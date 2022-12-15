The Best NBN 250 and NBN 1000 Plans, Broken Down by Speed and Price

If your current internet connection isn’t keeping pace with your household’s demands and you feel the need for speed, then it might be time to upgrade to either an NBN 250 or NBN 1000 plan. These two connections are the fastest NBN tiers available in Australia at the moment – but those speeds don’t come cheap.

That’s not to say it isn’t possible to nab a deal on either plan, however. A few internet providers are currently offering discount offers where you can nab one of their super-fast internet connections while saving yourself a few bucks.

We’ve rounded up the best NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans that are currently available, broken down by price and speed.

Before you sign up for an NBN 250 or NBN 1000 plan, it’s important to check whether these connections are available to you in the first place. Currently, both of these speed tiers are limited to addresses with FTTP and HFC connections. While NBN 250 plans are available to everyone with FTTP and HFC connections, NBN 1000 plans are available to only 95 per cent of addresses with HFC connections. NBN 1000 plans are available to all FTTP addresses, however. Check your connection and the provider’s availability before signing up.

The best NBN 250 plans

Cheap NBN 250 plans

As far as the cheapest NBN 250 plans go, MyRepublic is your best bet. The provider is currently running an introductory offer for new customers where you’ll only have to pay $89 per month for the first six months, and then $99 per month thereafter. Even at full price, MyRepublic has one of the cheapest NBN 250 plans going, making it a great option if you don’t want to crack $100 each month. MyRepublic is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 200Mbps.

Tangerine is also offering a similar deal, where you’ll pay $89.90 per month for the first six months and then $109.90 thereafter. Tangerine is reporting typical evening speeds of 205Mbps.

If you want to keep your monthly bill under $100 but want something a bit faster than what MyRepublic is offering, Mate‘s NBN 250 plan is $99 per month with typical speeds of 208Mbps. If you bundle one of Mate’s mobile plans with an NBN connection, the provider will also knock $10 off your bill. These mobile plans start from $20 per month.

Fast NBN 250 plans

If you’re after an NBN 250 plan that’s still a bit cheap but faster than the previously mentioned providers, with Exetel you’ll pay $94.95 per month for the first six months of your connection, and then $114.95 per month once this discount period ends. Exetel is currently reporting speeds of 225Mbps, which isn’t too shabby.

However, as far as the best value for a monthly cost and typical speeds go, Superloop holds that honour. The internet provider is running an offer where you’ll pay $99.95 per month for the first six months and is reporting typical evening speeds of 240Mbps. After this discount period ends, you’ll be paying $119.95 per month, which is still cheaper when compared to other providers with plans in the 240+Mbps range.

If you want something a bit faster, Aussie Broadband is reporting speeds of 244Mbps, and its plan will set you back $129 per month.

If you want a congestion-free NBN 250 plan, Telstra is the only provider that is reporting typical evening speeds of 250Mbps. That premium speed comes with a premium price tag, with Telstra charging $140 per month for its NBN 250 plan. However, if you sign up for Telstra’s plan before 19 December, the first month of your connection will only cost you $1.

The best NBN 1000 plans

Cheap NBN 1000 plans

A cheap NBN 1000 plan is somewhat of an oxymoron. It probably doesn’t come as a surprise that the fastest NBN speed available comes with a high price tag. However, that’s not to say that you can’t nab a deal on an ultrafast connection.

MyRepublic is currently offering the cheapest NBN 1000 plan at $99 per month. This price will last for the first six months of your connection, and then you’ll have to pay $109 per month thereafter. MyRepublic is reporting typical evening speeds of 350Mbps, and considering that this plan is cheaper than most full-price NBN 250 plans, that’s not a bad deal.

After that, you’re got Superloop which has typical evening speeds of 500Mbps and is offering an introductory deal where you’ll pay $114.95 per month for the first six months, and then $134.95 per month thereafter. Compared to other NBN connections in this speed tier, this is one of the best value plans in terms of speed and price.

However, Superloop’s NBN 1000 connection doesn’t have unlimited data and comes with a monthly allowance of 3TB. That’s still a decent amount of data, but if you do manage to cap it, your download speeds will be slowed to100Mbps.

Fast NBN 1000 plans

If speed is the name of your game, then you’ll want to grab either Origin or Aussie Broadband’s NBN 1000 plans. Both of these providers are reporting typical evening speeds of 600Mbps. The major difference between these two plans is the monthly cost.

Aussie Broadband isn’t running any discount offers, so you’ll be paying $149 per month. Origin is a bit more expensive at $154 per month. However, you can nab a $10 discount on your monthly bill if you bundle this NBN plan with one of the provider’s energy plans. This offer expires on 16 December, so you don’t have long to grab it.