These Are the Cities With the Most Affordable 5-Star Hotels

Everyone knows that when you’re travelling, your accommodation can be as much of an experience as any tourist attraction. Hopefully, it will be a good experience, but sometimes the only way to guarantee that is by booking a top-rated hotel. Five-star hotels don’t come cheap, but a new platform from travel search engine KAYAK aims to help travellers find the best glamorous stays for cheap.

How to find cheap luxury accommodation?

KAYAK’s latest consumer research shows that over half of Aussies surveyed are willing to spend $500 a night on a nice hotel (wow). With that in mind, KAYAK created the 5-star steals platform that collects data to reveal the average prices for luxury hotels in 270 of the most searched cities worldwide.

Additionally, 5-star steals can give travellers info on the best times to book, the top months to travel luxuriously, price updates and further tips to get a nice stay for cheap.

The insights that have come out of the new platform are already quite interesting, like the fact that Florianopolis (Brazil), Langkawi (Malaysia) and Oia (Greece) have the hotels with the highest customer review scores at the lowest prices. The research also highlights that it’s cheaper to go for a luxe stay in Europe and North America during January, and in Asia Pacific and Latin America, November is your best bet.

KAYAK also provided some tips for travellers as they are searching, saying that the most affordable day to travel in the next year is likely on a Monday, with Thursdays being the most expensive for interstate flights, and Fridays being the most expensive for international flights.

Screenshot: KAYAK

Cities with the cheapest 5-star hotels

In addition to this research, KAYAK also pulled together a list of the cities with 5-star hotels at the lowest prices for an average night stay in October-November 2023. Here are the findings:

Colombo, Sri Lanka – $171 average per night Gdansk, Poland – $174 average per night Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – $178 average per night Bogota, Colombia – $189 average per night Alexandria, Egypt – $192 average per night Hammamet, Tunisia – $194 average per night Alanya, Turkey – $215 average per night Chennai, India – $228 average per night Jakarta, Indonesia – $228 average per night Krakow, Poland – $233 average per night

On the flip side, if you’re looking for a 5-star hotel with a price tag to match, these are KAYAK’s most expensive luxury hotel stays in October-November 2023:

Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands – $1,364 average per night San José del Cabo, Mexico – $1,194 average per night Nassau, The Bahamas – $992 average per night Boston, USA – $965 average per night New York, USA – $934 average per night Miami Beach, USA – $933 average per night Chicago, USA – $927 average per night Malé, Maldives – $895 average per night Nashville, USA – $881 average per night Paris, France – $872 average per night

Now that KAYAK has got accommodations sorted, you may also want to check out some of the new Google Flights features that can help you land a cheaper airfare to get you to your luxury hotel.

Lead Image Credit: iStock