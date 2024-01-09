Air New Zealand Has Slashed Return Airfares From Australia to the U.S.

It’s a new year, which means it’s time to make new travel plans. With air travel so expensive post-pandemic, if you’re yet to book a trip for 2024, it’s probably best to wait for a sale. In that case, we’ve got good news for you because Air New Zealand is kicking off the new year with big savings on flights for Australians.

Here are the Air New Zealand sale details you need to know.

Air New Zealand New Year Sale

Air New Zealand’s latest flight sale includes routes to and from the island to Australia, as well as onwards to U.S. destinations, including Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The sale is on now and will continue until Friday, January 12, for New Zealand destinations and until Wednesday, January 17, for U.S. destinations.

Some of the best deals from the sale are:

Sydney to Auckland from $257 (one way)

Sydney to Queenstown from $267 (one way)

Brisbane to Auckland from $276 (one way)

Melbourne to Auckland from $266 (one way)

Melbourne to Christchurch from $276 (one way)

Sydney to Los Angeles from $1299 (return)

Brisbane to Los Angeles from $1449 (return)

Sydney to San Francisco from $1399 (return)

Sydney to Chicago from $1774 (return)

Melbourne to Los Angeles from AUD 1444 return

Getting a US return route for under $1500 is pretty rare nowadays, so be sure to take advantage if you’re planning a trip.

The sale also includes a lot of different class tiers on Air New Zealand, with some flights in Business from Sydney to NZ going for under $800 (one way).

“With more flights across the Tasman than any other airline, Air New Zealand gives Aussies plenty of choice when it comes to exploring nearby destinations. Customers travelling with Air New Zealand can expect exceptional service, amazing New Zealand food and beverage onboard, and to experience the famous Kiwi ‘manaaki’ (care),” Air New Zealand’s General Manager for Australia, Kathryn O’Brien said. “We expect sale fares will be snapped up swiftly so recommend getting in quickly to secure low fares for travel this year. We look forward to welcoming even more Aussie customers on board with Air New Zealand in 2024.”

You’ll find all the sale routes and deals on Air New Zealand’s website.

While you’re in your travel planning phase, don’t forget to renew your passport if you need to before prices rise later this year.

Lead Image Credit: iStock