Coming to Disney+, These New Star Wars Shows Will Be

Disney+ is home to a number of iconic brands but Star Wars is undoubtedly one of the service’s biggest drawcards. The Mandalorian‘s premiere launched Disney+ into hyperspace two years ago and the minds at Lucasfilm haven’t slowed down preparing new content for the streaming service.

Recently at Disney+ day, we got a peek at all the new Marvel and Pixar series coming our way, but Disney+ hasn’t forgotten Star Wars. There’s at least 9 new series in development over at Lucasfilm with both new and returning characters taking the spotlight.

Here’s every Star Wars series we have to look forward to on Disney+.

Every Star Wars TV series coming to Disney+

The Book of Boba Fett

One of the biggest surprises from season 2 of The Mandalorian was the return of the iconic bounty hunter, Boba Fett. It turns out Fett wasn’t just there for a cameo and now has his own show picking up where the post-credits scene from the last episode of The Mandalorian left off.

Here’s what we know from the synopsis:

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the Galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

Release date: December 29, 2021

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Fans were ecstatic to learn that Ewan McGregor would be reprising his role as the famous Jedi Master, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The story will take place ten years after the events of The Revenge of the Sith and lines up Obi-Wan for the rematch of the century as he’s reunited with his friend-turned-foe Darth Vader (played by Hayden Christensen).

A sneak peek of the series with the stars and director Deborah Chow is available to watch on Disney+ now.

Release date: 2022

Andor

Another returning face, Andor will see Diego Luna return as the rebel spy Cassian Andor from Rogue One.

The series is described as a nail-biting spy thriller and includes cast members Stellan Skarsgard, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Genevieve O’Reilly.

Release date: 2022

The Mandalorian Season 3

After the events of season 2 and the announcement of The Book of Boba Fett many were unsure what would become of The Mandalorian. But our friend Din Djarin will definitely be back for another season, he’s just taking a year off.

Filming is believed to have started which means things should be on track for Mando to return next year. It’s anyone’s guess what he’ll be up to next season now that his foundling has a new home.

Release date: 2022

The Bad Batch Season 2

After a successful first season on Disney+, the animated Star Wars series The Bad Batch is officially returning for another season.

The series follows an elite force of experimental clones who each harbour their own special skills. The series takes place immediately after the events of the Clone Wars and follows the gang as they find their way in this new world.

Release date: 2022

Ahsoka

Another breakout star who is getting their own spin-off series is Ahsoka Tano. The Jedi warrior is famous in the Star Wars animated series but she made the jump to live-action in the second season of The Mandalorian.

We’ll see Rosario Dawson return to continue that storyline in Ahsoka as the Jedi seeks Grand Admiral Thrawn. Hayden Christensen is also expected to reprise his role as Tano’s past mentor, Anakin Skywalker.

Release date: TBA

Lando

We haven’t heard much about Lando Calrissian’s solo series since it was announced at Disney Investory day a year ago.

All we know is that it’s in development with Dear White People creator Justin Simien and will follow the adventures of the legacy character. We don’t even know if it will be Billy Dee Williams or Donald Glover returning for the role. Either way, it will be exciting to see more from the iconic smuggler.

Release date: TBA

The Acolyte

The Acolyte is one of the most mysterious new projects on the Star Wars slate. Little has been revealed about the series and it isn’t currently headlined by any big-name characters.

What we do know is that Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland is behind the series and The Acolyte will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.

Release date: TBA

If only we could make the jump to hyperspace and speed our way to a time when all these Star Wars series are on our screens.

In the meantime, you can catch plenty of other Star Wars content over on Disney+ right now.