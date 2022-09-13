Here Are All the 2022 Emmy Winners and Where to Watch Them [Updated]

Awards season is up and running for another year and up next we have the Primetime Emmy Awards, which celebrate all things television. The nominees for the 2022 Emmys have been announced and we’re updating the winners as they’re announced right here.

The big questions this year: how many of its 25 nominations will Succession win? Can Ted Lasso and Euphoria win as the next most-nominated series, both in the Emmys and our hearts? And could Squid Game make history this year as the first winner in the best drama category that isn’t in the English language?

You can watch the 2022 Emmy Awards from 10:00 am AEST on Monday, September 13 or you can follow along with the winners below.

All the 2022 Emmy winners

Best series Emmy winners

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Winner: Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Winner: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Best acting Emmy winners

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

J. Smith Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

Winner: Julia Garner, Ozark

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game

John Turturro, Severance

Christopher Walken, Severance

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Winner: Matthew Macfayden, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddington, Ted Lasso

Winner: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Winner: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Winner: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Winner: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Connie Britton, The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus

Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Winner: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jake Lacy, The White Lotus

Will Poulter, Dopesick

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick

Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Winner: Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Adrien Brody, Succession

James Cromwell, Succession

Colman Domingo, Euphoria

Arian Moayed, Succession

Tom Pelphrey, Ozark

Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hope Davis, Succession

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Martha Kelly, Euphoria

Sanaa Lathan, Succession

Harriet Walter, Succession

Lee You-mi, Squid Game

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams, Hacks

Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks

Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building

Laurie Metcalf, Hacks

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm

James Lance, Ted Lasso

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building

Christopher McDonald, Hacks

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Where can you watch this year’s winning shows?

Now that the Television Academy has announced its lineup of Emmy winners and nominees, the task becomes where to watch them all before the awards.

Thankfully, with so many streaming services these days, a lot of the winners for the 2022 Emmys are available to watch in Australia. Here’s where you can find them.

Netflix

Ozark, Squid Game, Stranger Things, Inventing Anna, Maid

Stan

Better Call Saul, Hacks, The Great, Station Eleven

Disney+

Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building, Dopesick, The Dropout, Pam & Tommy, Under the Banner of Heaven

Binge

Euphoria, Succession, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, What We Do In The Shadows, The Flight Attendant, Insecure, Barry, The White Lotus, The Staircase, Scenes From A Marriage, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Amazon Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Apple TV+

Ted Lasso, Severance, The Morning Show

Paramount+

Yellowjackets

ABC iView

Killing Eve (season 4)

SBS On Demand

Atlanta

