NBA All-Star 2023: Everything Basketball Fans Need to Know, From Voting to Game Dates

We’re prepping for a major year of sport in 2023, friends. Between the Super Bowl and the fast-approaching Women’s World Cup, there’s a lot to feel excited about – and the NBA All-Star Game is here to add to that list.

If you’re a basketball fan who’s keen to keep on top of all the latest on this major sporting event, keep reading. Here’s your rundown on everything to know about the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

What is the NBA All-Star game?

It’s all in the title, but basically, the All-Star NBA game brings together a bunch of top players from the National Basketball Association. Votes from fans, players and the media determine the teams every year.

There are a bunch of things to look forward to, including the pre-game show with the skills challenge and 3-point contest. Then, during the actual basketball game, the dunk contest will take place as the half-time show.

Who is playing?

In 2022, Brooklyn Nets player Kevin Durant and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers stood in as team captains for the NBA All-Star Game.

The East pool players included Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Trae Young and DeMar DeRozan as starters. The Western Conference team included Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Ja Morant and Andrew Wiggins as starters.

This year’s lineup for the NBA All Stars game has not yet been announced, but voting is currently open.

When and where is the 2023 NBA All-Star game?

In 2023, the iconic game is slated for February 17 to 19 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

There are a series of events to be played out across this period, but the official game will be set for 8:00 pm E.T on February 19 – this translates to 12:00 pm on February 20 in AEDT.

Where can I watch it in Australia?

American sports are sometimes hard to view in Australia, but the good news is that Aussies can watch all the action from this historic game.

Sports streaming service Kayo has streamed the NBA All-Star Game event in previous years, and we can expect the same for 2023. You can sign up for a Kayo subscription for just $25 a month if you’d like to catch all the NBA action live and on-demand, along with access to motorsports, cricket and more.

Enjoy the game!

This article has been updated to reflect the details of the 2023 game.