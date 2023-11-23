46 Black Friday Homewares Sales To Give Your Home A Summer Refresh

If you’ve been meaning to give your home a refresh recently, Black Friday is a great time to buy some more homewares and upgrade your living space. There are heaps of options, too. The Black Friday sales include deals on furniture, appliances, bedding, decor and more.
The only thing you need to know is where to look to find the best sales this week. We’ve gone ahead and rounded up some of the best deals from retailers and brands like Emma Sleep, The Iconic, The Good Guys, and Amazon, so no corner of your home will be left out.
Here are the best Black Friday homewares sales.
This article has been updated since its original publish date.
The best Black Friday sales for furniture, homewares and bedding
Emma Comfort Mattress, from $464 (usually $580)
- Emma Sleep — Up to 55 per cent off
- Adairs — Save 25 per cent on full price items
- Bed Threads — 20-40 per cent off storewide
- Ecosa — 20-35 per cent off storewide
- Ergoflex — 40 per cent off sitewide
- Ettitude — Save 30 per cent off sitewide
- Eva — Get up to $375 off
- Freedom — Get 20-50 per cent off sitewide
- Koala — Up to 30 per cent off
- Linen House — 30-70 per cent off almost everything
- Lounge Lovers — 25-50 per cent off storewide
- Macoda Mattress — Get up to $200 off
- Manchester Factory — Save up to $160
- Myer — Up to 50 per cent off homewares
- Sheridan — 40 per cent off everything
The best Black Friday sales for kitchen and home appliances
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute, $749 (usually $1,299)
- Canningvale — Up to 85 per cent off and an extra 10 per cent off with the code CYBER10
- Castlery — Up to $600 off storewide
- Dyson — Save up to $550 on Dyson tech
- eBay
- Save 20-60 per cent off select products with the code BFDEAL
- Save an extra 30 per cent off select products if you’re an eBay Plus member with the codes BFEX30 or BFTOPDEAL.
- Ecovacs — Up to 50 per cent off robot vacuums
- Godfreys — Up to $400 off top vacuum cleaners and cleaning solutions
- The Good Guys — Save on a range of tech and appliances, including TVs, wireless headphones and robot vacuums
- Harris Scarfe — Up to 75 per cent off select products
- House — Up to 80 per cent off storewide
- Koala — Up to 30 per cent off
- Lounge Lovers — 25-50 per cent off storewide
- Nespresso — Up to 15 per cent off when you spend $50 or more
- Philips — Save up to 50 per cent off home appliances
- Temple & Webster — Up to 68 per cent off select products
The best Black Friday sales for home decor
Mosey Me Raspberry Stripe Placemat Set, $61.20 (usually $89)
- Adairs — Save 25 per cent on full price items
- Eco Modern Essentials — Up to 50 per cent off sitewide
- House — Up to 80 per cent off storewide
- THE ICONIC — Up to 40 per cent off homewares and decor
- James Lane — Save up to 40 per cent off storewide
- Myer — Up to 50 per cent off homewares
- Pillow Talk — Up to 50 per cent off select products
- Surf Stitch — 50 per cent off everything
- Temple & Webster — Up to 68 per cent off select products
The best Black Friday sales for smart home & tech
Sonos Roam, $185 (usually $299)
- Amazon Devices — Save up to 63 per cent off Amazon devices
- Arlo — Up to 35 per cent off select products
- Bose — Get up to 50 per cent off headphones and speakers
- ECOVACS — Save on select ECOVACS products
- The Good Guys — Save on a range of tech and appliances, including TVs, wireless headphones and robot vacuums
- Nanoleaf — Up to 35 per cent off lighting products
- Sonos — Get up to 25 per cent off
- Sony — Save on select speakers, headphones, TVs and more
Want more Black Friday 2023 deals?
Check out more of Lifehacker Australia’s Black Friday 2023 sale round-ups below:
Lead image credit: Emma Sleep
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.