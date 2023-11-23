Here Are Our Top Picks From eBay’s Black Friday Sale

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

This year’s Black Friday sale has kicked off early and eBay is bringing the goods with a huge sale. During eBay’s Black Friday sale, shoppers can save up to 60 per cent off a massive range of products, including Dyson stick vacuum cleaners, Microsoft Surface laptops and Nespresso coffee machines. However, customers with an eBay Plus membership will be able to score even larger discounts (up to 80 per cent off).

If you’ve never held an eBay Plus membership, you’ll get a free 30-day trial for the service, before it flips over to $4.99 per month once this trial period ends – or $49 if you get an annual subscription. However, eBay is currently offering a deal for its annual Plus membership where you’ll only pay $9.99. So you’ll get a whole year of eBay Plus perks and discounts for the price of two standard months. Not bad!

Here are the best deals you can currently grab during eBay’s Black Friday sale. We’ve also included the relevant promo codes for Plus membership discounts.

The best eBay Black Friday 2023 sales for homewares and appliances

Image: Roborock

The best eBay Black Friday 2023 sales for the kitchen

Image: Nespresso

The best eBay Black Friday 2023 sales for tech and entertainment

Image: Beats

The best eBay Black Friday 2023 sales for computers

Image: Microsoft

You can check out all of eBay’s Black Friday sales here.

When does Black Friday 2023 start?

Black Friday 2023 officially starts on Friday, November 24, and will run until Cyber Monday on Monday, November 27.

Want more Black Friday 2023 deals?

Check out more of Lifehacker Australia’s Black Friday 2023 sale round-ups below:

Image: Philips/Beats