hours and 26 minutes long, stars such names as Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone. Since it arrived on the scene, it has racked up some 239 award nominations (so far) and a fair few wins as well – including a Golden Globe for Gladstone. If all that attention has you interested in knowing when you can stream Killers of the Flower Moon at home in Australia, we’re here to give you the details on precisely that.

Killers of the Flower Moon: Where to stream in Australia

Apple TV streaming. Martin Scorsese new movie.

Apple has announced that the Scorsese film will be available to stream globally on Apple TV+ in 2024. If you don’t have an Apple TV+ subscription yet, you can sign up for a seven-day free trial, after which you’ll be set back $12.99 per month.

You can check out more here.

The film is streaming on Apple TV+ as of January 12, 2024. That’s right, you can watch it now!

Killers of the Flower Moon explained

If you’re unfamiliar with Killers of the Flower Moon, allow us to share a quick synopsis to catch you up.

When oil is discovered in 1920s Oklahoma under Osage Nation land, the Osage people are murdered one by one – until the FBI steps in to unravel the mystery.

The film was directed by Martin Scorsese and written by both Scorsese and Eric Roth. It is based on David Grann’s best-selling book.

Here’s the Killers of the Flower Moon trailer

Find the official trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon below.

Killers of the Flower Moon: Cast list

As mentioned above, the cast list for this film is pretty epic, and they’re already starting to take home awards for performances. The starring lineup includes Leonardo DiCaprio as Ernest Burkhart, Lily Gladstone as Mollie Burkhart, Robert De Niro as William Hale, Jesse Plemons as Tom White, Tantoo Cardinal as Lizzie Q, John Lithgow as Prosecutor Peter Leaward, Brendan Fraser as W.S. Hamilton and Cara Jade Myers as Anna.

Is Killers of the Flower Moon a true story?

Yes. Killers of the Flower Moon is based on a book by David Grann titled Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, which detailed true events.

While some changes have been made to the material in the film adaptation, the story is indeed based on actual happenings.

The story focuses on William King Hale and nephew Ernest Burkhart’s plan to marry into, and then kill, numerous members of the Osage Nation – due to the discovery of oil on the community’s land.

At the heart of the story is the relationship between Osage woman Mollie Kyle and white businessman, Ernest Burkhart, and the betrayal that Burkhart commits against his wife.

As Time has reported, Scorsese said the following of the film and its story:

“What I wanted to capture, ultimately, was the very nature of the virus or the cancer that creates this sense of a kind of easygoing genocide.

“When there is betrayal that deep, and we know for a fact that it was that way, there’s our story.”

What’s the Killers of the Flower Moon movie length?

As we mentioned earlier, the film is a long one. It runs for a total of 3 hours and 26 minutes, which some have certainly questioned. Suppose the benefit of streaming the film at home is that you can have an intermission and stretch your legs if you’d like a little break!

You can find a full list of all the Golden Globe winners of 2024 (and where to watch them, too) here, as well as a list of other streaming recommendations to look out for in the month of January – once you’re done with Killers of the Flower Moon, of course.

Lead Image Credit: Apple TV

This article has been updated since its original publish date.