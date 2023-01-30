Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in February

It’s February already. When did that happen? Let’s try not to think too hard about it and instead look at what good movies and TV series we have to watch this month.
In February 2023, we’re looking at a new season of You on Netflix, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever lands on Disney+, and there are some new Australian original series in Stan’s Bad Behaviour and Paramount+’s Last King of the Cross.
Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+ and Prime Video in February 2023.
What’s streaming on Netflix Australia in February?
February 1
- Gunther’s Millions
- Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanzawa
February 2
- Freeridge
- Make My Day
February 3
- Class
- True Spirit
- Stromboli
- Vikingulven
- Infiesto
February 8
- The Exchange
- Bill Russell: Legend
February 9
- You – Season 4, Part 1
- The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem
- Dear David
- My Dad the Bounty Hunter
February 10
- Love is Blind: After the Altar – Season 3
- Love to Hate You
- 10 Days of a Good Man
- Your Place or Mine
February 13
- Squared Love All Over Again
- The Love Punch
February 14
- In Love All Over Again
- Perfect Match (new episodes weekly)
- All the Places
- A Sunday Affair
- Re/Member
- Jim Jeffries: High n’ Dry
February 15
- Eva Lasting
- #NoFilter
- The Law According to Lidia Poët
- Red Rose
- African Queens: Njinga
- Full Swing
- Girl Like You
- Between a Frock and a Hard Place
- Love & Other Drugs
February 16
- The Upshaws – Part 3
- Aggretsuko – Season 5
- Pitch Perfect
- Jurassic World
- The Unusual Suspects – Season 1
February 17
- Ganglands – Season 2
- Community Squad
- A Girl and an Astronaut
- Unlocked
- Ellie and Abbie (and Ellie’s Dead Aunt)
February 19
- Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir
February 22
- Triptych
- The Strays
- Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal
February 23
- Outer Banks – Season 3
- Call Me Chihiro
- That Girl Lay Lay – Season 2
February 24
- Who Were We Running From?
- We Have A Ghost
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive – Season 5
- Oddballs – Season 2
February 28
- Too Hot to Handle: Germany
- A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou
What’s streaming on Stan in February
February 1
- Hidden Assets – Season 1
February 2
- Groundhog Day
- The Dazzled
- Charlotte Rampling: The Look
February 3
- Your Honor – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- BMF – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Poker Face – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
February 4
- RuPaul’s Drag Race – Season 15, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked – Season 15, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
February 5
- Maigret
- Formula E Unplugged – Season 1
February 6
- YOLO: Silver Destiny – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- I’m Gilda
- Crimes of the Future
February 7
- Godfather of Harlem – Season 3, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- All American – Season 5, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
February 8
- Unique Brothers
- All Our Desires
- Loveland
February 9
- If I Were Rich
- Panama
February 10
- Workaholics – Seasons 1-6
February 11
- A Good Man
- John Wick Chapter 2
- John Wick 3
February 12
- Arsene Wenger: Invincible
- The Insult
February 13
- Blue Valentine
February 14
- To Chiara
- Clean
February 15
- Wu-Tang: An American Saga – Season 3, Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)
- The Lego Movie: The Second Part
February 16
- The Holy Family
- The Survivor
February 17
- Bad Behaviour – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Walker – Season 3, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Broad City – Seasons 1-5
February 18
- Animaniacs (2020) – Season 3
- We’ll Be Young and Beautiful
- The Giants
February 19
- Respect
- The Humans
February 20
- Evil – Season 3
- The Adopters
- Welcome
February 21
- Black Site
February 22
- Six Acts
February 23
- Show Me The Money II
- The Missing – Seasons 1-2
- Suzanne
February 24
- Bel-Air – Season 2, Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)
- Party Down – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
February 25
- The Desert Bride
February 26
- Candyman (2021)
February 27
- Custody
- Bra Boys
February 28
- Killing Eve – Season 4
What’s streaming on Disney+ Australia in February?
February 1
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Season 2
- The Chorus: Success
- Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir – Seasons 1-4
- This is Us – Season 6
February 3
- Killing County
- Iron Man: Rise of Technovore
- Stan Lee’s Mutants, Monsters and Marvels
February 8
- Kindred – Season 1
- The Saint – Season 1
- America’s National Parks – Season 1
- Ancient Aliens – Season 18
- Broke-Ass Bride – Season 1
- The First 48 – Seasons 17-18
- Love at First Flight – Season 1
- Storage Wars – Seasons 2 & 14
- Storage Wars: Unlocked – Season 1
February 9
- Not Dead Yet
- Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence
February 10
- Dug Days: Carl’s Date
- Marvel Studios Legends: Episodes 1-3
- Recep Ivedik 7
- Baby Sharks
February 15
- Mila in the Multiverse – Season 1
- Prime Time – Season 1
- The Hair Tales – Season 1
- American Dad – Season 18
- Dance Moms: Miami – Season 1
- Dance Moms – Seasons 1, 2, 7
- Forged in Fire: Best of – Season 1
- Forged in Fire: Knife or Death – Seasons 1-2
- Forged in Fire – Seasons 2, 3, 9
- Wild Crime – Season 2
February 17
- j-hope IN THE BOX
February 22
- The Low Tone Club – Season 1
- Web of Death – Season 1
- Call It Love – Season 1
- Atlanta Plastic – Season 1
- Ice Road Truckers – Season 11
- Intervention – Seasons 19, 21, 22
- Pawn Stars – Season 2
- Stan Lee’s Superhumans – Seasons 1-3
February 24
- Bruiser
- Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher
What’s streaming on Binge in February?
February 1
- Mary Berry’s Cook & Share – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Silent Witness – Season 26, Finale
- The Winchesters – Season 1, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- The Challenge – Season 38, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)
- Afterburn – Season 23, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy – Season 1
- The Repair Shop – Season 4
- Bangers & Cash – Season 4
- WWE Nxt 2023 – Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- WWE The Bump 2023 – Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- WWE Game Night – Season 1
- WWE Breaking Ground – Season 1
- WCW Inner Circle – Season 1
- Days of Our Lives – Season 58, Episode 174 (daily episodes)
- Eastenders – Episode 6625 (daily episodes)
- Emmerdale – Episode 9543 (daily episodes)
- Coronation Street – Episode 10844 (daily episodes)
- The Young & The Restless – Season 51, Episode 147 (daily episodes)
- The Ledge (2022)
- The Losers
- Accepted
February 2
- Grand Designs New Zealand – Season 7, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Velma – Season 1, Episodes 7-8 (new episodes weekly)
- All Rise – Season 3, Episodes 11-14 (new episodes weekly)
- Guessable – Seasons 1-3
- WWE Bad Blood – Season 1
- WWE SmackDown Highlights 2023 – Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- ICW Fear and Loathing – Season 1
- WWE Survivor Series – Season 1
- Admission
- Where the Buffalo Roam
- Love & Basketball
February 3
- Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles – Season 14, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Kendra Sells Hollywood – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Chicago P.D. – Season 10, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)
- The Curse of Oak Island Specials – Season 10, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Escape to the Country – Season 29
- Earth’s Greatest Rivers – Season 1
- WWE Raw Highlights 2023 – Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Wrestlemania Rewind – Season 1
- WWE Cyber Sunday – Season 1
- WWE Hidden Gem – Season 1
- Boy
- Le Week-End
February 4
- More Power – Season 1, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Siesta Key – Season 5, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Death in Paradise – Season 12, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Real Time with Bill Maher – Season 21, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- WWE SmackDown 2023 – Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- This Week in WWE 2023 – Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Transformers: The Last Knight
- Unleashed
- Paris Can Wait
- Kill the Messenger
February 5
- S.W.A.T – Season 6, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Young Rock – Season 3, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- The Great North – Season 3, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- So Freakin Cheap – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- WWE NXT Level Up 2023 – Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- WWE The Smackdown Lowdown 2023 – Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- The Danish Girl
- Far From Heaven
February 6
- The Last of Us – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Happy Valley – Season 3, Finale
- The Real Housewives of Potomac – Season 7, Finale
- Saturday Night Live – Season 48, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)
- East New York – Season 1, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)
- Hell’s Kitchen USA – Season 21, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)
- 90 Day Fiance – Season 9, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)
- Call The Midwife – Season 12, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- WWE The Bump – Season 2023, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- WWE Nxt Highlights – Season 2023, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
February 7
- Below Deck – Season 10, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- The Great Canadian Bake Off – Season 3, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Bake Off: The Professionals – Season 7, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- All American: Homecoming – Season 2, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- Dr Pimple Popper – Season 4, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Teen Mom: Family Reunion – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Teen Mom Girls’ Night In – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Too Large – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Pawn Stars – Season 23, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Time Team – Seasons 12-17
- WWE Raw – Season 2023, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- WWE Raw Talk – Season 2023, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Wild Kratts – Season 3
- WWE Insurrextion – Season 1
- WWE Tribute To The Troops 2022
February 8
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Season 13, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Icons Unearthed: Star Wars – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Good Bones – Season 5
- All That Breathes
February 9
- Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special
- Serving the Hamptons – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Vanderpump Rules – Season 10, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Kung Fu – Season 3, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- The Fall – Seasons 1-2
- Celebrity Masterchef – Season 17
- Good Bones – Season 5
- WWE Summerslam – Season 1
- WWE Judgement Day – Season 1
- WWE Battleground – Season 1
- WWE Hell In A Cell – Season 1
February 10
- Nolly – Season 1
- Hoarders – Season 7
February 12
- Hotel Portofino – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark
- The Black Phone
- Nighthawks
February 13
- Jeepers Creepers: Reborn
February 14
- Romantic Getaway – Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- Summer House – Season 7, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- ICW Shug’s House Party – Season 1
- Killer in My Village – Season 2
- Narrow Escapes of World War II – Season 1
- WWE Payback – Season 1
- WCW The Great American Bash – Season 1
February 15
- Downton Abbey – Seasons 1-6
- Love At First Lie: Who’s a Couple and Who’s a Con? – Season 1
- This Is Greece – Season 1
- Food Unwrapped – Season 10
- Ancient Black Ops – Season 1
February 16
- Ex On The Beach (US) – Season 6, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Grand Designs: The Street – Season 2
- In Your House – Seasons 1-3
- Ancient Aliens – Season 14
- Taking The Stand – Season 1
- Cruise Ship Killers – Season 1
- The Black Files: Declassified – Season 2
- WWE Money In The Bank – Season 1
February 17
- The Curse of Oak Island – Season 10, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The Curse of Oak Island Specials – Season 10
- Difficult People – Seasons 1-3
- Starstruck – Seasons 1-2
- The UnXplained – Season 5
- The Great Killer Smog – Season 1
- Secret War – Season 1
February 18
- Dragnet
February 19
- WWE Elimination Chamber 2023
February 20
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Season 10, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Magnum P.I. – Season 5, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation – Season 6, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Foyle’s War – Season 1-9
- Billy The Exterminator – Season 1
- WWE Icons – Season 1
- WWE Icons Revisited – Season 1
February 22
- Location, Location, Location – Season 25
- Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders – Seasons 6-7
- Theodore Roosevelt – Season 1
- Who Killed Billie-Jo? – Season 1
February 23
- Best of 24 Hours in Emergency – Season 1
- Inside the Ambulance – Season 11
- Walking Britain’s Lost Railways – Season 1
- World War II in HD Colour – Season 1
- WWE Rebellion – Season 1
- WWE Where Are They Now? – Season 1
February 24
- Snowfall – Season 6, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Rockwiz – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Absolutely Fabulous – Seasons 1-5
- Rock Case Studies – Elton John
- Cops – Season 34
- Family Game Fight – Season 1
- Hunting Atlantis – Season 1
- Home Town – Season 2
- Superstar Picks – Season 1
February 25
- Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
February 26
- Emily The Criminal
February 27
- Kings of the Wood – Season 1
- Arena Shows (AWA) – Season 1
- Arena Shows (MSW) – Season 1
February 28
- Red Dwarf – Seasons 1-12
- Red Dwarf Back to Earth – Season 9
- Island of Bryan – Season 4
- Storage Wars – Season 14
- The Decades That Defined Us – Season 1
- Celebrity Wheel of Fortune – Season 3
- Bull – Season 5
- Arena Shows (WCW) – Season 1
- All-Star Wrestling (AWA) – Season 1
What’s streaming on Prime Video Australia in February?
February 1
- Despicable Me 2
- Fifty Shades of Grey
- Trainwreck
- About Time
- How To Train Your Dragon 2
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
- Pitch Perfect 2
February 2
- Gary and His Demons – Season 1-2
February 3
- The Estate
- Harlem – Season 2
- Hellboy
February 10
- Somebody I Used To Know
- Clarkson’s Farm – Season 2
- Colombiana
February 14
- Survive
February 17
- Rhys Nichlson’s Big Queer Comedy Concert (Special Event)
- Joel Creasey Queen of the Outback (Special Event)
- Carnival Row – Season 2
February 18
- Star Trek: Picard – Season 3
February 20
- Five Feet Apart
February 24
- Die Hart
- The Consultant – Season 1
What’s streaming on Paramount+ Australia in February?
February 1
- The Challenge: USA
February 2
- Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn
February 3
- As Seguidoras (The Followers)
February 6
- Munich Games
February 10
- At Midnight (2023)
- A Million Little Things – Season 5 (new episodes weekly)
- South Park – Season 26 (new episodes weekly)
February 14
- Are You The One? Global Edition – Season 9 (new episodes weekly)
February 15
- Deliciousness – Season 3
February 17
- Last King of the Cross (new episodes weekly)
- Ex on the Beach Couples – Season 6 (new episodes weekly)
February 21
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation – Season 6
February 23
- Oasis – 10 Years of Noise and Confusion: Live at Barrowlands
February 24
- Drag Queen Stand-Up Specials
- Murder of God’s Banker
February 25
- The Challenge UK – Season 1
What’s new on Apple TV+ Australia in February?
February 3
- Dear Edward
- Pinecone & Pony – Season 2
February 9
- Peanuts Classics Special: A Charlie Brown Valentine
February 17
- Sharper
- Hello Tomorrow!
- Make or Break
February 24
- The Reluctant Traveller
- Liaison
- Pretzel and the Puppies – Season 2
All in all, February is a pretty good month for streaming. What are you looking forward to watching?
This article has been updated since its original publish date.
