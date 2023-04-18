Revisiting MasterChef Australia 2022: 10 Recipes From Past Contestants

We’re preparing our minds and stomachs for the arrival of yet another season of MasterChef Australia. In 2023, MasterChef Australia: Secrets & Surprises will hit our screens and it’s no doubt going to be an explosive experience. So, while we wait, we thought we’d revisit some of our favourite recipes and cooking lessons from our 2022 MasterChef at Home series.

Here is a list of recipes and food hacks former contestants shared with us throughout the last season.

MasterChef Australia 2022: 10 recipes to try at home

Alvin Quah’s jammy eggs hack:

After Favourite contestant Alvin Quah departed the MasterChef kitchen for 2022, he shared with us his favourite hack for achieving that perfect ‘jammy’ consistency when cooking eggs at home.

Here’s how to master it yourself.

Mindy Woods’s recipe for ‘no-fail’ flatbread:

Another MasterChef Favourite contestant for 2022, Mindy Woods, shared with us a quick and easy recipe for making a failproof flatbread. She called the recipe “life-changing” and said it was perfect for serving alongside curries or seafood.

Here’s how to make the flatbread at home.

Aldo Ortado’s pasta aglio e olio e peperoncino:

When it came time for Aldo to pack his apron and leave the MasterChef Australia kitchen for 2022, he shared a simple recipe with us for pasta aglio, olio e peperoncino (pasta with garlic, EVOO and chilli).

Here’s how you make it.

Tommy Pham’s one-pot Vietnamese curry:

Fan favourite MasterChef contestant Tommy Pham’s parting gift after the 2022 Fans & Faves season was this tasty (and easy as hell) recipe for one-pot Vietnamese lemongrass chicken curry. Sounds a lot like what you’re having for dinner tonight, right?

Here’s the recipe to try yourself.

Steph Woon’s apple crumble recipe:

There are few things that impress a crowd like an apple crumble does. Former MasterChef Australia 2022 contestant Steph Woon knows that, which is why she shared her favourite recipe for the dish with us.

Check it out here.

Ali Stoner’s herbed potato scones:

After departing the MasterChef kitchen, Ali Stoner shared her recipe for a take on the traditional Scottish potato scone. Versatile and quick, it’s a nifty recipe to keep on hand.

Here’s how you make it.

Christina Batista’s mussels and chorizo:

Want the taste of Europe in a mouthful? You’ll find it in Christina’s recipe for chilli mussels with chorizo and wine. The MasterChef contestant for 2022 shared her recipe after leaving the competition and we’re sure it’s warmed a lot of chilly nights at home, since.

Make it yourself here.

Jenn Lee’s Korean soy braised potatoes or Gamja Jorim:

We love a good potato recipe here and MasterChef contestant Jenn Lee effectively scratched that itch with her moorish one-pot braised potatoes or Gamja Jorim.

Try it for yourself here.

John Carasig’s fried chicken:

If there was one recipe from the 2022 MasterChef Australia contestants that really impressed you all, it was this take on fried chicken from John Carasig. Using a marinade that Carasig said “adds a punch of flavour,” this chicken is a real crowd-pleaser.

Here’s how to make it.

Chris Tran’s spring onion pancakes:

MasterChef’s Chris Tran uses leftover spring onions in this recipe to pull together a quick and simple pancake dish.

Try it out yourselves here.

Feeling hungry now? Give one (or a few) of these a go and let us know how it all turns out.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.