Your Guide to the New Judges Joining Masterchef Australia in 2024

Ahead of the return of MasterChef Australia on our screens, let’s take a look at the new list of judges confirmed for Season 16. Here is your guide to the regular and guest judges that’ll grace our tellies for the 2024 season of MasterChef.

Who are the hosts of MasterChef Australia?

Poh Ling Yeow: Cook, writer and television presenter

Poh Ling Yeow should be a fairly familiar name to MasterChef fans, as she competed in the competition in 2009. She was runner-up in her season, and on her return as a judge, she said:

“Talk about a thrilling, full circle moment. MasterChef Australia is where my food story began, so this feels like coming home. A big part of me will always be standing on the other side with the contestants and I hope when they look to me, they see proof you don’t have to win to win.”

Andy Allen: Australian cook, food critic and television presenter

Andy Allen is the only original judge to return to the series in 2024, he released a moving statement on his decision to stay with the MasterChef show when the news was announced, saying:

“MasterChef Australia has been part of my life for over a decade. It gave me a pathway into the industry and led me to a career that I’m forever grateful for. After an extremely difficult year in 2023, and upon reflection, the decision to return to the series is not one I took lightly.

“But there is something special in the MasterChef Australia Kitchen, and it feels right to come back to work with the amazing production team, and to play my role in seeing the contestants do as I have done. 2024 will be the start of a new chapter, and it will be surreal – yet brilliant – to share this moment with my fellow judges, Poh, Sofia and Jean-Christophe.”

Sofia Levin: Food and travel journalist

Another new face in the judge’s line-up is Sofia Levin. The culinary travel journalist and food reviewer said the following on joining the MasterChef Australia team:

“The first season of MasterChef Australia aired the same year I started writing about food. By the time I graduated from journalism, I was sharing lesser-known food stories, while the show was exposing the nation to cuisines and cultures they had never considered before. Becoming a judge on MasterChef feels like two parallel paths converging, and I am giddy with excitement at the people I get to stand beside.”

Jean-Christophe Novelli: French chef, restauranteur and television personality

Rounding out the four judges is Jean-Christophe Novell – a French chef, author, and restaurateur.

“Fostering culinary talent is something I have cared about for many years, and it is a passion I am excited to share in the MasterChef Kitchen. Australian cuisine has a remarkable reputation on the world stage, and it will be a great privilege to meet and mentor the country’s top home cooks on their journeys to greatness,” he said.

Which MasterChef guest judges can we expect in 2024?

Jamie Oliver: Celebrity chef, author

The first guest judge of MasterChef 2024 was announced in November 2023, with Network 10 sharing that Jamie Oliver would return to the kitchen for Season 16. He is set to appear on the series as a guest judge for two weeks.

The English celebrity chef is a hugely popular name these days and he has authored many books as well as opened a number of restaurants in the past.

“Returning to the MasterChef kitchen and spending time in Australia makes me very happy. I think MasterChef Australia is the best food show in the world – amazing production values and an incredible story of transformation,” he said.

“I love seeing how the contestants constantly surprise themselves about what they can achieve. More than that, MasterChef connects Aussies to food and the joy of cooking and that can only be a positive thing.”

We will keep a keen eye out for updates on other guest judges joining MasterChef Australia in 2024.

Why did Melissa Leong leave MasterChef?

If you’re wondering about Melissa Leong, it was confirmed that she will be bringing her expertise to Dessert Masters going forward. This means that, no, she won’t be joining MasterChef Australia in 2024. On the announcement of MasterChef Australia‘s new judges, she shared the below:

“Over the past four years, MasterChef Australia has infused my life with something truly magical. It has provided me with life-changing experiences that have given me the courage to continue to put myself outside of my comfort zone. “It is with great enthusiasm and warmth that I welcome new faces Sofia, Poh, and Jean-Christophe, to this very special family, I know they will make it theirs in their own special way, as we did.”

