It’s Time to Enter Your Greek Mythology Era, Percy Jackson Is Back

Throughout the 2000s, a whole generation of kids were introduced to Greek Mythology via the young adult book series, Percy Jackson & The Olympians. The books had a fun take on some dense lore and managed to make it digestible for a massive audience. Inevitably the books got the movie treatment, but the films weren’t greatly received. Now Percy Jackson is getting a second chance thanks to a new series on Disney+.

When is Percy Jackson’s streaming release date?

Image: Disney+

Now, the good news is we don’t have long to wait until Percy Jackson and the Olympians hits streaming. From today (December 20), in fact, we’ll be able to see the first two episodes of the series, with new episodes airing weekly after that.

There will be eight eps in total and you’ll be able to catch new episodes from 1:00pm AEDT each week.

If you want to know whether the series is worth tuning in to, read our review here.

What story does the Percy Jackson TV show follow?

Image: Disney+

Similar to the movies, Percy Jackson and the Olympians adapts the book series, starting with the first in the series, The Lightning Thief.

The story focuses on 12-year-old NYC teenager, Percy Jackson, who learns that he is a demigod and goes on a quest to clear his name after he’s accused of stealing Zeus’ lightning bolt.

In a similar vein to Harry Potter, Percy is inducted into a whole new world at Camp Half-Blood, where he hones his demigod skills and learns how the Greek gods have assimilated into life today. He is aided by his two friends, Annabeth – a daughter of Athena, and Grover – a satyr.

It appears the first season of the Percy Jackson show will focus solely on the first book; however, should there be more seasons, there are an additional five books in the original series, with the sixth one only having just dropped in September. The Heroes of Olympus series, which spans five books, also features Percy as a main character.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians trailers

We’ve had hints and teases of footage from the new Percy Jackson series, but in September, Disney dropped the first major teaser that gives us the best look yet at the cast and story.

Fans of the books will recognise a few things like Camp Half-Blood, the Lotus Casino, the Tunnel of Love, the Minotaur and Percy’s iconic sword Riptide.

The main event came in the main trailer, which showed us even more of the action and iconic book moments to come in the series.

Who is in the cast?

Image: Disney+

The characters in Percy Jackson were first made famous in the movies by Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario and Brandon T. Jackson.

The series has taken a different approach with younger actors, many of whom are newcomers.

Percy will be played by Walker Scobell, Grover by Aryan Simhadri and Annabeth by Leah Jeffries. The remainder of the cast is stacked with names such as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jason Mantzoukas, Toby Stephens, Jay Duplass, Megan Mullally, Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Adam Copeland, Charlie Bushnell, Diro Goodjohn, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Olivea Morton, Suzanne Cryer, Timm Sharp, Timothy Omundson and the late Lance Reddick.

One of the most promising signs that Percy Jackson and the Olympians is going to be good is the fact that author Rick Riordan is on board as both a writer and an executive producer.

If you want to catch up on the books, you can pick them up here, order the latest book here or watch the previous movies on Disney+.

Lead Image Credit: Disney+

