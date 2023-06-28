‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
MasterChef at Home: Antonio Shares His Raspberry Blondie Recipe With Us

Published 21 hours ago: June 28, 2023 at 5:37 pm -
Images supplied

Hello, my hungry pals. Today in MasterChef at Home, Antonio Cruz Vaamonde has shared a tasty recipe for making a blondie at home. Cruz Vaamonde recently left the MasterChef Australia kitchen after a tricky elimination challenge with Maggie Beer, but that means we’ve been treated to one of his favourite simple desserts as a result.

Check out his guide to the perfect blondie recipe here.

MasterChef at Home: Antonio’s raspberry blondie dessert recipe

Cruz Vaamonde shared his guide to whipping up this lighter take on the brownie dessert (aka, the blondie) below. Check it out and let us know what you think in the comments section!

What you’ll need for your dessert recipe:

  • 100g butter
  • 180g White Chocolate
  • 100g Brown sugar
  • 125g fresh raspberries
  • 180g All-purpose flour
  • 2 eggs
  • Pinch of salt
  • Vanilla paste or Vanilla extract

Directions for your raspberry dessert recipe:

  1. Preheat oven to 180C convection or 165C fan force.
  2. Chop white chocolate into small pieces, cube butter and put both in a pot over very low heat until completely melted (careful not to let the butter bubble), then take off the heat.
  3. Mix in the brown sugar and whisk together (it will look split, but nothing to worry [about], trust the process).
  4. Add the vanilla paste and the eggs, whisk thoroughly till getting a nice well-incorporated batter.
  5. Add the flour and salt, whisk together lightly, careful to not over-mix.
  6. Fold in the raspberries and mix with the spatula. (I like to smash half of the raspberries with the whisk while incorporating, this makes nice swirls of raspberry through the batter, then folding the other half whole with the spatula)
  7. Place mix in a square 20cmx20cm lined baking tray.
  8. Bake [your blondies] for approximately 24-26 minutes.

If you’re after more recipes like this blondie dessert from Antonio, you can follow our MasterChef at Home series here. However, if you want our recommendation, check out this ‘lazy dinner’ recipe from Alice Han next – it’s damn delicious looking.

