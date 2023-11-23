46 Black Friday Homewares Sales To Give Your Home A Summer Refresh

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve been meaning to give your home a refresh recently, Black Friday is a great time to buy some more homewares and upgrade your living space. There are heaps of options, too. The Black Friday sales include deals on furniture, appliances, bedding, decor and more.

The only thing you need to know is where to look to find the best sales this week. We’ve gone ahead and rounded up some of the best deals from retailers and brands like Emma Sleep, The Iconic, The Good Guys, and Amazon, so no corner of your home will be left out.

Here are the best Black Friday homewares sales.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

The best Black Friday sales for furniture, homewares and bedding

Emma Comfort Mattress, from $464 (usually $580)

The best Black Friday sales for kitchen and home appliances

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute, $749 (usually $1,299)

Canningvale — Up to 85 per cent off and an extra 10 per cent off with the code CYBER10

Up to 85 per cent off and an extra 10 per cent off with the code CYBER10 Castlery — Up to $600 off storewide

— Up to $600 off storewide Dyson — Save up to $550 on Dyson tech

— Save up to $550 on Dyson tech eBay Save 20-60 per cent off select products with the code BFDEAL Save an extra 30 per cent off select products if you’re an eBay Plus member with the codes BFEX30 or BFTOPDEAL.

Ecovacs — Up to 50 per cent off robot vacuums

Up to 50 per cent off robot vacuums Godfreys — Up to $400 off top vacuum cleaners and cleaning solutions

Up to $400 off top vacuum cleaners and cleaning solutions The Good Guys — Save on a range of tech and appliances, including TVs, wireless headphones and robot vacuums

Save on a range of tech and appliances, including TVs, wireless headphones and robot vacuums Harris Scarfe — Up to 75 per cent off select products

— Up to 75 per cent off select products House — Up to 80 per cent off storewide

— Up to 80 per cent off storewide Koala — Up to 30 per cent off

— Up to 30 per cent off Lounge Lovers — 25-50 per cent off storewide

— 25-50 per cent off storewide Nespresso — Up to 15 per cent off when you spend $50 or more

Up to 15 per cent off when you spend $50 or more Philips — Save up to 50 per cent off home appliances

Temple & Webster — Up to 68 per cent off select products

The best Black Friday sales for home decor

Mosey Me Raspberry Stripe Placemat Set, $61.20 (usually $89)

Adairs — Save 25 per cent on full price items

— Save 25 per cent on full price items Eco Modern Essentials — Up to 50 per cent off sitewide

— Up to 50 per cent off sitewide House — Up to 80 per cent off storewide

— Up to 80 per cent off storewide THE ICONIC — Up to 40 per cent off homewares and decor

— Up to 40 per cent off homewares and decor James Lane — Save up to 40 per cent off storewide

Myer — Up to 50 per cent off homewares

— Up to 50 off homewares Pillow Talk — Up to 50 per cent off select products

Surf Stitch — 50 per cent off everything

— 50 per cent off everything Temple & Webster — Up to 68 per cent off select products

The best Black Friday sales for smart home & tech

Sonos Roam, $185 (usually $299)

Amazon Devices — Save up to 63 per cent off Amazon devices

Save up to 63 per cent off Amazon devices Arlo — Up to 35 per cent off select products

Up to 35 per cent off select products Bose — Get up to 50 per cent off headphones and speakers

ECOVACS — Save on select ECOVACS products Save on select ECOVACS products

The Good Guys — Save on a range of tech and appliances, including TVs, wireless headphones and robot vacuums

— Save on a range of tech and appliances, including TVs, wireless headphones and robot vacuums Nanoleaf — Up to 35 per cent off lighting products

Up to 35 per cent off lighting products Sonos — Get up to 25 per cent off

— Get up to 25 per cent off Sony — Save on select speakers, headphones, TVs and more

Lead image credit: Emma Sleep