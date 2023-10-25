Lonely Planet Reveals Its List of 50 Top 2024 Travel Destinations

If you’ve found yourself hankering to scratch that travel itch post-pandemic, there are limitless places you can go. But with flights and accommodation prices more expensive than ever, you’ll want to ensure your money isn’t wasted. To avoid that, we’d recommend checking out Lonely Planet’s Top Destinations list, which has just been released for 2024.
Lonely Planet Top 50 Travel Destinations for 2024
Lonely Planet’s Best In Travel 2024 is the 19th publication of the collection, and it features 50 must-visit destinations.
This year, an Australian destination managed to snag the #2 spot in the top 10 regions of the world. That region was none other than Kangaroo Island in South Australia, which was cited for its distinctive local product, native wildlife, natural experiences and pristine beaches.
The list is determined via nominations from Lonely Planet’s community of staff, contributors, publishing partners and more. The nominations are then whittled down by a panel of travel experts until a list of 50 is determined. Inclusions are chosen for their topicality, unique experiences, ‘wow’ factor and ongoing commitment to sustainability, community and diversity.
If you’re wondering which locations made the top travel 2024 lists, we’ve listed them out for you below.
Top 10 countries
- Mongolia
- India
- Morocco
- Chile
- Benin
- Mexico
- Uzbekistan
- Pakistan
- Croatia
- St Lucia
Top 10 regions
- Western Balkans’ Trans Dinarica Cycling Route
- Kangaroo Island, South Australia
- Tuscany, Italy
- Donegal, Ireland
- Pais Vasco, Spain
- Southern Thailand
- Swahili Coast, Tanzania
- Montana, USA
- Saafelden Leogang, Austria
- Far North Scotland
Top 10 cities
- Nairobi, Kenya
- Paris, France
- Montreal, Canada
- Mostar, Bosnia
- Philadelphia, USA
- Manaus, Brazil
- Jakarta, Indonesia
- Prague, the Czech Republic
- Izmir, Turkey
- Kansas City, Missouri
Top 10 sustainable travel destinations
- Spain
- Patagonia, Argentina & Chile
- Greenland
- Wales’ trails
- The Portuguese Way / Caminho Portugues de Santiago
- Palau
- Hokkaido, Japan
- Ecuador
- Baltic Trails of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
- Eco-lodges in South Africa
Top 10 value travel spots
- The Midwest, USA
- Poland
- Nicaragua
- Danube Limes, Romania
- Normandy, France
- Egypt
- Ikaria, Greece
- Algeria
- Southern Lakes & Central Otago, New Zealand
- Night trains, Europe
Did any of those places on the list take your fancy? If you still have travel credits from during COVID, don’t forget you can still claim them!
Lead Image Credit: Lonely Planet
