Level Up Your Life

Here Are All the 2022 Emmy Winners and Where to Watch Them [Updated]

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse

Published 56 mins ago: September 13, 2022 at 10:27 am -
Filed to:awards
bingedisney plusemmysmoviesnetflixparamount plusStan2021streamingtv shows
Here Are All the 2022 Emmy Winners and Where to Watch Them [Updated]
Image: HBO
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Awards season is up and running for another year and up next we have the Primetime Emmy Awards, which celebrate all things television. The nominees for the 2022 Emmys have been announced and we’re updating the winners as they’re announced right here.

The big questions this year: how many of its 25 nominations will Succession win? Can Ted Lasso and Euphoria win as the next most-nominated series, both in the Emmys and our hearts? And could Squid Game make history this year as the first winner in the best drama category that isn’t in the English language?

You can watch the 2022 Emmy Awards from 10:00 am AEST on Monday, September 13 or you can follow along with the winners below.

READ MORE
Where to Watch the 2022 Emmy Awards in Australia

All the 2022 Emmy winners

Best series Emmy winners

Outstanding Drama Series

  • Better Call Saul
  • Euphoria
  • Ozark
  • Severance
  • Squid Game
  • Stranger Things
  • Succession
  • Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Hacks
  • The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Ted Lasso
  • What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

  • Dopesick
  • The Dropout
  • Inventing Anna
  • Pam & Tommy
  • The White Lotus

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

  • A Black Lady Sketch Show
  • Winner: Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
  • Winner: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Best acting Emmy winners

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

  • Jason Bateman, Ozark
  • Brian Cox, Succession
  • Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Adam Scott, Severance
  • Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

  • Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
  • Laura Linney, Ozark
  • Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
  • Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
  • Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
  • Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
  • Elle Fanning, The Great
  • Issa Rae, Insecure
  • Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Donald Glover, Atlanta
  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Nicholas Hoult, The Great
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

  • Patricia Arquette, Severance
  • Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
  • Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
  • J. Smith Cameron, Succession
  • Sarah Snook, Succession
  • Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
  • Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
  • Winner: Julia Garner, Ozark

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

  • Nicholas Braun, Succession
  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
  • Kieran Culkin, Succession
  • Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
  • John Turturro, Severance
  • Christopher Walken, Severance
  • Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
  • Winner: Matthew Macfayden, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
  • Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
  • Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
  • Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
  • Hannah Waddington, Ted Lasso
  • Winner: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Anthony Carrigan, Barry
  • Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
  • Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
  • Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
  • Henry Winkler, Barry
  • Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
  • Winner: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

  • Colin Firth, The Staircase
  • Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
  • Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
  • Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
  • Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
  • Winner: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

  • Toni Collette, The Staircase
  • Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
  • Lily James, Pam & Tommy
  • Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
  • Margaret Qualley, Maid
  • Winner: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

  • Connie Britton, The White Lotus
  • Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
  • Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
  • Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
  • Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
  • Mare Winningham, Dopesick
  • Winner: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

  • Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
  • Will Poulter, Dopesick
  • Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
  • Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
  • Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
  • Steve Zahn, The White Lotus
  • Winner: Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

  • Adrien Brody, Succession
  • James Cromwell, Succession
  • Colman Domingo, Euphoria
  • Arian Moayed, Succession
  • Tom Pelphrey, Ozark
  • Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

  • Hope Davis, Succession
  • Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
  • Martha Kelly, Euphoria
  • Sanaa Lathan, Succession
  • Harriet Walter, Succession
  • Lee You-mi, Squid Game

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Jane Adams, Hacks
  • Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks
  • Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building
  • Laurie Metcalf, Hacks
  • Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
  • Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live
  • Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • James Lance, Ted Lasso
  • Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
  • Christopher McDonald, Hacks
  • Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Where can you watch this year’s winning shows?

dopesick best shows disney+
Dopesick (Image: Disney)

Now that the Television Academy has announced its lineup of Emmy winners and nominees, the task becomes where to watch them all before the awards.

Thankfully, with so many streaming services these days, a lot of the winners for the 2022 Emmys are available to watch in Australia. Here’s where you can find them.

Netflix

Ozark, Squid Game, Stranger Things, Inventing Anna, Maid

Stan

Better Call Saul, Hacks, The Great, Station Eleven

Disney+

Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building, Dopesick, The Dropout, Pam & Tommy, Under the Banner of Heaven

Binge

Euphoria, Succession, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, What We Do In The Shadows, The Flight Attendant, Insecure, Barry, The White Lotus, The Staircase, Scenes From A Marriage, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Amazon Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel 

Apple TV+

Ted Lasso, Severance, The Morning Show

Paramount+

Yellowjackets

ABC iView

Killing Eve (season 4)

SBS On Demand

Atlanta

This article on 2022 Emmy winners has been updated since its original publish date.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse is a writer at Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.