5 of Our Favourite Recipes From the 2023 MasterChef Contestants

Published 2 hours ago: June 30, 2023 at 12:04 pm -
Filed to:cooking
foodmasterchefmasterchef at homereality tvrecipes
MasterChef/Network 10/Image supplied

Who’s hungry? Because as the latest season of MasterChef Australia has rolled out across our screens , the team at Lifehacker Australia has been compiling a list of simple and tasty recipes from the show’s talented contestants. MasterChef at Home is back for the third year, and here we’ve pulled together a collection of the best recipes we’ve received so far. Who is keen to dig in?

MasterChef at Home 2023: Our favourite recipes of the year

Amy’s veal Milanese

veal milanese recipe masterchef australia
MasterChef Australia recipes. Credit: 10 Network

The first cab off the rank is this lovely Veal Milanese recipe from Amy. Perfect for a mid-week meal, it’s simple and yet, it’ll still impress.

Read the recipe in full here.

Alice’s lazy dinner recipe

paella masterchef 2023 recipes
MasterChef Australia recipes. Images supplied

Next, we have our personal favourite of the bunch, Alice’s “lazy” paella. This recipe is one that’s perfect for entertaining if you can’t really be bothered to whip up something super involved.

Read the recipe in full here.

Ralph’s milk tart

tart recipe masterchef
Image supplied

Are there any dessert fans in the room? Here’s a treat for you. Ralph shared a decadent recipe for a milk tart that’s perfect for a cosy night.

Read the recipe in full here.

Grace’s cheesy pita

pita
MasterChef recipes. Images supplied.

Spinach and cheese are a combo made in heaven. We all know this. If you’d like to indulge in the perfect snack that is a spinach and fetta pita, here is how you can make it.

Read the recipe in full here.

Antonio’s raspberry blondie

blondies dessert recipe
Images supplied.

Another option for the sweet tooths out there, Antonio shared a recipe for a raspberry blondie which sounds and looks incredible.

Read the recipe in full here.

If you want more dishes to experiment with after moving through the above, check out our list of recipes from MasterChef Australia 2022 and 2021 next.

MasterChef Australia airs Sunday to Thursday at 7.30 pm on 10 and 10 Play.

Stephanie Nuzzo is the Editor of Lifehacker Australia.

