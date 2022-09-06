The Tiktok-Famous Kitchen Gadgets That Live up to the Hype

If you, too, have been personally victimised by TikTok’s FYP algorithm, you’re probably well-versed with the rabbit hole that is #Amazonfinds. On the off chance that you’ve been spared until now, the hashtag is essentially a goldmine for uncovering a bunch of cool kitchen gadgets designed not only to level up your cooking game but make your life a million times easier. While it’s normal to be sceptical about internet finds, you’ll be happy to know a lot of them actually work, and they’re epic.

From all manners of vegetable mincers and snap strainers that attach to cookware, right through to kitchen spoon scales and whisk wipes, you’re bound to discover a bunch of new cooking gadgets that’ll make you think: where has this been my whole life?

Scroll on to check out our favourite kitchen gadgets of 2022.

The best TikTok kitchen gadgets under $20

Microwave Egg Poacher

If you struggle to create the perfect poached egg to go with your eggs benedict, you’re not alone. Thankfully, this is one of those cool kitchen gadgets that are perfect for ditching that overwhelming “whirlpool technique”. All you have to do is fill the little dishes with water, crack an egg in it and shove it in the microwave for about four minutes. Voila, four perfectly poached eggs.

Where to buy: Amazon ($7.85) | eBay ($10.18)

Mini Vegetable Chopper

Does mincing onions make your eyes sting with tears? Of course. Not only is it tear-jerking chore, but sometimes finely chopping all those vegetables can result in a couple of nicks and cuts. To save yourself the drama (and a finger), grab yourself a mini vegetable chopper. You’ll thank us later.

Where to buy: Amazon ($15.99) | Catch ($17.50) | eBay ($18.95)

Cord Wrapper

Tired of your cords taking up unnecessary space on the bench? Or perhaps they’re just getting twisted and tangled at every opportunity? This aesthetic little adhesive white cord wrapper sticks to the back of your appliance and allows you to neatly wrap your cords around it.

Where to buy: Amazon ($16.89) | Catch ($12.04) | eBay ($12.73)

Cake Batter Dispensing Spoon

If you avoid making cupcakes purely because they’re a complete pain to get from mixing bowl to pan, then this lil’ hack is what dreams are made of. All you have to do is scoop the batter and push down the slide for a no-mess alternative to juggling two spoons around.

Where to buy: Amazon ($16.92) | Catch ($15.12)

Produce Slicer

This handy little Produce slicer is about to make your life that much easier. Do you need some cooking tools to get around cutting those last few slices of tomato and feel awkward about how to cut it for fear of losing a finger? Well, that ends with one of these.

Where to buy: Amazon ($8.99) | Catch ($10.62) | eBay ($4.99)

Avanti Ice Stick Tray

Avanti 10 Stick Ice Cube Tray is the perfect addition to your freezer, especially if you carry a water bottle with you regularly. Simply press the pads at the bottom of the base of the tray, and the ice sticks will release with ease. These ice cubes are perfectly shaped to fit into smaller and slimmer cups and bottles.

Where to buy: Amazon ($6.99) | Catch ($14.46) | eBay ($14.34)

Avocado Slicer

These three-in-one avocado kitchen tools can cut the avo open, removes the seed and slice the flesh while removing it from the skin. Sure, it might not be an absolute necessity, but avocados are notoriously a pain in the butt to prepare, and one of these cool kitchen gadgets makes it all a dream.

Where to buy: Amazon ($8.95) | Catch ($11.95) | eBay ($12)

The best TikTok kitchen tools under $50

Automatic Pan Stirrer

If there’s one task in the kitchen that I hate more than anything, it’s stirring something continuously until it thickens. Take a pot of gravy for instance. You leave that sucker sitting for longer than a second – gross, lumpy gravy. This makes multi-tasking in the kitchen more difficult than it already is. So, grab yourself an automatic stirrer like I did and save yourself the stress.

Where to buy: Amazon ($59.19) | Catch ($37.18) | eBay ($16.62)

Silicone Collapsible Funnel

I feel like I never need a funnel… until I do, at which time the need is desperate. These cool cooking gadgets mean you always have one on hand, but they won’t take up too much space or get in the way of your more regularly used appliances.

Where to buy: Amazon ($14.99) | Catch ($21.99) | eBay ($27.50)

Whisk Wiper

If you love baking, you need to get yourself one of these cool little cooking gadgets. It makes cleaning your whisk an absolute dream and means you don’t waste any food. It even doubles as a cleaner when you need to scrape the last bits out of the bowl. This is particularly good for when you’re making cupcakes and need the last of the icing, or when you want to lick the bowl without licking the bowl.

Where to buy: Amazon ($36.71)

Snap ‘N Strain Strainer

If you live in a small apartment with minimal space for pots and pans, this Snap ‘N Strainer is so handy. This top-quality, heat-resistant, silicone strainer is the most practical way to get your food strained thoroughly while avoiding transferring the food out of the pot. It’s flexible enough to fit onto nearly all pots, pans and bowls. It snaps on neatly with two clips and has a firm grip that will keep it safely attached while in use and can be left attached to the pot while cooking.

Where to buy: Amazon ($24.99) | Catch ($9.99) | eBay ($15.99)

Water Bottle Cleaning Brush

Dread washing your drink bottle? Or those long cups your hand can never reach the bottom of? This multi-purpose brush — designed to be suctioned to the side of your sink — will clean all your longneck glasses and bottles seamlessly from top to bottom with literally no extra effort required.

Where to buy: Amazon ($19) | Catch ($34.97) | eBay ($15.25)

Porcelain Butter Crock Keeper

For those of you who keep a little container of butter somewhere in your pantry or your benchtop so you can enjoy soft, spreadable butter on your toast in the morning, you’ll know things can get a little messy sometimes. That’s where this Porcelain Butter Crock comes in. Fitted with an airtight seal to protect and retain the flavour and freshness of the butter, this baby will also keep your salted goodness mess-free with its built-in bowl.

Where to buy: Amazon ($36.79)

Garlic Press

How I made it into my late 20s without knowing these simple cooking gadgets existed is beyond me. But now I know.

Where to buy: Amazon ($37.47)

Silicone Baking Mats

These silicone baking mats are made of 100% food-grade silicone, LEGB certificate and BPA-free, as well as being easy to clean and good for the environment.

Where to buy: Amazon ($28.99) | Catch ($20.49) | eBay (from $14.99)

Spoon Scale

Ever struggled to measure something out in the kitchen? This spoon scale is a 3-in-1 portioning set that includes a digital scale with two removable spoon scoop sizes that allows you to weigh both solid and liquid ingredients.

Where to buy: Amazon ($13.43) | Catch ($20.40) | eBay ($15.88)

Adamco Kitchen Soap Dispenser Pump

This two-in-one dish soap dispenser is one of those cool kitchen gadgets that are every organised person’s dream. Not only is it a soap dispenser designed for kitchen sponges, but it’s also a neat way to store your sponges without any mess. It’s small enough to fit under kitchen sinks or on the countertop. It also comes with two antibacterial silicone sponges.

Where to buy: Amazon ($23.49) | Catch ($17.22) | eBay ($9.91)

Peanut Butter Stirrer

The peanut butter hand mixer is the easiest way to revive your natural peanut and almond butter. ​​These cool cooking gadgets cater to a range of different jar sizes from 16 oz to 30 oz and includes a scraper that easily scrapes all extra peanut butter from the stirrer. Plus, on the other end is a free bottle opener, which is also a good addition to your kitchen. ​Just another one of those cool kitchen gadgets that I didn’t know I needed.

Where to buy: Amazon ($30.89)

Mini Bag Sealer

If you’re one of those people who still scrunch rolls half-eaten packets of chips, I’m about to change your life with one of these nifty cooking gadgets. This portable mini bag sealer is a lifesaver (chip saver?). To use, you simply place the plastic bag between the heating element and upper pad. Hold the plastic bag with one hand and the sealer with the other and press down slightly on the sign for three seconds to heat up before sliding The Mini Sealer along on edge.

Where to buy: Amazon ($39.86)

Under Cabinet Jar Opener

As far as cool kitchen gadgets go, this one’s a no brainer. You can effortlessly unscrew and open stubborn jars with ease with one of these under cabinet jar openers. Suitable for any size jar, it is one of those must-have kitchen tools to have under your countertop.

Where to buy: Amazon ($28) | eBay ($7.99)

The best TikTok kitchen tools over $50

Pop-Up Hot Dog and Bun Toaster with Mini Tongs

If you’re a sucker for a hot dog and love the prospect of a single-touch easy weeknight meal, this all-in-one hot dog and bun toaster will literally give you (and the family) a solid feed in under five minutes. With over 1,000 positive customer reviews, this kitchen contraption is your new essential that’ll take away the legwork of boiling a pan of water for your dogs or waiting for the oven to preheat in order to toast your buns.

Where to buy: Amazon ($73.50) | eBay ($102.51)

Cutting Board with Food Storage Trays and Phone Stand

Whenever I chop veggies, it’s a chaotic event. Mushrooms here, random pile of capsicum heaped in the corner there. But one thing is consistent: I never have enough space to house them all on one board without it ending in a massive mess. That’s why this godsend of an item will allow you to slice n’ store your veggies in a little container while freeing up board space. There’s also a phone holder if you happen to like watching Netflix mid-cook.

Where to buy: Amazon ($79) | eBay ($108.82)

Belwares Olive Oil Dispenser (2pk)

Add the perfect amount of oil to your vegetables, salads, beef and meals without overdressing and losing the taste. The ergonomic glass bottle design gives you complete control to precisely pour the amount of olive oil you need, and the dripless pour spout ensures mess-free pouring. These dispensers’ integrated silicone button pump design allows you to press down with your thumb and measure precisely how much you need to apply. Cleaning is also relatively easy. It’s dishwasher-safe, so you never have to scrub again. Now, this is one of those cooking gadgets we wish we knew about sooner. Imagine the salads we could have saved!

Where to buy: Amazon ($57.95)