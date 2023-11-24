50+ Black Friday Fashion Sales To Refresh Your Summer Wardrobe With

We’ve been waiting all year for the sweet, sweet bliss of summer. From beach days, 30-degree weather and flowy dresses to rooftop drinks, it’s our favourite time of year. It’s also when our annual leave starts, which is a hoot and a half. But, with that, comes the need to stock up on some hot summer fits to wear to all these shenanigans. That’s why it’s worth taking a sneak peek at this year’s wild Black Friday fashion sales.
Kicking off today (November 24), a bunch of retailers like THE ICONIC, SurfStitch, Glue Store, Kat The Label, Cotton On and more have slashed up to 70 per cent off their goods. To save you the effort (and give you more time to shop the deals), I’ve rounded up my personal faves.
The Best Black Friday Fashion Sales
- THE ICONIC — 30-40 per cent off select styles
- Cotton On — 30 per cent off everything
- H&M — 25 per cent off in-store and sitewide
- Glue Store — Up to 50 per cent off selected brands
- ASOS — Up to 70 per cent off select styles
- NET-A-PORTER — Up to 30 per cent off select styles
- Boody — Up to 50 off everything
- Levi’s — 30 per cent off everything
- Surf Stitch — Up to 50 per cent off almost everything
- Kat the Label— Up to 70 per cent off
- Frankies Bikinis — 20 per cent off sitewide
- Beginning Boutique — 30 per cent off sitewide using the code LUCKY30
- Meshki — 20 per cent off sitewide
- Champion — 40 per cent off sitewide
- David Jones — Take an extra 60 per cent off already reduced fashion, shoes, accessories and homewares
- Myer — Up to 40 per cent off early bird deals
- Bonds — Up to 40 per cent off select products
- Princess Polly — 25 per cent off select items using the code BFEARLY25
- EMU – Up to 50 per cent off select products
- General Pants — 30 per cent off almost everything
- Therapy Shoes — 40 per cent off storewide
- ModiBodi — Up to 50 per cent off select styles
- Triumph — 40 per cent off full-price items
- Colette Hayman — 40 per cent off bags storewide
- LSKD — Up to 70 per cent off sitewide
- Aje Athletica — 30 per cent off select items + an extra 30 per cent off sale items
- Muscle Republic — Up to 70 per cent off sitewide
- Saski — 40 per cent off absolutely everything
- P.E Nation —40 per cent off select styles
- Novo Shoes — Buy one, get one 50 per cent off
- Wittner — Take a further 30 per cent off sale and outlet
- Betts — Up to 70 per cent off sitewide
- Nine West — 30 per cent off storewide
- Peppermayo — 30 to 90 per cent off everything
- Showpo — Take a further 25 per cent off sale
- City Beach — Up to 70 per cent off select styles
- Tigerlily — Up to 40 per cent off select styles
- Steele — Up to 70 per cent off select items
- Toast Society — Up to 70 per cent off everything
- Ksubi — 40 per cent off select items
- Chou Chou Intimates — 25 per cent off sitewide
- Midnight Mischief — Up to 80 per cent off select items
- Nat’v Basics — Up to 70 per cent off sitewide
- The Littl — Up to 50 per cent off sitewide
- Alana Maria — 30 per cent off using the code BLACKFRIDAY30
- Saint Valentine — 30 per cent off storewide
- Converse — Up to 60 per cent off select styles
- Bassike — 30 per cent off storewide, including a further 30 per cent off sale
- THE OUTNET — 25 per cent off select pieces
- BONDI BORN — Up to 70 per cent off past collections and free shipping on all orders over $200
- Nude Lucy — 30 per cent off selected styles
- Havaianas — 30 per cent off sitewide
- SIR. — take a further 20 per cent off sale
- Sener Besim — 60 per cent off selected archival styles
- Haydenshapes — Up to 60 per cent off across boards, clothing and up to 30 per cent off wetsuits
- Ugg Express — 15 per cent off using the code BF23
- FRANCESCA JEWELLERY — 15 per cent off storewide + free gift when you spend over $250
- Emma Mulholland — 30 to 80 per cent off site-wide (excluding new season) prices as marked no code required
- Le Specs — 30 per cent off sitewide (excluding gift cards)
- Target Australia — Up to 50 per cent off select categories
- Lululemon — Save on select styles
- Gymshark — Up to 70 per cent off select styles
- Seed — 20 per cent off sitewide
- Lorna Jane — Up to 50 per cent off
- Country Road — 20 per cent off everything
- Our Place — Up to 45 per cent off sitewide
- adidas — Up to 50 per cent off select styles
- Monday Swimwear — 40 per cent off sitewide using the code CYBER40
- Lounge — Up to 60 per cent off
- Tommy Hilfiger — 40 per cent off sitewide
- Rebel Sport — Up to 30 per cent off
- SWAROVSKI — Up to 40 per cent off select styles
- Nike — Up to 30 per cent off select styles
- Bonds — Up to 40 per cent off
- Puma — Up to 70 per cent off select styles
- Gorman — Up to 50 per cent off select styles
- Witchery — 30 per cent off apparel
- Uniqlo Australia — Save on men’s, women’s, kids and baby products
- Calvin Klein — 40 per cent off sitewide
- The Fable — Up to 40 per cent off
- Glassons — 20 per cent off everything
- Under Armour — Up to 50 per cent off
- Ksubi — 50 per cent off select styles
- Arms Of Eve — 25 per cent off everything using the code BF25
- OROTON — 25 per cent off the spring edit
This post has been updated since its original publication.
