Here’s Everything Worth Watching on Aussie Streaming Services This Month

If you’re wondering what to watch these days, you’re not alone. We have so many streaming services, each with so many promising content offerings; where does one begin?

We’re here to help by breaking down all the best things you can watch on each Aussie streaming service throughout the month.

The best TV shows and movies to watch this month

What to watch on Netflix this month

Kaleidoscope (January 1)

Netflix has never been afraid to experiment (hello, Bandersnatch), and that is exactly what Kaleidoscope is. The thrilling crime series allows audiences to watch episodes in a randomised order, uniquely shifting the perspective on character and story.

Vikings Valhalla – Season 2 (January 12)

The fierce Norse warriors return in season 2 of Vikings Valhalla, which sees our heroes as fugitives post the fall of Kattegat and are forced to survive by venturing beyond the fjords.

Break Point (January 13)

If the upcoming Australian Open has you itching for some extra tennis drama, Break Point is the documentary series for you. The series follows the lives of top tennis players like Nicky Kyrgios, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Alja Tomljanvic, both on the court and off.

That ’90s Show (January 19)

The sequel to the classic comedy That ’70s Show, That ’90s Show follows Leia Forman, who is visiting her grandparents for the summer and bonds with a new generation of Points Place kids. Favourites including Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Mila Kunis, Laura Prepon, Topher Grace and Ashton Kutcher are all set to appear in the show.

What to watch on Stan this month

Black Snow – Season 1 (January 1)

Continuing the trend of new Aussie content on Stan over the holidays, Black Snow is a new crime drama set in a small Northern Queensland town where a South Sea Islander community is rocked after the death of one of their own. It’s a moving series that is an important step for First Nations representation.

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Season 15 (January 7)

Drag Race is back. Need I say more?

Poker Face (January 27)

If you can’t get enough of Glass Onion, look no further than Poker Face. The ‘case-of-the-week’ series is a mystery/comedy/drama from Rian Johnson starring huge stars like Natasha Lyonne, Adrien Brody and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

What to watch on Disney+ this month

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2 (January 4)

Coming in at the tail end of the holidays is a new season of the hit Star Wars animated show The Bad Batch.

The series follows a group of Clone Troopers, each with their own unique skills and personalities, as they travel the ever-changing galaxy after the events of Order 66. The Bad Batch always features more than a few exciting Star Wars cameos, and that continues in season 2.

Koala Man (January 9)

Aussie animator, voice actor and comedy writer Michael Cusack follows up YOLO: Crystal Fantasy with possibly the most Australian animated series ever seen: Koala Man. As you’d expect, the superhero series follows a family man who lives a double life as the infamous Koala Man.

What to watch on Binge this month

Jurassic World Dominion (January 1)

What better way to start the new year than with some dinosaurs? Jurassic World: Dominion may not be the best Jurassic film, but it’s hard to fault the spectacle of rampaging dinosaurs.

Velma – Season 1 (January 12)

The upcoming adult animated series Velma explores the origins of everyone’s favourite Scooby gang member Velma Dinkley. Mindy Kaling voices the iconic investigator in a time before Mystery Inc has officially formed, which sees a “love quadrangle” grow within the group.

The Last of Us (January 16)

Naughty Dog’s hit video game The Last of Us already looks like it was made for television, but now we’ll see how it actually adapts to the silver screen.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay take on the roles of Joel and Ellie, who must trek across the post-apocalyptic wasteland of the United States in hopes of finding a cure for a virus that turns humans into flesh-eating creatures.

What to watch on Prime Video this month

Hunters – Season 2 (January 13)

Hunters’ second season sees the group continue their journey to track down the most infamous Nazi, Adolf Hitler, who is hiding in South America. Al Pacino, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Logan Lerman all feature in the second and last seasons.

Shotgun Wedding (January 27)

A destination wedding rom-com starring an iconic Hollywood couple? Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. Now add shotguns to the equation.

Shotgun Wedding has possibly one of the biggest heel turns in a trailer, which sees Darcy and Tom’s (Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel) wedding derailed when everyone is taken hostage. Jennifer Coolidge letting loose with an assault rifle? Only in Shotgun Wedding.

What to watch on Paramount+ this month

Teen Wolf: The Movie (January 27)

The Teen Wolf is no longer a teen when we return for Teen Wolf: The Movie, the sequel to Tyler Posey’s hit supernatural series. Scott McCall and co are now young adults (Derek even has a kid!), but their lives are drawn back together once again when a new threat rises in Beacon Hills.

Wolf Pack (January 27)

Continuing the wolf trend on Paramount+ this month is a new series from Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis. Wolf Pack follows a new group of teenagers whose lives are forever changed by a Californian wildfire that awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. Sarah Michelle Gellar trades vampires for werewolves in the new series as one of the main stars.

What to watch on Apple TV+ this month

Servant – Season 4 (January 14)

The final season of M. Night Shyamalan’s spooky Apple TV+ series Servant releases this month. The story, which stars Toby Kebbell, Rupert Grint and Lauren Ambrose, follows a Philadelphian couple whose grief opens the door for a mysterious and sinister force to enter their home.

Sports streaming

Gone are the days when you needed an expensive cable subscription for sports. Many of our streaming services have branched out into the world of sports, including Kayo, Stan Sport, Optus Sport and free-to-air channels like Seven and Nine.

Check out our guide to find out all about the upcoming sports on streaming services.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.