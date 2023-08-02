Break These Bad Kitchen Habits and Save On Your Energy Bills

If you’ve noticed a spike in your energy bill in the new financial year, you’re not alone. Electricity prices increased as much as 23 per cent in some states on July 1, and it means now, more than ever, is a good time to revisit your energy habits. Thanks to research from ING, we’ve broken down a number of kitchen habits that could be adding to your electricity bills each year.

Based on a survey of 1,000 Aussies in the months of June and July 2023, ING’s research has highlighted a number of energy-wasting habits that are raising electricity bills.

Some of these habits include:

Washing up under hot running water rather than filling the sink – costs an average of $145.41 per person each year

Boiling more water in the kettle than needed (e.g. for when you only need one cup of tea) – costs an average of $127.87 per person each year

Using the defrost setting on the microwave – costs an average of $32.77 per person each year

Putting the dishwasher on when only half full – costs $31.27 per person each year

Leaving electronics on at the switch – costs $20.31 per person each year

Along with shifting these kitchen energy habits, some other tips that ING’s research has provided included:

75 per cent of those surveyed didn’t realise a slow cooker can be more energy efficient than an oven

30 per cent of respondents said they are using an air fryer to cook rather than an oven in order to save power

Make turning off your lights and electronics at the wall a part of your daily routine; this can save $3.93 per person, per year

If you’re looking for other ways to cut energy costs around the house be sure to consider cleaning your air conditioner filter and your refrigerator coils.