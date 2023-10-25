lh-headerlogo-01

Lonely Planet Reveals Its List of 50 Top 2024 Travel Destinations

Lauren Rouse Avatar
Lauren Rouse
If you’ve found yourself hankering to scratch that travel itch post-pandemic, there are limitless places you can go. But with flights and accommodation prices more expensive than ever, you’ll want to ensure your money isn’t wasted. To avoid that, we’d recommend checking out Lonely Planet’s Top Destinations list, which has just been released for 2024.

Lonely Planet Top 50 Travel Destinations for 2024

Image: Lonely Planet (Supplied)

Lonely Planet’s Best In Travel 2024 is the 19th publication of the collection, and it features 50 must-visit destinations.

This year, an Australian destination managed to snag the #2 spot in the top 10 regions of the world. That region was none other than Kangaroo Island in South Australia, which was cited for its distinctive local product, native wildlife, natural experiences and pristine beaches.

The list is determined via nominations from Lonely Planet’s community of staff, contributors, publishing partners and more. The nominations are then whittled down by a panel of travel experts until a list of 50 is determined. Inclusions are chosen for their topicality, unique experiences, ‘wow’ factor and ongoing commitment to sustainability, community and diversity.

If you’re wondering which locations made the top travel 2024 lists, we’ve listed them out for you below.

Top 10 countries

  1. Mongolia
  2. India
  3. Morocco
  4. Chile
  5. Benin
  6. Mexico
  7. Uzbekistan
  8. Pakistan
  9. Croatia
  10. St Lucia

Top 10 regions

  1. Western Balkans’ Trans Dinarica Cycling Route
  2. Kangaroo Island, South Australia
  3. Tuscany, Italy
  4. Donegal, Ireland
  5. Pais Vasco, Spain
  6. Southern Thailand
  7. Swahili Coast, Tanzania
  8. Montana, USA
  9. Saafelden Leogang, Austria
  10. Far North Scotland
Image: Lonely Planet (Supplied)

Top 10 cities

  1. Nairobi, Kenya
  2. Paris, France
  3. Montreal, Canada
  4. Mostar, Bosnia
  5. Philadelphia, USA
  6. Manaus, Brazil
  7. Jakarta, Indonesia
  8. Prague, the Czech Republic
  9. Izmir, Turkey
  10. Kansas City, Missouri

Top 10 sustainable travel destinations

  1. Spain
  2. Patagonia, Argentina & Chile
  3. Greenland
  4. Wales’ trails
  5. The Portuguese Way / Caminho Portugues de Santiago
  6. Palau
  7. Hokkaido, Japan
  8. Ecuador
  9. Baltic Trails of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
  10. Eco-lodges in South Africa

Top 10 value travel spots

  1. The Midwest, USA
  2. Poland
  3. Nicaragua
  4. Danube Limes, Romania
  5. Normandy, France
  6. Egypt
  7. Ikaria, Greece
  8. Algeria
  9. Southern Lakes & Central Otago, New Zealand
  10. Night trains, Europe

Did any of those places on the list take your fancy? If you still have travel credits from during COVID, don’t forget you can still claim them!

Lead Image Credit: Lonely Planet

