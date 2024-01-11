Yes, Chef! Season 3 of The Bear Is Hitting Aussie Screens in 2024

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve been on the internet recently, chances are you’ve seen The Bear floating around – not only because of its Golden Globes wins, but because of that Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein photoshoot, too. If you’re new to the chaotic world of The Bear, we’ve written on both Season 1 and Season 2 of the TV show so you can catch up rather easily. The series is now headed for Season 3 (we can’t wait), so here is a quick rundown of what you can expect from the next chapter of The Bear, along with where you can watch it in Australia.

The Bear Season 3: What’s happening?

The Bear TV show season 3. FX/Disney

Okay, so before we dig into Season 3 specifically (spoilers will be ahead), let’s revisit the general premise of The Bear. The show’s synopsis reads as follows:

A young chef from the fine dining world returns to Chicago to run his family’s sandwich shop.

Sounds simple enough, but if you’ve watched along, you’ll know that’s not the case. Over the course of the seasons, we’ve learnt that there is a lot of trauma and chaos that follows this family sandwich shop and the people working in it. Here’s where we’re at at ahead of the arrival of Season 3 of The Bear.

Season 2 closed with audiences seeing more of the dysfunctional family that Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) exists within, not only because of the unexpected death of his brother but also because of his unpredictable and emotionally abusive mother.

In more positive(ish) news, Carmy and Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) manage to open their restaurant, The Bear, in three months — not without its problems, of course. And Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) undergoes something of a transformation after being stationed at one of the best restaurants in the world.

Carmy started a healthy relationship with a friend from his childhood, Claire, but manages to mess it up after getting himself locked in the restaurant’s walk-in refrigerator and word-vomiting that he doesn’t think he can be in a relationship. …All of which Claire hears.

“…No amount of good is worth how terrible this feels. It’s just a complete waste of fucking time,” he said before realising she was outside listening to him.

Carmy and Richie also have a giant blowout after Claire leaves the restaurant in tears.

Finally, Marcus and Sydney have an awkward interaction after he tries to ask her on a date, and she isn’t interested. But the biggest update for Marcus is a number of missed calls from his unwell mother’s nurse at the end of the episode.

What we can deduce from all this is that Marcus is likely to have some difficult news in Season 3, Carmy will need to do some damage control with both Claire and Richie and Sydney and Carmy will need to figure out how to smooth out the creases in their business.

Where to watch The Bear Season 3 in Australia

If all that sounds intriguing to you, you can find Seasons 1 and 2 of The Bear streaming on Disney+ in Australia. We don’t know when Season 3 will drop exactly, but Disney has shared that it’s coming in 2024.

Who is in the cast line up?

Jeremy Allen White plays Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto, and is joined by Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard ‘Richie’ Jerimovich, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu, Lionel Boyce as Marcus, Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina, Abby Elliott as Natalie ‘Sugar’ Berzatto, Matty Matheson as Neil Fak, Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim, Oliver Platt as Uncle Jimmy, Molly Gordon as Claire and Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna Berzatto.

Edebiri and Allen White have both won 2024 Golden Globes for their performances, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see more awards coming this way.

We’ll continue to update this piece with new details as they develop, so keep a keen eye!

Lead Image Credit: FX/Disney