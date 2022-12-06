13 Delicious Christmas Gifts for the Cook in Your Life

When you know a foodie, or just someone who enjoys cooking, it can be tough to plan what gift (or gifts) you’re going to surprise them with under the Christmas tree. You want to get them something that’ll put a big cheesy grin on their face, but it also needs to be something practical that they’ll actually use. After all, what’s the point of buying someone a waffle maker if it sits in the back cupboard for five years?

While you can get them a voucher to a fancy five course meal or surprise them with artisanal treats from your local farmer’s market, it’s always nice to treat your loved one to a present they can use regularly while also thinking of you every time they pull it out. Who knows? Maybe they’ll even whip up a scrumptious dessert to thank you for such a thoughtful gift.

To get those cogs turning, here’s our guide to some of the best gift ideas for cooking enthusiasts. From reusable baking paper and pasta makers through to lush table cloths and cutting blocks, get ready to say yum!

The best gifts for someone who enjoys cooking

KitchenAid Stand Mixer

Anybody that loves cooking has clasped their hands together and wished for a KitchenAid stand mixer at some point in their lives. Imagine hand mixing all of your batter like a peasant? This is one of the best gift ideas for cooking enthusiasts – you know, if you truly love them (just kidding, maybe).

Where to buy: Kogan ($479, down from $899)

Sunbeam Aviva 6L Multi Cooker

Cooking can be a complicated process and sometimes, we don’t all have the time to stand around and wait for a succulent meal to be whipped up. That’s why a multi cooker is so handy, since you can do the whole “set it and forget it” overnight or before you leave to go to work.

This baby can also steam dumplings, cook rice and sauté some veggies. But we think the better question is – what can’t it do?

Where to buy: Kogan ($89.99, down from $219)

Staub 5.5L Oval Cocotte

Staub is a worthy dupe to cult favourite Le Creuset’s enviable dutch ovens range. With this 5.5L cocotte, you can make hearty casseroles, roast dinners and even bread thanks to its handy dandy wear-resistant enamel interior and durable cast iron make. It’s all-round designed to last you years, even if you only decide to pull it out in winter.

Where to buy: Kogan ($329)

Joseph Joseph Index Cutting Boards

You can’t go wrong with these index cutting boards from Joseph Joseph. They’re expertly designed to reduce cross-contamination of different food types. It comes with three food-specific chopping boards with a sturdy metal storage stand.

Each board is made from tough, natural bamboo and features an index-style tab indicating which food type it should be used for — raw meat, cooked food or vegetables. While it is on the more expensive side of gift-giving, it’s a bloody good one to get your mates, siblings or parents to go all in on for the foodie in the family.

Where to buy: THE ICONIC ($169.95)

Automatic Pan Stirrer

As big foodies, we have to admit that if some threw in an automatic pot stirrer as one of our gifts this Christmas, we might just cry tears of relief. While cooking is one of our favourite hobbies, it can add to your mental load when you’re thinking about all of the things you have to keep track of in the kitchen.

Don’t let the sauce stick to the bottom, don’t let the gravy clump and absolutely do not let your roast chicken burn. An automatic pan stirrer can solve two of those issues. These gadgets let your cook skip the arm workout and focus on chopping veggies or anything other than standing in place and stirring until your sauce thickens up. A godsend, for sure.

Where to buy: Amazon ($71.44) | Kogan ($44.86)

Villeroy & Boch Artesano Original Three-Tiered Stand

Another one you might wanna rally the siblings for is this three-tiered stand from Villeroy & Boch! It’s the perfect centrepiece for your Christmas feast. As far as gift ideas for cooking enthusiasts go, this one is top-tier… get it?

Where to buy: Amazon ($453.22) | eBay ($574.08)

The Marcato 8341 Atlas 180

No true cooking enthusiast’s kitchen is complete without a pasta maker. This one from Marcato is the perfect addition to any chefs artillery. Nothing tastes better than fresh, authentic homemade pasta and learning how to make your own noodles couldn’t be easier than when you’ve got your own pasta machine. This one allows you to make three different pasta shapes, lasagne, fettuccine, and tagliolini. Mama mia!

Where to buy: Amazon ($140.70) | eBay ($126.48)

Garden Tablecloth from Mosey Me

Every entertainer needs a beautiful table setting, and that’s exactly what they’ll get with this Garden Tablecloth from Mosey Me. Perfect for summer dining, this multi-coloured floral cloth provides the perfect backdrop for any cooking enthusiast’s feast.

Where to buy: THE ICONIC ($220)

Wicker Picnic Basket with Cooler

What about this wicker picnic basket to transport all their marvellous creations in? This picnic basket comes with a double handle, a split, dual-entry lid and an insulated cooler bag. It also doubles as a level surface for food and drinks and is perfect for summer festivities.

Where to buy: Amazon ($93.76)

Seed & Sprout Organic Farmers Market Set

We know every cooking enthusiast loves shopping at the farmer’s markets for fresh produce, so why not get them the perfect environmentally friendly bags to house it all in. This set from Seed & Sprout comes with two pocket totes, two mixed mesh totes, five assorted-size mesh produce bags, four various-size bulk food bags and a large bread bag.

Where to buy: THE ICONIC ($89)

Breville The Smart Scoop Ice Cream Maker

Who doesn’t love ice cream? Of course, this find might be a little selfish of us considering we’d gift it to our foodie friend in the hopes of eating fresh ice cream at every dinner party, but why not? The Breville Smart Scoop Ice Cream Maker automatically senses the hardness of the mixture based on your selection and keeps it ready until it’s time to serve, so you’ll have perfectly creamy ice cream every scoop.

Where to buy: Amazon ($367) | Bing Lee ($399) | Breville ($479)

Mosey Me Half Moon Apron

Bring style into the kitchen with the Half Moon Apron by Mosey Me. It is playful sophistication at its best with its oversize graphic shapes and beautiful palette of lilacs, blues and greys. We’re so obsessed that we want one for ourselves!

Where to buy: THE ICONIC ($80)

Seed & Sprout Un-Baking Paper

Help your foodie friend do away with single-use baking paper with the aptly named Un-Baking Paper by Seed & Sprout. It’s super simple to use and incredibly stylish. This reusable silicone sheet is a must for every home baker.

Where to buy: THE ICONIC ($29)

