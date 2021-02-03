Telstra’s New Partnership Means You Can Stream Over 50 Sports – With a Discount

Great news, sports fans. Telstra has announced a new partnership with Kayo Sports, that will see its Live Pass feature replaced and supported by Kayo. This also includes the Live Pass feature in both the AFL Live and NRL Live apps.

If you aren’t familiar with Kayo, it’s a streaming platform dedicated entirely to sports. It’s an all-in-one package that includes live and on demand content from Fox Sports, ESPN, beIN Sports, and Racing.com. The service touts access of 50 sports, ranging from the obvious – NRL, AFL, NBA – to the incredibly niche – darts, diving and rodeo.

A basic Kayo subscription is usually $25 per month, but eligible Telstra Live Pass customers will receive $20 off their Kayo subscription, only paying $5 per month. Other Live Pass customer will only have to pay $15 for Kayo’s basic subscription. A Kayo subscription includes a 14-day free trial for new customers, so if you’re not sold on the service, you can give it the boot with no dramas.

The Super Bowl is less than a week away, and Kayo Sports will be streaming it live, so if you’re keen to see the Kansas City Chiefs go head-to-head with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, now’s the time for you to sign up.

If this Kayo Sports package sounds like a touchdown, you can check out Telstra’s mobile phone plans below:

If you’re not too keen on switching your mobile provider around, but still want to get in on the streaming action, Kayo have also recently launched a new feature called Kayo Freebies, which gives watchers a selection of live sports, entertainment shows and documentaries all for free. You just need to sign up for an account beforehand, and you can access the content via the Kayo Sports website or app.