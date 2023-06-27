MasterChef at Home: Ralph’s Decadent Milk Tart Recipe

Another week, another bout of MasterChef Australia challenges has been and gone, and sadly, we’ve had to say goodbye to some of our beloved contestants. This time in MasterChef at Home, we’ve been treated to a delicate tart recipe from Ralph Kahango, who left the kitchen after an “11-out-of-10” difficult pressure test.

Kahango’s milk tart recipe is a simple sweet treat for anyone who is after a dessert that’ll pick them up after a long week. Check out the recipe in full below.

MasterChef at Home: Ralph’s milk tart recipe

What you’ll need for your tart:

Tart base

150g Plain flour

100g butter

35g sugar

1 egg yolk

Milk custard

2 eggs

Cinnamon stick

3 tablespoons flour

3 tablespoon cornstarch

750ml milk

1.5 tablespoons butter

100g sugar

Garnish

2 tablespoons cinnamon powder

Directions for your milk tart:

For the base

Combine all ingredients in a mixer till fully combined. Transfer mixture to baking paper, about 40cm long, and cover with another piece of baking paper. Roll the dough till it’s 3-4mm and wide enough to cover the base of a 23cm tart tin, once this is done, put the base in the fridge for 5 minutes. Take out the tart, gently lay it over that tart tin, and gently press it into the tin. Once you’ve pressed the base into the tart tin, cut off the edge hanging over the tin. Add baking paper inside the tart tin base and add baking weighed, then blind bake for 15 mins. After 15 mins, take the tart out the over and remove the weights and return tart base to the oven for an additional 15 mins or until golden brown. Remove from oven and allow to cool before adding milk custard.

For the milk custard

Into a bowl, combine flour, sugar, cornstarch and 2 eggs. Thoroughly combine until mixture becomes a light yellow. In a pot, put milk, butter and a stick of cinnamon bark and bring to a boil. Once boiled, remove cinnamon bark and combine milk with egg mixture a little at a time. Once fully combined, transfer mixture back to stove and cook until custard thickens. Remove from heat and put into a bowl and cover the top with cling warp as to not get a skin on the custard and put in the fridge to cool.

To serve

Fill with custard filling. Level the custard. Using a sieve to sprinkle the cinnamon garnish over the tart and serve.

