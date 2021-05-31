From Motor Racing to A-League, Here’s What You Can Get For Free On Kayo [Update]

As you may recall, back on January 25, sporting streaming service Kayo announced they were kicking off a new offering titled ‘Kayo Freebies’.

The new feature gives streamers access to a selection of live sports, entertainment shows and documentaries for the reasonable price of precisely nothing.

The platform’s first free sporting event was the Mt Panorama 500 Supercar race on February 26, 2021. The service has since announced that there will be loads more free content coming in June.

In a statement on the update, Kayo Sports Director of Marketing, Kim McConnie said:

“When we launched Kayo Freebies earlier in the year it was a game-changer and sports fans are loving the content available, from major events such as The America’s Cup, to the VFL every weekend and community events such as the National Age Group Basketball Championships.

“For the month of June, we’re unlocking even more incredible live content, plus making a selection of the award-winning Fox Sports magazine shows available for free for the first time, to give Aussie sports fans a greater taste of the unrivalled sports content that lives on Kayo.”

So, what’s coming to Kayo Freebies?

The updated list of live sporting events is as follows:

Live events:

Socceroos World Cup Qualifiers + Kayo Minis

Matildas v Denmark and Matildas v Sweden + Kayo Minis

A-League Finals

Formula 1 Azerbaijan, Styria and France practice and qualifying

VFL

Intrust Super Cup

World Surfing League (WSL) Surf Ranch

ATP Tennis – Queens Final, Eastbourne Final

WTA Tennis –Eastbourne Final

Supercars Darwin

T20 International Series – England v Sri Lanka

Golf – European Open, Scandinavian Open, BMW International Open

There is also a list of documentaries and magazine shows coming, such as ESPN 30 for 30 and AFL 360.

How do I get access to Kayo Freebies?

According to the team behind Kayo Sports, you can register for Kayo Freebies by downloading the Kayo App and creating an account. The games and shows will be available cost-free; they won’t require credit card details or any other payment information at the registration point. Just sign up and start watching.

The Kayo Sports app is available on the App Store and on Google Play.

More information is available here.

Happy watching, people.

