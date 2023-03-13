Here Are All the 2023 Oscar Winners and Where You Can Watch Them (Updated)

The Oscars have arrived once again and we finally know which films and stars have taken home a win at the 2023 Academy Awards night. Here’s a full list of the winners from the 95th Oscars.
Table of Contents
All the 2023 Oscar Winners
Oscar Winners 2023: Best Film Awards
Best Picture
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
- Winner: Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Animated Feature
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
- Winner: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Best Documentary Feature
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
- Winner: Navalny
Best International Feature
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Belgium)
- EO (Poland)
- The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
- Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Oscar Winners 2023: Acting Awards
Best Actress
- Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Ana de Armas – Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie
- Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
- Winner: Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actor
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Paul Mescal – Aftersun
- Bill Nighy – Living
- Winner: Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Best Supporting Actress
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau – The Whale
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Winner: Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
- Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Winner: Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Oscar Winners 2023: Technical and Craft Awards
Best Director
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
- Todd Field – Tár
- Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness
- Winner: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Original Screenplay
- The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh
- The Fabelmans – Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg
- Tár – Todd Field
- Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Östlund
- Winner: Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
Best Adapted Screenplay
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Rian Johnson
- Living – Kazuo Ishiguro
- Top Gun: Maverick – Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie
- Winner: Women Talking – Sarah Polley
Best Cinematography
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Tár
- Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front
Best Visual Effects
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Winner: Avatar: The Way of Water
Best Film Editing
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Winner: Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Costume Design
- Babylon
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- Winner: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best Sound
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Winner: Top Gun: Maverick
Best Production Design
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- Babylon
- The Fabelmans
- Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front
Best Make-up and Hairstyling
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Winner: The Whale
Oscar Winners 2023: Music awards
Best Original Song
- ‘Applause’ – Tell It Like a Woman (Diane Warren)
- ‘Hold My Hand’ – Top Gun: Maverick (Lady Gaga, BloodPop)
- ‘Lift Me Up’ – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler)
- ‘This Is A Life’ – Everything Everywhere All at Once (Ryan Lott, David Byrne, Mitski)
- Winner: ‘Naatu Naatu’ – RRR (MM Keeravaani, Chandrabose)
Best Original Score
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front
Oscar Winners 2023: Best Shorts
Best Live-Action Short
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
- Winner: An Irish Goodbye
Best Animated Short
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
- Winner: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Best Documentary Short
- Haulout
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gate
- Winner: The Elephant Whisperers
Where can you watch the 2023 Oscar winners and nominees in Australia?
Now that you’ve seen all the films earning Oscar gold this year you might be wondering what all the fuss is about. Luckily we can watch plenty of these movies right from the comfort of our couches.
Here’s where you can watch the 2022 nominees in Australia:
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Bado, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Blonde
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- RRR
- The Sea Beast
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (from February 1)
- Turning Red
- Fire of Love
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Argentina, 1985
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Causeway
- Elvis (from March 21)
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Top Gun: Maverick
In cinemas or on digital rental:
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Aftersun
- Babylon
- The Fabelmans
- Living
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Tár
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
- The Whale
Those are all the 2023 Oscar winners. See you next year!
Log in to comment on this story!Log in