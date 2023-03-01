The 20 Best Shows on Disney+ Everyone Should Be Watching

Disney+ is a gold mine of things to watch thanks to its hub of brands, including Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars. In Australia, we are also blessed to have Star on Disney+, which expands the streaming service’s offerings of top TV shows even more.

If you’re new to Disney+ or are just looking for a new series to binge, here are some of the best shows you can find.

The Best TV shows on Disney+

Extraordinary

Disney+ may be home to an overwhelming number of superhero shows and movies, but not all of them are Marvel-related. Extraordinary is a British comedy series set in a world where everyone has a unique superpower, except for Jen, who struggles with being the only ordinary person in a superhero world.

The Old Man

Based on the novel of the same name, The Old Man stars Jeff Bridges as an ex-CIA operative who has been living off-grid for thirty years, but must reconcile his past in order to evade the various assassins and agents who want to hunt him down.

Under the Banner of Heaven

Andrew Garfield received an Emmy nomination for his role in the true crime miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven. The dark psychological series tests the faith of a police detective who is investigating the murder of a Latter-day Saint Mother and her baby.

The Kardashians

The successor to the ever-popular Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality series, The Kardashians continues to follow the lives of the affluent Kardashian-Jenner family as they deal with problems in their relationships and businesses.

Not Dead Yet

Not Dead Yet is a new sitcom starring Jane The Virgin’s Gina Rodriguez as Nell, a broke and newly single woman who works to restart her career in journalism but can only land a job writing obituaries.

Andor

Quite possibly the best series to come out of the Star Wars universe so far, Andor is a prequel to the successful Rogue One story, following Cassian Andor in the formative years of the rebellion.

The show is darker, more dramatic and more adult – think BBC meets HBO but Star Wars. It’s a terrific watch but don’t go in expecting lightsaber battles. Instead, you’ll be met with complex characters, intriguing conspiracies and epic action.

Willow

Whether you’re a fan of the original movie or not, Disney+’s Willow sequel series is worth a watch.

The series takes place decades after the events of the movie. When Prince Airk, the son of Sorsha and Madmartigan, is taken by the evil Crone, Willow takes a new unlikely group of heroes across the land to rescue him and vanquish the forces of darkness. Willow is a modern take on the classic fantasy quest genre and it’s a whole lot of fun.

The Bear

Combining the worlds of restaurants and intense family drama, The Bear became one of 2022’s biggest success stories.

Shameless star Jeremy Allen White is in the lead role as Carmy, a young chef from the fine dining world who returns to run his family’s sandwich shop after a tragedy.

Ms Marvel

The newest Marvel TV show made an epic debut on Disney+ and is top of our list of must-watches.

The show follows Kamala who is a superhero fan with an active imagination, particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Kamala doesn’t really feel like she fits in at school or even at home, well that is until she gets superpowers of her own.

Ms Marvel really is incredible. If you need more convincing, read our review here.

Dopesick

Michael Keaton, Kaitlyn Dever, Will Poulter and Peter Sarsgaard star in the miniseries that takes a harrowing look at the opioid crisis in America. Reviews have praised Dopesick‘s exploration of difficult subject matter and how it handles those affected.

The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian was one of the first original series available on Disney+ when it launched and therefore it should also be your first port of call.

The first live-action series set in the Star Wars universe follows Din Djarin, a Mandalorian and bounty hunter who rescues a mysterious child from the clutches of the Imperials. Together, the duo go on a planet-hopping adventure as they seek a new home for the child.

The Mandalorian is Star Wars at its finest and an essential part of any binge-watch.

Only Murders in the Building

Another hit from Star on Disney+ is the murder mystery comedy Only Murders in the Building.

The show stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short as an unlikely trio of true crime fans who band together to solve a real crime that happens in their apartment building.

Only Murders in the Building is addictive and will keep you guessing until the end — and well into season 3!

Bob’s Burgers

With 12 seasons down and a movie on the way, it’s no secret Bob’s Burgers is massively popular.

The animated comedy follows the lovable Belcher family and their adventures as they attempt to keep their burger business running in a small seaside town.

The Imagineering Story

If you’ve ever been captivated by the magic of a Disney theme park then you can’t go past The Imagineering Story.

The docuseries takes viewers on a behind-the-scenes tour of how Disney’s Imagineers built each of the theme park’s greatest attractions, from the original park in California to locations around the globe.

Loki

Disney+ is home to pretty much every Marvel movie and TV series out there, but one of the best original shows on the platform so far is Loki.

The time-travelling, multiversal adventure stars Tom Hiddleston as Thor’s trickster brother, Loki, who finally gets his time in the spotlight. It’s funny, action-packed and has something for everyone. Not to mention it’s essential viewing for anyone who wants to stay up to date on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Simpsons

All of The Simpsons episodes together in one place? That’s right, Disney+ is currently home to 31 seasons of the classic animated comedy, which makes for one hell of a binge-watch.

If you’ve been living under a rock for the last 30 years and don’t know what The Simpsons is about, it follows a dysfunctional family dealing with the comical situations presented by life in the town of Springfield.

Moon Knight

Moon Knight is another show part of the MCU but is very different from anything else we’ve seen before.

It follows Steven Grant who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. He then discovers he has a dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. The pair must then investigate a series of mysteries plaguing the Egyptian gods.

Love, Victor

Love, Victor follows the successful teen movie Love, Simon. This time, the story concerns another closeted teenager, Victor, who writes to Simon about the challenges he faces as he explores his sexuality and tries to come out to his parents.

It’s a modern, heartfelt, warm hug of a series that has made waves as one of the few LGTBQ teen rom-com series out there.

Hawkeye

Clint Barton and Kate Bishop join forces during the festive season in Hawkeye, going up against a series of dangerous foes including Yelena Belova.

The Hawkeye series really spent the time to give this often underestimated hero his due credit as an Avenger, and this fresh combo in Kate Bishop and Clint Barton is a delight to watch.

Pam & Tommy

One of the wildest stories you’ll ever see played out on the small screen, Pam & Tommy takes audiences through the scandal surrounding the theft and distribution of a sex tape made by Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in the ’90s.

The series will have you wondering how many of the events are true. Which, luckily for you, we have been keeping tabs on.

