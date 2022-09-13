Here Are All the 2022 Emmy Winners and Where to Watch Them [Updated]

Awards season is up and running for another year and up next we have the Primetime Emmy Awards, which celebrate all things television. The nominees for the 2022 Emmys have been announced and we’re updating the winners as they’re announced right here.
The big questions this year: how many of its 25 nominations will Succession win? Can Ted Lasso and Euphoria win as the next most-nominated series, both in the Emmys and our hearts? And could Squid Game make history this year as the first winner in the best drama category that isn’t in the English language?
You can watch the 2022 Emmy Awards from 10:00 am AEST on Monday, September 13 or you can follow along with the winners below.
All the 2022 Emmy winners
Best series Emmy winners
Outstanding Drama Series
- Better Call Saul
- Euphoria
- Ozark
- Severance
- Squid Game
- Stranger Things
- Succession
- Yellowjackets
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Dopesick
- The Dropout
- Inventing Anna
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
- A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Winner: Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- Winner: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Best acting Emmy winners
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
- Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Patricia Arquette, Severance
- Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
- Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
- J. Smith Cameron, Succession
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
- Winner: Julia Garner, Ozark
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Nicholas Braun, Succession
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
- John Turturro, Severance
- Christopher Walken, Severance
- Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
- Winner: Matthew Macfayden, Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
- Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddington, Ted Lasso
- Winner: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
- Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
- Winner: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Colin Firth, The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
- Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
- Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
- Winner: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Toni Collette, The Staircase
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
- Lily James, Pam & Tommy
- Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Margaret Qualley, Maid
- Winner: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Connie Britton, The White Lotus
- Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
- Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
- Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
- Mare Winningham, Dopesick
- Winner: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
- Will Poulter, Dopesick
- Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
- Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
- Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
- Steve Zahn, The White Lotus
- Winner: Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
- Adrien Brody, Succession
- James Cromwell, Succession
- Colman Domingo, Euphoria
- Arian Moayed, Succession
- Tom Pelphrey, Ozark
- Alexander Skarsgard, Succession
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
- Hope Davis, Succession
- Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
- Martha Kelly, Euphoria
- Sanaa Lathan, Succession
- Harriet Walter, Succession
- Lee You-mi, Squid Game
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
- Jane Adams, Hacks
- Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks
- Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building
- Laurie Metcalf, Hacks
- Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
- Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
- Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live
- Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm
- James Lance, Ted Lasso
- Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
- Christopher McDonald, Hacks
- Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Where can you watch this year’s winning shows?
Now that the Television Academy has announced its lineup of Emmy winners and nominees, the task becomes where to watch them all before the awards.
Thankfully, with so many streaming services these days, a lot of the winners for the 2022 Emmys are available to watch in Australia. Here’s where you can find them.
Ozark, Squid Game, Stranger Things, Inventing Anna, Maid
Better Call Saul, Hacks, The Great, Station Eleven
Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building, Dopesick, The Dropout, Pam & Tommy, Under the Banner of Heaven
Euphoria, Succession, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, What We Do In The Shadows, The Flight Attendant, Insecure, Barry, The White Lotus, The Staircase, Scenes From A Marriage, Impeachment: American Crime Story
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Ted Lasso, Severance, The Morning Show
Yellowjackets
Killing Eve (season 4)
Atlanta
This article on 2022 Emmy winners has been updated since its original publish date.
