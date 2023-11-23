Level Up Your Life

46 Black Friday Homewares Sales To Give Your Home A Summer Refresh

If you’ve been meaning to give your home a refresh recently, Black Friday is a great time to buy some more homewares and upgrade your living space. There are heaps of options, too. The Black Friday sales include deals on furniture, appliances, bedding, decor and more.

The only thing you need to know is where to look to find the best sales this week. We’ve gone ahead and rounded up some of the best deals from retailers and brands like Emma Sleep, The Iconic, The Good Guys, and Amazon, so no corner of your home will be left out.

Here are the best Black Friday homewares sales.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

The best Black Friday sales for furniture, homewares and bedding

Emma Comfort Mattress, from $464 (usually $580)

The best Black Friday sales for kitchen and home appliances

The Best Black Friday Homewares Sales

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute, $749 (usually $1,299) 

  • Canningvale Up to 85 per cent off and an extra 10 per cent off with the code CYBER10
  • Castlery — Up to $600 off storewide
  • Dyson — Save up to $550 on Dyson tech
  • eBay
    • Save 20-60 per cent off select products with the code BFDEAL
    • Save an extra 30 per cent off select products if you’re an eBay Plus member with the codes BFEX30 or BFTOPDEAL.
  • Ecovacs Up to 50 per cent off robot vacuums
  • Godfreys Up to $400 off top vacuum cleaners and cleaning solutions
  • The Good Guys —  Save on a range of tech and appliances, including TVs, wireless headphones and robot vacuums
  • Harris Scarfe — Up to 75 per cent off select products
  • House — Up to 80 per cent off storewide
  • Koala — Up to 30 per cent off
  • Lounge Lovers — 25-50 per cent off storewide
  • NespressoUp to 15 per cent off when you spend $50 or more
  • Philips — Save up to 50 per cent off home appliances
  • Temple & Webster Up to 68 per cent off select products

The best Black Friday sales for home decor

black friday homewares

Mosey Me Raspberry Stripe Placemat Set, $61.20 (usually $89)

The best Black Friday sales for smart home & tech

black friday homewares

Sonos Roam, $185 (usually $299)

  • Amazon DevicesSave up to 63 per cent off Amazon devices
  • Arlo  Up to 35 per cent off select products
  • Bose — Get up to 50 per cent off headphones and speakers
  • ECOVACS Save on select ECOVACS products
  • The Good Guys — Save on a range of tech and appliances, including TVs, wireless headphones and robot vacuums
  • Nanoleaf Up to 35 per cent off lighting products
  • Sonos — Get up to 25 per cent off
  • Sony — Save on select speakers, headphones, TVs and more

Want more Black Friday 2023 deals?

Check out more of Lifehacker Australia’s Black Friday 2023 sale round-ups below:

Lead image credit: Emma Sleep

