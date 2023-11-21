Save On Beds, Mattresses, Pillows and More During The Emma Sleep Black Friday Sale

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you think of napping as a hobby, or are interested in competitive sleeping, then do we have some good news for you. Black Friday sales have started early at Emma Sleep, with up to 55 per cent off its range of beds, mattresses, duvets, pillows and more.

You can also get an extra 5 per cent off site wide if you sign up to Emma Sleep’s mailing list. The sales are running all week, so there’s plenty of time to refresh your bedroom for cheap.

Here are some of our top picks from the Emma Sleep Black Friday sales.

Emma Sleep recently launched its Bamboo Bedding Set which comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and a pillowcase. Made with 100 per cent bamboo, these sheets are super smooth and cool to the touch — no more itchy bed sheets. Bamboo is also known for its breathability, so no more sweaty nights either, thanks Emma Sleep.

If you already have a mattress from Emma Sleep, this Diamond mattress topper should be the next purchase on your list. Adding an extra layer of comfort, the Emma Diamond Topper has three different layers for extra comfort and to keep you cool throughout the night, meaning you’ll fall asleep faster and stay asleep.

The Emma Comfort Mattress is like sleeping on a big, fluffy cloud. It’s designed with three layers of high-quality, high-density memory foam, Airgocell technology (to help regulate temperature) and zero motion transfer technology. That means you won’t feel a thing if your partner is a restless sleeper. It’s also Emma Sleep’s most sustainable mattress, made with 54 per cent less carbon emissions.

The Emma Sleep Zero Gravity Mattress is the boss when it comes to supporting you while you sleep. The AirGrid layer in the mattress allows you to move around in your sleep effortlessly as it adapts to the body’s pressure as soon as you move. In addition, the layer is made with breathability in mind, allowing for proper air circulation.

This minimal, upholstered bed features a chic bedhead so you can feel fancy every night of the week. The dark grey fabric will fit in with any colour scheme, so don’t worry if it doesn’t entirely match your interior design aesthetic at first glance.

If you’re someone who loves entertaining house guests but has minimal space, you’re going to fall in love with Emma’s new Sofa Bed. Assembling in a matter of minutes, the Sofa Bed converts from a three-seater lounge into a queen bed that’s comfortable, supportive and, as of right now, even more affordable. Win-win.

Don’t let some old, life-less pillows mess with your beauty sleep. Invest in a good one like Emma Foam Pillow. Its ergonomic design means it caters to every sleep position while being breathable, customisable, and, of course, comfortable.

The Emma Diamond Pillow is similar to the Foam Pillow, with the main difference being the added Diamond Degree technology, which helps keep you cool all night long. It still has adjustable foam layers, so you can customise the pillow for the perfect height.

You can check out everything available during the Emma Sleep Black Friday sale here.

