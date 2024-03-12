How to Stream All of Christopher Nolan’s Films in Australia

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Christopher Nolan may have only one his first Oscar this week for directing Oppenheimer, but the filmmaker has over two decades of quality films behind him. There’s no better time than now to go on a Nolan binge, so we’ve pulled together a list of his films and where you can watch them.

Where to watch all of Christopher Nolan’s films

Following

Nolan’s first feature film was Following, a movie where he pulled a multitude of duties as not only director, but writer, producer, cinematographer and editor. The movie focuses on a young man who follows strangers on the streets of London and finds himself drawn into the criminal underworld when he follows the wrong person.

Following isn’t as easy to find as some of Christopher Nolan’s other films, but you can purchase or rent it on Apple TV or stream it with an AMC+ subscription via Prime Video channels.

Memento

Memento established Nolan as a truly daring filmmaker, attempting to write and direct a movie that is told in chronological and reverse chronological order at the same time. The movie stars Guy Pearce as a man with anterograde amnesia – which inhibits him from forming any new memories – meaning he uses a series of photographs, notes and tattoos to help remind him of the clues he’s found that might lead him to his wife’s killer.

Memento is available to stream on Prime Video.

Insomnia

Nolan’s third feature, Insomnia, is a gritty crime drama starring Al Pacino, Robin Williams and Hilary Swank. Pacino and Williams star as two LA homicide detectives who investigate the murder of a teenage girl in a small fishing town in Alaska.

Insomnia can be streamed on Stan.

The Dark Knight Trilogy

Christopher Nolan really shot to stardom when he was given the reigns to Batman’s IP and the resulting Dark Knight trilogy of films are often considered some of the best superhero movies ever. Nolan infused the caped crusader with a gritty and grounded reality, starting with Batman Begins, which depicted the hero’s origin story, followed by The Dark Knight, which earned an Oscar for Heath Ledger’s performance as the Joker, and rounding it out with The Dark Knight Rises, which brought Tom Hardy and Anne Hathaway into the fold as Bane and Catwoman.

The entire Dark Knight Trilogy is available to stream on Stan.

The Prestige

In between Batman films, Christpher Nolan worked with Christian Bale again in the magician thriller The Prestige. Bale starred alongside Hugh Jackman as two warring magicians whose life-long battle for supremacy leads to deadly consequences.

The Prestige is available on Binge and Netflix.

Inception

Inception took Nolan’s penchant for complicated mythology up a level, focusing on a skilled thief, Cobb, (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) who pulls together a team to commit espionage in a subject’s subconscious mind. In order to get back to his children, Cobb agrees to attempt something that has never been done before – a process of inception that would involve planting an idea in a dreamer’s mind.

Inception can be streamed on Binge.

Interstellar

Interstellar is Nolan’s space tour de force. Matthew McConaughey stars as an astronaut who joins an interstellar space crew on a voyage through a wormhole to find any potentially viable homes for humans.

Stream Interstellar on Foxtel Now or rent or buy it on VOD platforms.

Dunkirk

Harry Styles, Fionn Whitehead, Tom Hardy, Kenneth Branagh and Cillian Murphy starred in Nolan’s war film Dunkirk, which follows soldiers from the British Empire as they try to evacuate from the town of Dunkirk after a battle with the Germans.

Watch Dunkirk on Binge.

Tenet

Tenet is by far one of Nolan’s most complicated films. The story follows a protagonist as he journeys through a world of international espionage, using the ability to move forward and back in time to try and gain an advantage.

Tenet can be streamed on Binge.

Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan’s latest and most successful film to date is last year’s blockbuster movie Oppenheimer, an epic drama telling the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb. The movie picked up seven Oscars at the 2024 ceremony, including Best Picture and Best Actor and Supporting Actor. It also stars basically everyone in Hollywood with Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. as just some of the huge names on board.

Oppenheimer is coming to streaming on Binge on March 22.

Lead Image Credit: Universal Pictures/Warner Bros.