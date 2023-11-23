Here Are Our Top Picks From eBay’s Black Friday Sale

This year’s Black Friday sale has kicked off early and eBay is bringing the goods with a huge sale. During eBay’s Black Friday sale, shoppers can save up to 60 per cent off a massive range of products, including Dyson stick vacuum cleaners, Microsoft Surface laptops and Nespresso coffee machines. However, customers with an eBay Plus membership will be able to score even larger discounts (up to 80 per cent off).
If you’ve never held an eBay Plus membership, you’ll get a free 30-day trial for the service, before it flips over to $4.99 per month once this trial period ends – or $49 if you get an annual subscription. However, eBay is currently offering a deal for its annual Plus membership where you’ll only pay $9.99. So you’ll get a whole year of eBay Plus perks and discounts for the price of two standard months. Not bad!
Here are the best deals you can currently grab during eBay’s Black Friday sale. We’ve also included the relevant promo codes for Plus membership discounts.
Table of contents
- The best eBay Black Friday 2023 sales for homewares and appliances
- The best eBay Black Friday 2023 sales for the kitchen
- The best eBay Black Friday 2023 sales for tech and entertainment
- The best eBay Black Friday 2023 sales for computers
- When does Black Friday 2023 start?
- Want more Black Friday 2023 deals?
The best eBay Black Friday 2023 sales for homewares and appliances
- Dyson V8 Absolute stick vacuum cleaner – now $419.30 with the promo code BFTOPDEAL (down from $999)
- Dyson V8 Origin Extra stick vacuum cleaner – now $349 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $649)
- eufy G10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner – now $249.99 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $499.95)
- Flair Ceramic Hair Straightener – now $55.96 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $99.95)
- Flexir Massage Gun – now $61.62 with the promo code BF22AU (down from $129)
- Floofi Automatic Pet Feeder – now $76.19 with the promo code BFEX30 (down from $135.40)
- Mophie Charge Stream Desk Stand – now $19.80 with the promo code BFSAVE (down from $99.95)
- Panasonic Multi-Flex 5-Blade Wet & Dry Electric Shaver – now $191.20 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $499.95)
- Roborock Dyad Wet/Dry Cordless Vacuum – now $236.60 with the promo code BFTOPDEAL (down from $999)
- Wenger Syght Softside Black Luggage Set (3 Piece) – now $342.30 with the promo code BFTOPDEAL (down from $1,049)
The best eBay Black Friday 2023 sales for the kitchen
- Baccarat The Healthy Fry Air Fryer (9L) – now $140.39 with the promo code BF22AU (down from $359.99)
- Breville The Smart Oven Air Fryer (22L) – now $412.62 with the promo code BF22AU (down from $549)
- Ecology Dawn Cloud Stoneware Dinner Set (12 Piece) – now $39.96 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $189.95)
- Furi Pro Acacia 4 Piece Knife Set – now $87.20 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $339)
- Global Niigata Knife Block Set (3 Piece) – now $112 with the promo code BFEX30 (down from $439)
- Laguiole Debutante Cheese Knife Olivewood Set (3 Piece) – now $48.36 with the promo code BF22AU (down from $110)
- KitchenAid 9 Speed Hand Mixer – now $144.30 with the promo code BF22AU (down from $209)
- Morphy Richards Kettle (1.5L) – now $34.30 with the promo code BFEX30 (down from $189.95)
- Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Solo Coffee Machine Bundle – now $230.01 with the promo code BF22AU (down from $294.88)
- OXO Pop 2.0 Value Storage (6 piece, 1.6L) – now $63 with the promo code BFEX30 (down from $189)
- Philips Essential Airfryer – now $85.02 with the promo code BF22AU (down from $199)
- Philips All-in-One Multi Cooker (6L) – now $116.22 with the promo code BF22AU (down from $249)
- Scanpan Classic Wok (32cm) – now $90.30 with the promo code BFEX30 (down from $419)
- Stone Magic Ceramic Marble Non-stick Frypan Set (3 Piece) – now $38.22 with the promo code BF22AU (down from $149.95)
- Sunbeam 4-In-1 Air Fryer + Oven (10L) – now $217.62 with the promo code BF22AU (down from $329)
- Weber Baby Q Portable BBQ – now $236.90 with the promo code BFTOPDEAL (down from $389)
The best eBay Black Friday 2023 sales for tech and entertainment
- Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds – now $111.99 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $259.99)
- Anker 737 Portable Power Bank – now $133 with the promo code BFEX30 (down from $229)
- Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – now $110.60 with the promo code BFEX30 (down from $199)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones – now $229 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $399)
- Bose Soundlink Mini Bluetooth Speaker II – now $165.44 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $279.95)
- Harman Kardon Citation One mkII All-in-One Smart Speaker – now $90.30 with the promo code BFEX30 (down from $299.95)
- Insta360 X3 360 Camera – now $560.82 with the promo code BF22AU (down from $799)
- XGIMI Halo+ Plus FHD Portable Projector – now $768.60 with the promo code BFTOPDEAL (down from $1,499)
The best eBay Black Friday 2023 sales for computers
- Dell UltraSharp 27″ 4K USB-C Monitor – now $510.30 with the promo code BFTOPDEAL (down from $799)
- HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Gaming 7.1 Headset – now $90.16 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $178.99)
- Logitech G815 Lightsync Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $169.56 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $329.95)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio – now $1,694.25 with the promo code BFTOPDEAL (down from $2,699)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 – now $1,139.20 with the promo code BF22AU (down from $1,799)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9 – now $3,562.10 with the promo code BF20AU (down from $4,549)
- Philips 23.8″ FHD Gaming Monitor – now $213.35 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $348.99)
- Samsung CR500 27″ FHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $162.32 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $295.99)
- Sennheiser EPOS GSP 300 Gaming Headset – now $39.20 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $149.90)
- SteelSeries Apex 7 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Red Switch) – now $95.90 with the promo code BFEX30 (down from $319)
- SteelSeries Arctis 7+ Wireless Gaming Headset – now $144.20 with the promo code BFEX30 (down from $419)
You can check out all of eBay’s Black Friday sales here.
When does Black Friday 2023 start?
Black Friday 2023 officially starts on Friday, November 24, and will run until Cyber Monday on Monday, November 27.
Want more Black Friday 2023 deals?
Check out more of Lifehacker Australia’s Black Friday 2023 sale round-ups below:
