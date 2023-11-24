Here Are Best Beauty Deals For Black Friday 2023

Whether you’re partaking in the Black Friday beauty sales to try something new, refill your faves, or buy gifts for your friends and family, you’re sure to cop a great deal.
There are discounts on skincare products, makeup, and even beauty tools like hair styling products and hair removal devices. So if you’re a beauty lover, you’re going to want to get your hands on these discounts while they last.
There’s a wide range of offers on products from brands like GHD, Dyson, Fenty Beauty and more. Get your makeup bag ready.
Here’s our list of the best beauty products on sale this Black Friday.
The best Black Friday beauty deals on offer
- Hugo Boss — Save on select products.
- La Roche-Posay — Save on select skincare products.
- Maybelline — Save on select cosmetics.
- Rimmel — Save on select cosmetics.
- NYX — Save on select cosmetics.
- Philips — Save on select male grooming products.
- Lancome – Save on select makeup products.
- Sukin — Save on select skincare and hair care products.
- Olaplex — Save on select hair care products.
- Real Techniques — Save on select cosmetic tools.
- O.P.I — Save on select nail products.
- Priceline — Save on select cosmetic products.
- Estée Lauder — 20 per cent off sitewide. Plus, a free five-piece gift when you spend $149+
- Dyson — save up to $252 on Dyson hot tools
- Adore Beauty— Up to 40 per cent off select brands
- Sephora — 15 per cent off with no min spend, 20 per cent off when you spend over $120
- Coco & Eve — Up to 50 per cent off sitewide
- ghd — Up to 25 per cent off selected ghd styling tools
- Mermade Hair — Up to 90 per cent off sitewide
- Alpha-H — 25 per cent off sitewide, excluding bundles
- tbh Skincare — Up to 40 per cent off storewide
- Bangn Body — 30 per cent off sitewide
- Kind-ly — 30 per cent off sitewide
- Charlotte Tilbury — Up to 30 per cent off select products
- Priceline — Up to 50 per cent off select products
- LOOKFANTASTIC — Up to 40 per cent off big brands
- Boost Lab — 20 per cent off storewide + free wrinkle rewind patches
- Aerre Fragrances — Up to 25 per cent off + free shipping sitewide
- Sontse — 30 per cent off the entire online store
- Naked Harvest — Up to 70 per cent off sitewide
- Rawkanvas — 20 per cent off orders over $50 with code BFCM
- Flavedo & Albedo — $10 black eyeliners
- In Essence — Up to 30 per cent off everything
- Oil Garden — Up to 50 per cent off essential oils and diffusers
- Vida Glow — 25 per cent off sitewide
- Edible Beauty Australia — 30 per cent off sitewide with code BFRIDAY30
- Thankyou — 50 per cent off sitewide
- MAC Cosmetics — 20 per cent off sitewide
- iHerb — Up to 30 per cent off
- Hismile — Up to 60 per cent off select products
- James Cosmetics — Up to 60 per cent off
- Straand — 20 per cnt offo select products
- Sand&Sky — Up to 40 per cent off
- Glasshouse Fragrances — Spend over $120 and receive a free gift
- Naked Sundays — Up to 50 per cent off storewide
- Currentbody — Up to 65 per cent off
- The Ordinary — 23 per cent off all month
- Jurlique — 20 per cent off storewide on full-priced items
- PAX POLISH — 20 per cent off when you purchase any three products
- MURAD — Spend and save up to 20 per cent off
GHD Platinum+ Straightener, now $316 (usually $395)
If you’re in the market for a new hair straightener, then GHD’s Black Friday haircare deals are, by far, the place to look for big savings on lots of hot tools and haircare. This Platinum+ Styler alone monitors heat 250 times per second to maintain 185ºC optimal styling temperature. That’ll leave you with 70 per cent stronger hair, 20 per cent more shine and two times more colour protection. Its unique wishbone hinge and round barrel also enables versatile, snag-free styling to create a range of looks, from sleek straight locks to curls, flicks and waves.
NYX Professional Makeup Pore Filler Primer, now $13.49 (usually $26.99)
They say your makeup is only as good as your base, and I’ll back this statement to the grave. Whenever I start with a moisturiser and my NYX Pore Filler primer before putting on my foundation, it not only lasts all damn day, but gives my face a much smoother finish. Can we also get a hell yeah to its 100 per cent vegan formula?
Olaplex No.7 Hair Perfector Bonding Oil, now $43.20 (down from $54)
I first heard of this lil’ baby on TikTok, where people have been describing it as a “godsend” product for hair health and growth. All you have to do is smooth a little bit of oil on the ends of your locks, and hello, frizz-free shine, baby. The perfect post-beach hair essential. You might also want to hide this from the men in your life because legend has it, it doubles as a great product for beard growth.
Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Wear Camouflage High Coverage Concealer, now $43.40 (usually $62)
This high coverage concealer from Lancome is super long wearing and feels comfortable on the face. From erasing and correcting to highlighting and contouring, this product does it all. Its carefully shaped tip also makes it perfect for getting in and around your dark circles for optimal coverage.
Philips All In One Series 5000 Multi Groomer, now $99 (usually $119)
This Philips Beard Trimmer will give you an even and precise trim when it’s time to tend to your three-day stubble, short or long beard. Its innovative Lift & Trim PRO system lifts the hairs up to the level of the double-sharpened blades for a one-pass even trim. The stainless steel blades are double-sharpened, cutting even the thickest hair precisely. They even sharpen themselves by lightly brushing against each other, so no replacement or oiling is needed throughout your trimmer’s lifetime.
Hugo Boss The Scent Magnetic, now $128.80 (usually $161)
Your new signature summer scent is incoming (and for a downright bargain, too).
Real Techniques Artist Essentials brush set, now $43.99 (usually $54.99)
If you, like me, have been using the makeup brushes you’ve had since you were in high school, it’s definitely time to pick up a new set. This pack of five by Real Techniques features brushes for your eyes, cheeks, lips and face.
Sukin Green Tea Hydrating Mist Toner, now $5.99 (usually $11.99)
This alcohol-free mist toner, enhanced with blends of cucumber and green tea, helps to soothe, purify and cool your skin after cleansing (or just whenever you need a facial pick-me-up). Bonus points for also doubling up as a setting spray to give your makeup a dewy finish.
O.P.I Nail Polish, now $14.37 (down from $23.95)
Stock up on nail lacquers from the best in the business with O.P.I’s Black Friday polish deals. With hundreds of colours to choose from, who doesn’t love a sneaky 70 per cent off summer staples?
GHD Professional Hair Dryer, now $200 (usually $250)
Get your hands on another GHD hot tool deal with this Professional Hair Dryer going for 20 per cent off. Boasting advanced ionic technology to reduce frizz and flyaways, as well as an ergonomic design for right and left-handed users, it’s a match made in Black Friday heaven.
This article has been updated since publication.
Lead image credit: iStock/Fenty Beauty
