5 Reasons Why You’ll Love ‘The Kardashians’ if You Were a Fan of the Original

Look alive, Keeping Up With the Kardashians (KUWTK) fans, the newest show from the iconic Kardashian family is about to hit Disney+ this week.

You might be left wondering, is it any different from KUWTK? The answer is no, not entirely, but that doesn’t mean you still won’t love it.

Making their return to on-camera life, The Kardashians has got everything you hope for in a Kardashian show: the Kardashians.

From romance, new relationships, pregnancy, divorce, legal dramas and scandals, The Kardashians is the perfect show to fill the void that the KUWTK left once it wrapped up filming.

Admit it, you all secretly love the drama. For some reason, it’s cleansing for the soul to watch rich people living in multi-million dollar homes and driving luxury cars while I drive a 2004 Toyota Corolla.

I know you’re all very eager to see what’s in store for the newest Kardashian series, so let’s dive straight in.

1. Relationships are front and centre

There’s nothing we love more than delving into celebrity relationships, especially when those relationships involve a Kardashian.

For some reason, a Kardashian relationship can never be a smooth ride. They always seem to be filled with either drama or in Kourtney and Travis’ case, filled with intense romance.

That’s right, one major aspect of The Kardashians is exploring Kourtney’s newest (and intense) relationship with Travis Barker.

For fans who are obsessed with following Kourtney and Travis’ relationship, The Kardashians are giving us an inside look into the inner workings of the romance and how it is all playing out within the family.

It’s definitely captivating to witness and it’s great to see Kourtney finally seem happy and in love. Travis is also such a great co-parent so I’m excited to see how the relationship blossoms on the show.

Another relationship that’s thrust back into the spotlight is the turbulent one between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. After several cheating scandals came to light in the KUWTK, The Kardashians explore how Khloe and Tristan are navigating co-parenting their daughter, True.

Fans will definitely be feasting on the awkwardness that is watching Tristan try to regain Khloe’s trust knowing there are more scandals about to come to light.

Lastly, but certainly not least, Kim and Kayne’s divorce will most likely be an ongoing narrative throughout the show

In the first few episodes, Kim reveals that she and Kanye are still friends and are handling the co-parenting situation pretty well. But as anyone who has social media will tell you, that quickly falls apart as Kanye has lashed out at Kim several times, so it will be interesting to see how that plays out in the newest series.

And for those of you asking, no, Pete Davidson isn’t in the first season of The Kardashians.

2. Bigger budget

Right from the get-go, you can tell The Kardashians has a much bigger budget than KUWTK.

The show starts off with a stunning montage following the various Kardashian members until they all end up at Kim’s house for a family barbecue. Just from the camera quality and the drone footage, the show feels like it’s been brought into the future, whereas KUWTK sometimes felt a little dated.

Not only that, but The Kardashians actually feels like a proper reality TV show. This is largely due to the new editing style that I actually find pretty refreshing. It’s also due to the change in how they approach the confessionals, with Kim’s being filmed while the action is happening behind her which makes it feel more connected.

The Kardashians shows what KUWTK could have been like with a bit more money.

3. Kylie’s pregnancy

If there’s anything we love more than a Kardashian relationship saga, it’s a Kardashian pregnancy.

It just wouldn’t be a Kardashian show if nobody was pregnant. In KUWTK, we’ve seen Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie and Rob all have children and it’s now become a running theme in the show.

Lucky for us, The Kardashians keep up (get it?) this theme this time with the queen of secrecy herself, Kylie, who is six months along with her second child.

In the first episode, Kylie talks about how this pregnancy wasn’t able to be kept a secret so she and Travis Scott want to keep the gender under wraps.

Obviously, now we know that Kylie gave birth back in February to a baby boy. While the gender is no longer a secret, the name of her second child still is so maybe there will be some clues in future episodes.

4. It feels more real

Despite the show having a bigger budget, The Kardashians somehow feel more stripped back?

Towards the end of its run, KUWTK started to feel a bit staged and everyone started to grow tiresome of being on camera 24/7. In The Kardashians, you get the sense that everyone actually wants to be there.

The Kardashian clan are also a lot more open about things they probably wouldn’t have previously spoken about on their other show.

Discussions about mental health, IV treatments, miscarriages, toxic relationships and parenting are all navigated in the show but it’s done so in a way that feels more authentic.

5. Scott’s there too

KUWTK fans rejoice, Scott is back!

It would feel wrong to not include Scott in the newest Kardashian series so it’s great to see him in the show.

Scott is mostly being Scott in the first few episodes which largely consists of him complaining that he feels left out, wishing he had Kourtney back and regretting his past mistakes.

So nothing out of the ordinary.

The Kardashians starts streaming on Disney+ on April 14.