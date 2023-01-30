Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in February

It’s February already. When did that happen? Let’s try not to think too hard about it and instead look at what good movies and TV series we have to watch this month.

In February 2023, we’re looking at a new season of You on Netflix, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever lands on Disney+, and there are some new Australian original series in Stan’s Bad Behaviour and Paramount+’s Last King of the Cross.

Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+ and Prime Video in February 2023.

What’s streaming on Netflix Australia in February?

February 1

Gunther’s Millions

Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanzawa

February 2

Freeridge

Make My Day

February 3

Class

True Spirit

Stromboli

Vikingulven

Infiesto

February 8

The Exchange

Bill Russell: Legend

February 9

You – Season 4, Part 1

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem

Dear David

My Dad the Bounty Hunter

February 10

Love is Blind: After the Altar – Season 3

Love to Hate You

10 Days of a Good Man

Your Place or Mine

February 13

Squared Love All Over Again

The Love Punch

February 14

In Love All Over Again

Perfect Match (new episodes weekly)

All the Places

A Sunday Affair

Re/Member

Jim Jeffries: High n’ Dry

February 15

Eva Lasting

#NoFilter

The Law According to Lidia Poët

Red Rose

African Queens: Njinga

Full Swing

Girl Like You

Between a Frock and a Hard Place

Love & Other Drugs

February 16

The Upshaws – Part 3

Aggretsuko – Season 5

Pitch Perfect

Jurassic World

The Unusual Suspects – Season 1

February 17

Ganglands – Season 2

Community Squad

A Girl and an Astronaut

Unlocked

Ellie and Abbie (and Ellie’s Dead Aunt)

February 19

Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir

February 22

Triptych

The Strays

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal

February 23

Outer Banks – Season 3

Call Me Chihiro

That Girl Lay Lay – Season 2

February 24

Who Were We Running From?

We Have A Ghost

Formula 1: Drive to Survive – Season 5

Oddballs – Season 2

February 28

Too Hot to Handle: Germany

A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou

What’s streaming on Stan in February

February 1

Hidden Assets – Season 1

February 2

Groundhog Day

The Dazzled

Charlotte Rampling: The Look

February 3

Your Honor – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

BMF – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Poker Face – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

February 4

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Season 15, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked – Season 15, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

February 5

Maigret

Formula E Unplugged – Season 1

February 6

YOLO: Silver Destiny – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

I’m Gilda

Crimes of the Future

February 7

Godfather of Harlem – Season 3, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

All American – Season 5, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

February 8

Unique Brothers

All Our Desires

Loveland

February 9

If I Were Rich

Panama

February 10

Workaholics – Seasons 1-6

February 11

A Good Man

John Wick Chapter 2

John Wick 3

February 12

Arsene Wenger: Invincible

The Insult

February 13

Blue Valentine

February 14

To Chiara

Clean

February 15

Wu-Tang: An American Saga – Season 3, Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)

The Lego Movie: The Second Part

February 16

The Holy Family

The Survivor

February 17

Bad Behaviour – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

Walker – Season 3, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

Broad City – Seasons 1-5

February 18

Animaniacs (2020) – Season 3

We’ll Be Young and Beautiful

The Giants

February 19

Respect

The Humans

February 20

Evil – Season 3

The Adopters

Welcome

February 21

Black Site

February 22

Six Acts

February 23

Show Me The Money II

The Missing – Seasons 1-2

Suzanne

February 24

Bel-Air – Season 2, Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)

Party Down – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

February 25

The Desert Bride

February 26

Candyman (2021)

February 27

Custody

Bra Boys

February 28

Killing Eve – Season 4

What’s streaming on Disney+ Australia in February?

February 1

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Season 2

The Chorus: Success

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir – Seasons 1-4

This is Us – Season 6

February 3

Killing County

Iron Man: Rise of Technovore

Stan Lee’s Mutants, Monsters and Marvels

February 8

Kindred – Season 1

The Saint – Season 1

America’s National Parks – Season 1

Ancient Aliens – Season 18

Broke-Ass Bride – Season 1

The First 48 – Seasons 17-18

Love at First Flight – Season 1

Storage Wars – Seasons 2 & 14

Storage Wars: Unlocked – Season 1

February 9

Not Dead Yet

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence

February 10

Dug Days: Carl’s Date

Marvel Studios Legends: Episodes 1-3

Recep Ivedik 7

Baby Sharks

February 15

Mila in the Multiverse – Season 1

Prime Time – Season 1

The Hair Tales – Season 1

American Dad – Season 18

Dance Moms: Miami – Season 1

Dance Moms – Seasons 1, 2, 7

Forged in Fire: Best of – Season 1

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death – Seasons 1-2

Forged in Fire – Seasons 2, 3, 9

Wild Crime – Season 2

February 17

j-hope IN THE BOX

February 22

The Low Tone Club – Season 1

Web of Death – Season 1

Call It Love – Season 1

Atlanta Plastic – Season 1

Ice Road Truckers – Season 11

Intervention – Seasons 19, 21, 22

Pawn Stars – Season 2

Stan Lee’s Superhumans – Seasons 1-3

February 24

Bruiser

Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher

What’s streaming on Binge in February?

February 1

Mary Berry’s Cook & Share – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Silent Witness – Season 26, Finale

The Winchesters – Season 1, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

The Challenge – Season 38, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)

Afterburn – Season 23, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy – Season 1

The Repair Shop – Season 4

Bangers & Cash – Season 4

WWE Nxt 2023 – Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

WWE The Bump 2023 – Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

WWE Game Night – Season 1

WWE Breaking Ground – Season 1

WCW Inner Circle – Season 1

Days of Our Lives – Season 58, Episode 174 (daily episodes)

Eastenders – Episode 6625 (daily episodes)

Emmerdale – Episode 9543 (daily episodes)

Coronation Street – Episode 10844 (daily episodes)

The Young & The Restless – Season 51, Episode 147 (daily episodes)

The Ledge (2022)

The Losers

Accepted

February 2

Grand Designs New Zealand – Season 7, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Velma – Season 1, Episodes 7-8 (new episodes weekly)

All Rise – Season 3, Episodes 11-14 (new episodes weekly)

Guessable – Seasons 1-3

WWE Bad Blood – Season 1

WWE SmackDown Highlights 2023 – Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

ICW Fear and Loathing – Season 1

WWE Survivor Series – Season 1

Admission

Where the Buffalo Roam

Love & Basketball

February 3

Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles – Season 14, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Kendra Sells Hollywood – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Chicago P.D. – Season 10, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)

The Curse of Oak Island Specials – Season 10, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Escape to the Country – Season 29

Earth’s Greatest Rivers – Season 1

WWE Raw Highlights 2023 – Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Wrestlemania Rewind – Season 1

WWE Cyber Sunday – Season 1

WWE Hidden Gem – Season 1

Boy

Le Week-End

February 4

More Power – Season 1, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Siesta Key – Season 5, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Death in Paradise – Season 12, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Real Time with Bill Maher – Season 21, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

WWE SmackDown 2023 – Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

This Week in WWE 2023 – Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Transformers: The Last Knight

Unleashed

Paris Can Wait

Kill the Messenger

February 5

S.W.A.T – Season 6, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Young Rock – Season 3, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

The Great North – Season 3, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

So Freakin Cheap – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

WWE NXT Level Up 2023 – Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

WWE The Smackdown Lowdown 2023 – Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

The Danish Girl

Far From Heaven

February 6

The Last of Us – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Happy Valley – Season 3, Finale

The Real Housewives of Potomac – Season 7, Finale

Saturday Night Live – Season 48, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)

East New York – Season 1, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)

Hell’s Kitchen USA – Season 21, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)

90 Day Fiance – Season 9, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)

Call The Midwife – Season 12, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

WWE The Bump – Season 2023, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

WWE Nxt Highlights – Season 2023, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

February 7

Below Deck – Season 10, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

The Great Canadian Bake Off – Season 3, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Bake Off: The Professionals – Season 7, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

All American: Homecoming – Season 2, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

Dr Pimple Popper – Season 4, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

Teen Mom: Family Reunion – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Teen Mom Girls’ Night In – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Too Large – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Pawn Stars – Season 23, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Time Team – Seasons 12-17

WWE Raw – Season 2023, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

WWE Raw Talk – Season 2023, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Wild Kratts – Season 3

WWE Insurrextion – Season 1

WWE Tribute To The Troops 2022

February 8

The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Season 13, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Icons Unearthed: Star Wars – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Good Bones – Season 5

All That Breathes

February 9

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special

Serving the Hamptons – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Vanderpump Rules – Season 10, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Kung Fu – Season 3, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

The Fall – Seasons 1-2

Celebrity Masterchef – Season 17

Good Bones – Season 5

WWE Summerslam – Season 1

WWE Judgement Day – Season 1

WWE Battleground – Season 1

WWE Hell In A Cell – Season 1

February 10

Nolly – Season 1

Hoarders – Season 7

February 12

Hotel Portofino – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark

The Black Phone

Nighthawks

February 13

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn

February 14

Romantic Getaway – Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

Summer House – Season 7, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

ICW Shug’s House Party – Season 1

Killer in My Village – Season 2

Narrow Escapes of World War II – Season 1

WWE Payback – Season 1

WCW The Great American Bash – Season 1

February 15

Downton Abbey – Seasons 1-6

Love At First Lie: Who’s a Couple and Who’s a Con? – Season 1

This Is Greece – Season 1

Food Unwrapped – Season 10

Ancient Black Ops – Season 1

February 16

Ex On The Beach (US) – Season 6, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Grand Designs: The Street – Season 2

In Your House – Seasons 1-3

Ancient Aliens – Season 14

Taking The Stand – Season 1

Cruise Ship Killers – Season 1

The Black Files: Declassified – Season 2

WWE Money In The Bank – Season 1

February 17

The Curse of Oak Island – Season 10, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

The Curse of Oak Island Specials – Season 10

Difficult People – Seasons 1-3

Starstruck – Seasons 1-2

The UnXplained – Season 5

The Great Killer Smog – Season 1

Secret War – Season 1

February 18

Dragnet

February 19

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

February 20

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Season 10, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Magnum P.I. – Season 5, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation – Season 6, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Foyle’s War – Season 1-9

Billy The Exterminator – Season 1

WWE Icons – Season 1

WWE Icons Revisited – Season 1

February 22

Location, Location, Location – Season 25

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders – Seasons 6-7

Theodore Roosevelt – Season 1

Who Killed Billie-Jo? – Season 1

February 23

Best of 24 Hours in Emergency – Season 1

Inside the Ambulance – Season 11

Walking Britain’s Lost Railways – Season 1

World War II in HD Colour – Season 1

WWE Rebellion – Season 1

WWE Where Are They Now? – Season 1

February 24

Snowfall – Season 6, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Rockwiz – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Absolutely Fabulous – Seasons 1-5

Rock Case Studies – Elton John

Cops – Season 34

Family Game Fight – Season 1

Hunting Atlantis – Season 1

Home Town – Season 2

Superstar Picks – Season 1

February 25

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

February 26

Emily The Criminal

February 27

Kings of the Wood – Season 1

Arena Shows (AWA) – Season 1

Arena Shows (MSW) – Season 1

February 28

Red Dwarf – Seasons 1-12

Red Dwarf Back to Earth – Season 9

Island of Bryan – Season 4

Storage Wars – Season 14

The Decades That Defined Us – Season 1

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune – Season 3

Bull – Season 5

Arena Shows (WCW) – Season 1

All-Star Wrestling (AWA) – Season 1

What’s streaming on Prime Video Australia in February?

February 1

Despicable Me 2

Fifty Shades of Grey

Trainwreck

About Time

How To Train Your Dragon 2

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Pitch Perfect 2

February 2

Gary and His Demons – Season 1-2

February 3

The Estate

Harlem – Season 2

Hellboy

February 10

Somebody I Used To Know

Clarkson’s Farm – Season 2

Colombiana

February 14

Survive

February 17

Rhys Nichlson’s Big Queer Comedy Concert (Special Event)

Joel Creasey Queen of the Outback (Special Event)

Carnival Row – Season 2

February 18

Star Trek: Picard – Season 3

February 20

Five Feet Apart

February 24

Die Hart

The Consultant – Season 1

What’s streaming on Paramount+ Australia in February?

February 1

The Challenge: USA

February 2

Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn

February 3

As Seguidoras (The Followers)

February 6

Munich Games

February 10

At Midnight (2023)

A Million Little Things – Season 5 (new episodes weekly)

South Park – Season 26 (new episodes weekly)

February 14

Are You The One? Global Edition – Season 9 (new episodes weekly)

February 15

Deliciousness – Season 3

February 17

Last King of the Cross (new episodes weekly)

Ex on the Beach Couples – Season 6 (new episodes weekly)

February 21

Jersey Shore Family Vacation – Season 6

February 23

Oasis – 10 Years of Noise and Confusion: Live at Barrowlands

February 24

Drag Queen Stand-Up Specials

Murder of God’s Banker

February 25

The Challenge UK – Season 1

What’s new on Apple TV+ Australia in February?

February 3

Dear Edward

Pinecone & Pony – Season 2

February 9

Peanuts Classics Special: A Charlie Brown Valentine

February 17

Sharper

Hello Tomorrow!

Make or Break

February 24

The Reluctant Traveller

Liaison

Pretzel and the Puppies – Season 2

All in all, February is a pretty good month for streaming. What are you looking forward to watching?

If you need to catch up on all the new movies and series from January, you can find that list here.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.