Only Murders in the Building: What True Crime Fans Need to Know About the Series

Only Murders in the Building seems to be the new hot series everyone is obsessing over at the moment, not only because of its killer (lol) cast line-up but the way it plugs into our universal obsession with true crime.

If you’re keen to learn more about the series, which currently has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, we’ve pulled together a list of everything you need to know – including how to watch the Hulu production in Australia.

What is Only Murders in the Building about?

As we’ve touched on, the series follows a group of true-crime obsessed individuals who find themselves somehow involved in a case of their own.

The synopsis reads as follows:

From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman comes a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages. Only Murders In The Building follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realise a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.

Who is included in the cast line-up?

Comedy pals Steve Martin and Martin Short (both of Father of the Bride) team up with the delightful Selena Gomez (Wizards of Waverly Place) as the series leads Charles-Haden Savage, Oliver Putnam and Mabel Mora.

They’re joined by Aaron Dominguez (Shaft), Amy Ryan (The Office) and Vanessa Aspillaga (Trick) among others.

Disney shares that “Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie, Looking). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Jamie Babbitt, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.”

How can I watch Only Murders in the Building in Australia?

Only Murders in the Building is a Hulu series, and it is being distributed in Australia through Star on Disney+. If you’re new to Star, it’s a relatively new addition to the Disney+ streaming line-up.

The content selection is included in the $11.99 monthly price for Disney+.

You can catch the first three episodes of the 10-episode season as of August 31, 2021. New episodes will drop every Tuesday, which means episode four should hit screens on September 7, 2021.

I suppose the only question left is: will you be watching?