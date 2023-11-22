Level Up Your Life

Get A New Vacuum For Under $170 During The Black Friday 2023 Sales

Courtney Borrett Avatar
Courtney Borrett
Get A New Vacuum For Under $170 During The Black Friday 2023 Sales
Contributor: Bree Grant
Most people these days are way too busy to manually clean their homes, and we’d have to agree. But it’s now easier than ever to get your household chores done without lifting a finger, thanks to robot vacuums and mops — or at least get it done quick with and vacuums that have bigger and better motors.

Most of these vacuum cleaners are usually pretty expensive, but it’s Black Friday for the rest of the week, meaning that lots of them are heavily discounted. We’ve gone ahead and rounded up a list of the best deals on vacuum cleaners for Black Friday 2023, including robot, stick, and bagged vacuum cleaners from brands like Dyson and Ecovacs.
Table of contents

The best Black Friday 2023 vacuum deals from eBay

vacuum cleaner black friday
Image: Roborock

The best Black Friday 2023 vacuum deals from Dyson

Image: Dyson

The best Black Friday 2023 vacuum deals from The Good Guys

vacuum cleaner black friday
Image: Tapo

The best Black Friday 2023 robot vacuum cleaner deals from Ecovacs

vacuum cleaner black friday
Image: Ecovacs

The best Black Friday 2023 vacuum deals from Amazon Australia

vacuum cleaner black friday
Image: Tineco
  • Dreame: Up to 47 per cent robot vacuum cleaners
  • Ecovacs: Save up to 50 per cent off select Ecovacs robot vacuum cleaners
  • Miele: Save up to 44 per cent off select vacuum cleaners
  • Roborock: Up to 50 per cent robot vacuum cleaners
  • Shark: Save up to 62 per cent off select vacuums
  • Tineco: Save up to 47 off select vacuums
  • Yeedi: Up to 27 per cent robot vacuum cleaners

Editor’s note: Descriptions and features are as taken from manufacturer/seller claims on Amazon. 

Lead image credit: Ecovacs

