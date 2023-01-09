Super Bowl LVII: When Is It, Who is Performing and How Can I Watch It in Australia?

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

America’s biggest sporting event of the year, the 2023 NFL Super Bowl, is coming up quickly. Here’s everything we know so far about the event, which is taking place on Monday, February 13, 2023, including how you can watch the action from Australia.

Everything there is to know about the 2023 Super Bowl

What time is the Super Bowl airing in Australia?

The Super Bowl is currently slated for February 12 in the US, which translates to Monday the 13th for Australians.

In 2022, the game kicked off at 3:30 pm PST, which means Aussies can expect to catch the game at these times in 2023:

10:30 am AEDT (NSW, VIC, ACT, TAS)

9:30 am AEST (QLD)

9:00 am ACST (NT)

10:oo am ACDT (SA)

7:30 am AWST (WA)

The game typically runs for about 3.5 hours, so plan your snacks well.

As for location, the event is set to be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Where to watch the Super Bowl in Australia

In 2022, the Super Bowl was broadcast live on free-to-air Channel 7 and on catch-up service 7plus in Australia. It was also shown on ESPN for those with a Foxtel subscription and Kayo for those with a streaming sub.

There is also the option of venturing out to watch the Super Bowl LVII at your local pub or sports bar if they’re opening up early for the big game.

We’ll keep you posted on whether the broadcast situation is the same for the 2023 Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

At this point, we all know that the Super Bowl is not just for football fans. The event gets a whole lot of attention for the sport (of course), but it also wins a not-insignificant amount of attention for its Halftime Show.

Do you remember the moment that was the JLo, Shakira performance in 2020?

Anyway. For 2022 it’s been announced that Rihanna will be headlining the halftime show, which marks her first live performance in over five years.

We haven’t heard all that much about Rihanna’s halftime Super Bowl show just yet, but we do know that people are excited. The NFL shared a countdown post to Instagram picturing the artist wearing a Fenty-branded Super Bowl hoodie with the caption “5 weeks from today”, and it was enough to get fans (us included) frothing.

Who is playing this year?

It’s still too early in the season to know who will end up facing off at the 2023 Super Bowl, but we’ll keep you posted. If you’d like to read up on which teams are performing best, however, you can get more info on that here.

Last year’s champions were the Los Angeles Rams, who beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23 – 20 and on their home playing field, no less.

How about the ads?

Will there be more Super Bowl ads to look out for in 2023? But of course! A lot of companies will be pumping money into advertising to gain those coveted Super Bowl slots next year.

Sadly, we won’t see the local US ads in our broadcasts of the Super Bowl in Australia, but keep an eye out for all the major ads online afterwards. We’ll do our best to keep you posted on the ads turning heads when the time comes.

This article has been updated to feature news regarding the 2023 Super Bowl LVII.