MasterChef 2024: Jonathan’s Quick Chorizo Recipe Will Liven up Your Breakfast

Another week of MasterChef has been and gone, and unfortunately, Jonathan Hooper was eliminated. As we do every week, we’re sharing a recipe from Jonathan as part of our MasterChef at Home series. Ahead, he shares his tasty breakfast chorizo recipe and how you can make it for yourself at home.

MasterChef at Home: Jonathan’s breakfast chorizo recipe

This recipe from MasterChef contestant Jonathan should take you between 20 and 30 minutes, so the perfect quick meal to impress your mates in the morning.

What you’ll need for your MasterChef breakfast recipe:

2 large chorizo

2 large brown onions

1/4 cup of brown sugar

1 x tbsp butter

1 x tbsp caramelised balsamic vinegar

1/4 tsp red pepper flakes (optional for spice)

Salt and pepper

Equipment required for this MasterChef recipe:

1 chopping board

1 mandolin

1 large frypan

Woden spoon

1 knife

Directions:

Start by finely chopping your chorizo and add to a cold frying pan Bring pan to medium heat, allowing the chorizo fat to render Once the fat has rendered out and the chorizo has become crispy, remove from the pan and set aside Use the mandolin to thinly slice your onions and then dice with your knife, then add into the chorizo fat, turn pan to low and let the onions cook slowly (this is key). Keep stirring every so often to ensure the onions don’t burn Once the onion has turned translucent and starts to develop a deep brown colour, add your chorizo back in along with your brown sugar, butter, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper and caramelised vinegar and chopped chives Let this cook down and reduce until you have a thick, jam-like consistency Overall should take about half an hour Serve up on toast with poached eggs, cooked halloumi, and some smashed seasoned avocado

If you’re looking for more MasterChef recipes as this season ticks along, you can find our full MasterChef at Home series here.

MasterChef Australia airs Sunday – Wednesday at 7:30 pm on Channel 10 and 10 Play.

Lead Image Credit: Network 10/Supplied