How to Watch Every AFL Match in 2023, Through Streaming or Free-To-Air

The AFL season for 2023 is kicking off soon, sports fans. So to help you prepare for the footy action coming your way, we thought we’d pull together a guide sharing all the details on important dates, and where you can watch all the action.

Here we go.

When does the AFL season kick off for 2023?

Footy season is starting up with the first game of 2023 set for March 16 at 7:20 pm AEDT. The first match of the season is between Carlton and Richmond.

This will be followed by a game on March 17 at the MCG, where the Geelong Cats and Collingwood will face off.

You can see the full fixture here.

How to watch the AFL 2023 season online

As per usual, the easiest way to watch the AFL in 2022 is probably through sports streaming service Kayo.

You can sign up for a 7-day free trial. Otherwise, memberships will set you back $25 a month for the basic package or $35 per month for the premium service.

You’ll also get access to the NRL, NBA and loads of other sports with a subscription. Games can be viewed live, or on demand. Sign up for Kayo here if you’re keen.

Alternatively, you can tune in with a Foxtel sports package with prices starting at $59.20 per month (currently on special).

How to watch the AFL 2023 for free

As with years prior, the Seven Network will be airing selected matches for free.

It is assumed that like years prior, the Grand Final will also be broadcast on Seven.

Can I buy tickets?

2023 AFL memberships are on sale soon, and you can find details on tickets for certain stadiums here. Keep an eye on the AFL website for ticketing release dates for your favourite teams.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.