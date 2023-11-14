What Is Travel Tuesday and Are There Any Good Deals?

Amidst all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping sales, one question remains: what if you just want a good deal on travel? Introducing Travel Tuesday, a national shopping event that has gained prominence overseas, particularly in the U.S., but also offers a decent chance at deals for Aussies as well.

The reality is that Travel Tuesday does not seem to have taken off yet in Australia like it has in other countries, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take advantage of these deals, particularly if you’re planning an international trip.

What and when is Travel Tuesday?

Let’s start with the basics, what is Travel Tuesday? The travel sale takes place on the Tuesday after Black Friday, which is November 28th this year.

According to travel booking company Hopper, this is the day when consumers can expect to see more deals on travel than any other day in the Thanksgiving sales period. The site’s historical pricing data found that over the past seven years, Travel Tuesday has been the biggest day for travel deals during that particular sale period.

Which travel partners participate?

Travel Tuesday is still a phenomenon that is just catching on, but many travel brands and airlines do partake in the sale event.

It’s best to check with individual airlines, hotel chains or booking sites to see if they’re offering any specific Travel Tuesday sales. However, Hopper did outline a number of travel partners that have said they will be participating this year, including Air New Zealand, Fiji Airways, Singapore Airlines, a number of hotel chains in the U.S. and over 30 different tourism boards.

Travel Tuesday deals to keep an eye on

So, if you’re keen on partaking in Travel Tuesday, which deals should you look out for?

Most airlines and travel sites in Australia are yet to outline their Black Friday (and subsequent Travel Tuesday sales), but keep an eye on their websites in the coming weeks. It’s also a good idea to sign up for any newsletters for particular airlines or hotels you’re hoping to score a deal from.

Hopper itself is another pretty good app to have. The site congregates a number of flight and accommodation deals from providers around the world and is definitely keen on the whole Travel Tuesday thing.

Skyscanner offers a similar solution for those looking to compare the best flight deals throughout the Black Friday – Cyber Monday weekend. You can see some tips from Skyscanner for finding the best deals during the shopping event here.

Elsewhere, we’ve also confirmed that Booking.com’s Black Friday deals are extending through to Tuesday the 28th. Some of the deals on offer include 30 per cent off over 31,000 different accommodation options around the world, along with 25 per cent off selected attractions with experience suppliers.

Similarly, Expedia is running a 30 per cent off Member Prices deal for select hotels from Black Friday until November 29.

For those looking for more specific adventures, Contiki is running a Play-to-Win offer that could net you $1,000 off a trip, and G Aventures is offering up to 30 per cent off a selection of tours until November 30.

We’ll keep this post updated should any more Australian-specific travel providers update their sites with more deals.

As with any shopping event, the best thing you can do this Travel Tuesday is be prepared. Figure out where you want to go, and where you want to stay, and research if any airline loyalty programs can give you a boost. Good luck!

Lead Image Credit: iStock