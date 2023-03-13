Here Are All the 2023 Oscar Winners and Where You Can Watch Them (Updated)

The Oscars have arrived once again and we finally know which films and stars have taken home a win at the 2023 Academy Awards night. Here’s a full list of the winners from the 95th Oscars.

All the 2023 Oscar Winners

Oscar Winners 2023: Best Film Awards

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Winner: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Animated Feature

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Winner: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best Documentary Feature

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Winner: Navalny

Best International Feature

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

EO (Poland)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Oscar Winners 2023: Acting Awards

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Winner: Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Winner: Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Winner: Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Winner: Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Oscar Winners 2023: Technical and Craft Awards

Best Director

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Tár

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Winner: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh

The Fabelmans – Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg

Tár – Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Östlund

Winner: Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Rian Johnson

Living – Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick – Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie

Winner: Women Talking – Sarah Polley

Best Cinematography

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Winner: Avatar: The Way of Water

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Winner: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Costume Design

Babylon

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Winner: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Winner: Top Gun: Maverick

Best Production Design

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Babylon

The Fabelmans

Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Make-up and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Winner: The Whale

Oscar Winners 2023: Music awards

Best Original Song

‘Applause’ – Tell It Like a Woman (Diane Warren)

‘Hold My Hand’ – Top Gun: Maverick (Lady Gaga, BloodPop)

‘Lift Me Up’ – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler)

‘This Is A Life’ – Everything Everywhere All at Once (Ryan Lott, David Byrne, Mitski)

Winner: ‘Naatu Naatu’ – RRR (MM Keeravaani, Chandrabose)

Best Original Score

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front

Oscar Winners 2023: Best Shorts

Best Live-Action Short

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Winner: An Irish Goodbye

Best Animated Short

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Winner: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Best Documentary Short

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Winner: The Elephant Whisperers

Where can you watch the 2023 Oscar winners and nominees in Australia?

Now that you’ve seen all the films earning Oscar gold this year you might be wondering what all the fuss is about. Luckily we can watch plenty of these movies right from the comfort of our couches.

Here’s where you can watch the 2022 nominees in Australia:

Netflix:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bado, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Blonde

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

RRR

The Sea Beast

The Batman

Disney+:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (from February 1)

Turning Red

Fire of Love

The Banshees of Inisherin

Amazon Prime Video:

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Argentina, 1985

Paramount+:

Top Gun: Maverick

Apple TV+:

Causeway

Binge:

Elvis (from March 21)

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

In cinemas or on digital rental:

Avatar: The Way of Water

Aftersun

Babylon

The Fabelmans

Living

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

The Whale

Those are all the 2023 Oscar winners. See you next year!