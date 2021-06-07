Level Up Your Life

5 Murray Cod Recipes That’ll Have You Master the Iconic Aussie Fish

Image credit: Minoli De Silva/MasterChef Au/Instagram

If you tuned into Masterchef last night, you’ll know that the contestants were asked to create dishes using the humble Murray cod.

According to the Sydney Fish Market website, the fish has “a medium flavour, low oiliness and moist, medium-textured flesh with large flakes and few bones, which are easily removed”. It is comparable to Leatherjackets, Pearl Perch and West Australian Dhufish, the fish pros shared.

In Sunday’s episode of Masterchef, we saw contestants pull together Murray cod fish tacos, Sri Lankan Murray cod curry and Murray cod Turkish dumplings.

If all that cod talk has you wondering how you can work with this fish variety yourself, allow us to offer a helping hand.

How to cook Murray cod

Referring to the Sydney Fish Market website once again, it suggests pairing this type of fish with options like “chilli, coriander, fish sauce, garlic, ginger, green onions, lemon, lime, mirin, olive oil, olives, sesame oil, soy sauce, and tomatoes”.

It also shared that this fish can be prepared in a number of ways including poached, fried, baked and grilled – among others.

If you would like to cook this versatile fish variety, here are a few recipes to get you started. Oh, and it’s worth noting that the Murray cod is different to your standard codfish – the two kinds of fish are not related so try to avoid mixing them up!

5 Murray cod recipes to try

Sri Lankan Murray cod curry with coconut sambol

If Minoli De Silva impressed you on Sunday’s episode of Masterchef, you can recreate her dish at home via the Masterchef website.

You’ll need a fair few ingredients for this dish, but the final result is worth it – would you look at that plate?

Find the recipe here.

Steamed Murray cod nori rolls

Sydney Fish Market has a few recipes available online that will help skill you up in the fish department. This recipe combines Murray Cod, nori and some classic Asian flavours for a tasty entree option.

Find the recipe here.

Steamed Murray cod with red chilli oil

Adam Liaw shared this take on Murray cod via Good Food. It works with an entire (small) Murray cod and pairs it with spicy red chilli oil and flavours like soy sauce, ginger and coriander.

Find the recipe here.

Steamed Murray cod with pink onions, capers and lemon balm

Mark Best shared this recipe with Nine. Taking under 30 minutes to prepare, it’s a relatively easy dish using Murray cod fillets.

Find the recipe here.

Murray cod fish burger

‘Fast’ Ed Halmagyi has shared a fun take on the Aussie fish variety on Better Homes and Gardens. The Aussie TV chef decided to pop the fish into a burger, and it looks delicious.

Find the recipe here.

Have you got a Murray cod recipe you’d like to share? Let us know in the comments below.

