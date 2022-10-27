9 of the Best Artificial Trees to Help You Sleigh Christmas

When you think of the festive season, Christmas trees are one of the first things that spring to mind, alongside fancy feasts, gifts and jolly old St Nick.

Australians tend to celebrate Christmas differently compared to other countries around the world. We just have a few different traditions, like cricket on the beach with a few beers and endless prawns. But we never forget the tree.

While some dedicated Christmas goers like to splash out on a real tree every year, some of us prefer to avoid the hassle and resurrect ye olde reliable plastic one instead.

But with purchasing a fake tree comes the pressure of choosing the right one. After all, your next tree is an investment and you’ll likely keep the same one for five to ten years.

So, to make the festive season a little less stressful, we’ve rounded up the best ones we can find for every budget. The only thing you need to worry about is when to put your tree up and when to take it down.

What to consider before choosing your Christmas tree

Space

Not to be a Grinch, but while it’s easy to look at the biggest and thickest tree in-store and go “that one”, we need to think rationally here.

For starters, where are you going to put that massive tree? In the entryway or your cosy living room? There’s nothing worse than picking your dream Christmas tree and having to stuff it in the back corner of your lounge room, where its branches are crushed into the nearby wall.

You also need to take its height into consideration. Is your ceiling high enough? And if it is, are you prepared to scale your Christmas tree during the decorating and un-decorating process? Before you traipse into your nearest Christmas specialty store, make sure you work out where you’re going to set up your tree and measure the area so you can find one that’s the perfect size.

Cost

We’re going to level with you – Christmas trees can be pretty expensive. They can cost anywhere between $10 and $5,000, especially if you’ve been eyeing off one of those bougie Balsam Hill trees.

But one of the advantages of going for an artificial Christmas tree is the fact that you can keep reusing the same tree for five to 10 years. While you might switch up the decorations each year, it’s safe to say that your tree is in it for the long haul. Although, this does make your choice of Christmas tree all the more harder.

Type

Christmas trees are often one of three types: fir, spruce or pine. Pine is typically the most popular, since it tends to appear fuller than the other kinds of Christmas trees and features feathery branches. Keep in mind though, that you’ll struggle to hang baubles on this type of tree, since anything with a tiny hole won’t slide onto its fanned out branches.

Fir trees are probably the sparsest Christmas trees since they have less needles on their branches and better if you prefer to space out your decorations. Firs also seem to be the cheapest fake Christmas tree options, probably because most prefer the lushness of a pine or spruce.

Spruce trees are slightly less denser but are better for hanging more decorations if you like a loaded tree. It’s a great middle-point if you don’t want something too sparse or too thick in your home.

Lastly, you need to decide whether you want a traditional-looking tree, or one that’s flocked, coloured or pre-lit. We tend to lean on the pre-lit end, since you don’t have to go through the gruelling job of winding fairy lights around your tree. And while flocked trees are stunning since they lean into that winter wonderland vibe, just know that they make a huge mess when you’re setting them up.

The best flocked Christmas trees in Australia

This frost-capped tree

Down under, there’s no such thing as a “white Christmas”. Thanks to American movies, the concept of a “White Christmas” has been forever idealised in our minds. But that doesn’t mean you can’t recreate a winter wonderland at home.

The best way to nail the winter wonderland theme at home is with a flocked tree, which is a fake tree that’s been dusted with artificial snow.

Where to buy: Amazon ($145.30) | eBay ($95.95)

This heavily arrow-flocked pine

This heavily flocked tree is best decorated in a combination of rose gold, blue, gold and silver decorations. If you want a bold look for your tree, look to red and gold ornaments with a few sprigs of holly to make it pop.

Where to buy: Amazon ($114.99) | Christmas Warehouse ($449.95) | Myer ($199.20)

This space-saving slim flocked tree

If you’re tight for space in your home, but still want your place to look like the North Pole, then this slim flocked Christmas tree is your best bet.

Where to buy: Amazon ($48.99) | eBay ($48.95) | Kogan ($58.99)

The best traditional artificial Christmas trees in Australia

This snow-tipped green tree

If you don’t want to commit to the theme (and mess) of a flocked tree, this snow-tipped one is the best of both worlds.

Where to buy: Amazon ($100.84) | Catch ($209.99) | eBay ($67.95)

This fluffy cashmere pine tree

An artificial cashmere pine Christmas tree looks more natural than most trees. Since it features branches in differing shades of green, it’s ideal for adding a rustic look.

Where to buy: Catch ($240) | Myer ($319.20)

This Fraser fir tree

When all else fails, the classic green Christmas tree never goes out of style. The best thing about a traditional tree is that no matter what colour tinsel you choose, it’s sure to work. Feel like a red and gold tree this year? That’ll look sweet. Want to change it up for a rainbow display? That’ll work too!

Where to buy: Amazon ($122.03) | Catch ($260) | Myer ($319.20)

The best pre-lit Christmas trees in Australia

This thick pre-lit Christmas tree

For a subtle touch, these Christmas trees are perfect if you don’t feel like getting tangled up in all the lights this year.

Where to buy: Amazon ($246.95) | eBay ($183.95) | Myer ($399.20)

Slim yellow-lit tree

The worst part about decorating the Christmas tree has to be detangling all the lights. Skip the hassle and save some space with this floor-length pre-lit Christmas tree.

Where to buy: Catch ($109.90) | eBay ($109.95) | Myer ($199.20)

The best white artificial Christmas trees in Australia

This pure white tree

Similar to a flocked tree and just as good at pulling off a white Christmas theme, this tree takes it that one step farther. Any ornament you put on a white tree is sure to stand out compared to a green tree.

While not as common as a traditional tree, white trees are perfect for enhancing a wintry theme. It’s so versatile that you can decorate it with anything, from bold reds to brilliant blues. It’s quite common to see many households take heed of the rose gold trend.

Make your home feel all the more cosy by using warm yellow lights. Now all you need to worry about is preventing your pesky house cat from scaling the tree.

Where to buy: Amazon ($69.95) | Catch ($59.90) | Myer ($279.20)