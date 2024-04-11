MasterChef Contestants 2024: Who Is Heating Up the Kitchen in 2024?

Our favourite cooking show is fast approaching, people! If you’re curious about who will be cooking up a storm, here is a peek at the MasterChef Australia contestants for 2024.

Full list of MasterChef competitors for 2024

We don’t yet have a full list of the contestants competing in MasterChef Australia 2024, but we have been treated to some insight into who a handful of these cooks are.

Josh, TAS

MasterChef contestants 2024. Ten Network

Described as a “rugged butcher from Tassie,” Josh is known as the classic meat and three veg type of cook. But his time in the MasterChef kitchen will push him to lean into more delicate kinds of cooking.

Sav

Sav is bringing a whole lot of heat to MasterChef this year, with her Sri Lankan cooking. She shares that her goal as a MasterChef contestant is to please the judges but also the Sri Lankan aunties watching at home.

Nat, VIC

Standing out as a particularly “adventurous” cook, Nat is sure to wow the judges this year with her experimental cooking combinations. Like Thai food cooked with kangaroo meat.

Khristian

All we know about Khristian so far is that he is a massive Jaime Oliver fan, and that he learnt to cook by watching Oliver’s videos. How sweet!

Juan De La Cruz, NSW

Juan De La Cruz is one of the most excited contestants MasterChef Australia has ever seen. Every clip you’ll see of him features a giant grin and it’s infectious.

Stephen

Stephen is introduced to us as the contestant with a real crocodile tooth hanging from his neck, but when this cook isn’t in the bush, he also loves preparing French dishes!

How many people are in the cast of MasterChef Australia?

Okay, so here we have six exciting faces to get to know during MasterChef Australia Season 16. But that is not the full list of participants for the series in 2024. Typically, we have around 20 hopefuls taking to the kitchen and cooking their little butts off. In previous years, there have been between 18 to 24 contestants on the show, so we will see where we wind up this year.

MasterChef starts at 7:30 pm on April 22. Watch it on 10 and 10 Play.

Lead Image Credit: Network 10