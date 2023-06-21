Aussies Will Have to Wait a Little Longer for New Episodes of ‘The Bear’

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Fresh off the back of its Golden Globe win, it was announced that The Bear would soon be returning for Season 2. And while that news certainly had/has us saying, “Yes, chef”, we know that Australia had to wait a while before being able to binge-watch Season 1 of the series – so will that be the case again this time?

Here’s what we know so far about our return to the kitchen with our favourite dysfunctional family.

What is The Bear about?

If you haven’t yet watched Season 1 of The Bear, check out our write-up on that here. But in a nutshell, a swanky chef Carmy returns to his hometown in Chicago to run a sandwich shop after the death of his brother.

What he finds there is a lot of resistance and butting heads as he figures out how to manage the business along with his pain.

What can we expect from Season 2 of The Bear?

We don’t know all that much yet. But showrunner Christopher Storer did chat with Variety, GQ shares, about what’s next for The Bear, and floated that the cash injection the business has just received opens a lot of doors.

“What does Carmen and Sydney’s dream restaurant look like? But also, at the same time, what is a dream restaurant in 2023? I think that’s the thing they’re sort of battling with.”

The team at Disney+ did recently share the following synopsis, too:

Season two follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they work to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot. As they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertakes transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future. Of course, it turns out the only thing harder than running a restaurant is opening a new one, and the team must juggle the insane bureaucracy of permits and contractors with the beauty and creative agony of menu planning. The transition brings a newfound focus on hospitality as well. As the entire staff is forced to come together in new ways, pushing the boundaries of their abilities and relationships, they also learn what it means to be in service, both to diners and each other.

And if you’re wondering whether Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) will become a ‘thing’, don’t hold your breath. Executive producer Joanna Calo also spoke with Variety and shared the following:

“We wanted to make something that was about friendship and a partnership,” Storer said. “It really is so funny that that is one of the things that people took away — of all the heavy shit that’s going on in the show! It was interesting because Ayo and Jeremy, since they are our friends and are such wonderful people, I think there is this charisma that comes off both of them.”

When will new episodes drop in Australia?

Well. If you cast your mind back to the release of The Bear Season 1, Australia was waiting a good while before the show eventually made its way over to Disney+.

FX Networks has announced that The Bear will drop in the US on June 22 (that’s this week!).

Gonna need a lot more than money. #TheBearFX returns June 22. Only on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/T1Ug5412Zt — The Bear (@TheBearFX) June 20, 2023

But, alas, that’s not when Aussie audiences will get access to new episodes. The Bear Season 2 is slated to hit Disney+ Australia on July 19, which means we’ll have to wait another month still.

Can I see a trailer?

Sure can. Disney+ Australia shared a little teaser for The Bear Season 2, which you can watch below. It’s not much, but we’ll take it.

Season 2 of The Bear is said to have 10 episodes coming, which is two more than last season – what a treat.

While we wait on more details, we suggest you dig into this list of watches that will suit your palate if you enjoyed The Bear.

This article on The Bear Season 2 and its arrival in Australia has been updated since its original publish date.