MasterChef Australia: 9 Easy Recipes From the 2021 Contestants

Well, folks. Another season of MasterChef is coming to a close after weeks of sweat, tears and head-turning dishes. Since the season started, we’ve gotten to know the group of contestants, and their cooking styles quite well and it’ll be a shame to no longer be able to spend our evenings with them.

With that said, however, we have been picking the brains of contestants as they leave the show each week with our MasterChef at Home series, which means we now have a rather robust collection of killer food hacks and recipes.

If you’d like to continue cooking with the cast of MasterChef Australia 2021, here are some of our favourite foodie creations they’ve shared with us.

MasterChef Australia contestant recipes

1. Amir Manoly’s Flat Bread recipe:

Bread that only takes 15 minutes to make? Sign us up.

Read on here.

2. Linda Dalrymple’s Honey Soy Chicken Wings:

This is the perfect weeknight dinner if you ask me. Simple, quick and delicious.

Read on here.

3. Scott Bagnell’s Earl Grey Zabaglione:

Dessert in 10 minutes! Also, this one has a bonus recipe for Amaretti biscuits.

Read on here.

4. Brent Draper’s Potato Hash Baked Eggs:

I don’t know about you guys, but this smells like delicious hangover food to me.

Read on here.

5. Maja Veit’s Herb-Loaded Dipping Oil:

Super easy. Super impressive when your friends come to visit.

Read on here.

6. Depinder Chhibber’s Spiced Potato Toasties:

A new take on the toastie that’ll change last minute meals forever.

Read on here.

7. Minoli de Silva’s Secret Perfect Rice:

No, you don’t need a rice cooker to nail rice every time. Here’s the secret to the art form.

Read on here.

8. Sabina Newton’s Preserved Lemons:

Waste not, people! Newton schools us on how to avoid tossing lemon skins and instead turn them into something delicious.

Read on here.

9. Tommy Pham’s Vietnamese Shaking Beef:

Another tasty dinner option that will only take a few minutes to cook. Yum!

Read on here.

With only a few days left in the competition, we’ll do our best to update you all on any new hacks or recipes we receive from the MasterChef Australia contestants for 2021.

In the meantime, though, have you tried making any of the above? If so, let us know how it turned out!