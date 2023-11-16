Score 3 Months of Binge Basic for Only $2 a Month This Black Friday

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Brace yourselves, movie lovers (and all those with a screen time of over seven hours). Black Friday is fast approaching and BINGE is the star of the moment because from November 13 to November 27, both new and returning customers can snag three months of BINGE Basic for just $2 a month. Yep, you heard that right, $2 a month. It’s practically like putting money back into your pocket.

Not only will your housemates kiss the ground you walk on, but this limited-time offer is the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in the home of the most popular shows and blockbuster hits of our time. We’re talking The White Lotus, The Last of Us, The Walking Dead as well as WWE events and a lineup of the latest movies like John Wick: Chapter 4.

The full list of new releases on BINGE this month are:

The Great British Bake Off – Season 14

Julia – Season 2

Bookie – Season 1

Scream VI

The Super Mario Bros Movie

Magic Mike’s Last Dance

The Pope’s Exorcist

Well-loved classics will be making their way on screen again, too. These include:

Love, Rosie

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas

Bondi Rescue – Season 14

A Christmas Story 2

Hell’s Kitchen USA: Season 22 Premiere

Law & Order: Seasons 21-22

How can you unlock the savings?

Getting in on this deal is as easy as hitting play. Head here to redeem your three months of BINGE Basic for just $2 a month and make sure to add the code BLKFRI2023 at the checkout page. Don’t wait too long to jump on board — this offer ends on November 27, 2023.

Just remember, this deal is available exclusively for BINGE Basic and the offer period spans from November 13 to November 27, so you will only receive $2 streaming if you use the code during these official dates. You also have to be either a new or returning customer for the discount to apply.

Transform your downtime into prime time with BINGE here. And if you want to get caught up on all the Black Friday sales deets head here.

Image Credit: iStock