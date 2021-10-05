MasterChef at Home: How to Make Amir Manoly’s Pickled Strawberries

With picnic season in full swing, loads of us are looking for simple dishes that are not only tasty but transport well. While that often means throwing together a quick charcuterie board (who doesn’t love one of those) there’s no reason you can’t still experiment with new recipes and flavour combos. Former MasterChef contestant, Amir Manoly, has shared a strawberry recipe with us that he says is “amazing” on a charcuterie or cheese board, and it only requires a handful of ingredients.

Moreover, this recipe is a great excuse to get your hands on some strawberries – which you may know are incredibly cheap right now due to a national effort to help move produce and support farmers. So, let’s take a look at Manoly’s quick and tasty take on pickled strawberries, shall we?

Amir Manoly’s Pickled Strawberry recipe

What you’ll need:

500g strawberries washed and hulled

1 1/2 cup white balsamic vinegar

2/3 cup water

6 tbsp sugar

2 tbsp salt

Directions:

In a medium saucepan on low to medium heat add vinegar, water, sugar and salt and simmer until granules are dissolved Pour over strawberries and allow to cool at room temperature Cover and chill for at least 1 hour before serving Enjoy on their own or at your next picnic

If you’re keen to keep learning in the kitchen, check out the rest of our MasterChef at Home recipes – provided by a number of different contestants – here. And if you want another fun way to use up strawberries right now, take a look at this recipe for strawberry-top pesto.

Additionally, MasterChef alum Manoly has kicked off an interactive food experience centred on mental and physical health called the Mister Collective. If you’d like to learn how to produce a 4-course restaurant-quality meal at home or learn about food and wellness with your team at work, you can read more about the Mister Collective here.