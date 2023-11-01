8 of the Best Gifts You Can Buy for Pets and Their Owners This Christmas

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Everyone loves treats, but they’re a predictable gift when it comes to spoiling your pets on Christmas.

Even if they choose to spend the day playing in piles of wrapping paper and empty boxes, your pet will appreciate something more thoughtful. You can even buy a pet gift for that one friend or family member who treats their pet like royalty.

Whether you have a dog, cat, or small animal, here’s some of the best pet gift ideas for your most loveable family member.

READ MORE 5 Custom Gift Ideas That’ll Make a Real Impression This Christmas

The Best Gift Ideas for Pets

Pet Drinking Fountain

It’s no secret that most animals would rather drink from running water than still water, so why not give the gift of constantly flowing water to your pet this Christmas? The Drinkwell Pet Fountain from Petsafe is a gorgeous ceramic drinking fountain that will look good anywhere in your home or backyard. Shop drinking fountains from $33.99

Pet Furniture

Christmas is the perfect time of the year to treat your pet to some new interior decor. From a fluffy new dog bed, like this one by Kazoo, to a cat condo, like this Catit one that includes a bed, scratching post and toy. Shop pet furniture from $7.99

Christmas Accessories

Portable Pet Water Bottles

This portable water bottle made by Zenify is a great accessory when taking your dog out on a road trip or to the local park. It has an easy one-button dispenser design that allows you to essentially create a water bowl wherever you go! Plus, if your pet doesn’t drink all of the water at once, you can press the same button and retract the water back into the bottle. They come in a range of colours and sizes for all pets, big and small. Shop pet water bottles from $16.99

Pet Swimwear

Summer is a great time to take your dog to the beach. And if they love taking a dip in the water, you can give yourself some extra peace of mind with this dog life jacket. It comes with a removable flotation layer for dogs that are more confident swimmers, as well as a variety of buckles for size and shape adjustment. Shop pet swimwear and jackets from $25.49

Plush Toys

You can’t really go wrong with giving your furry friend a plush toy for Christmas, like this BBQ Prawn for dogs from Pet Circle, or this Pidan Little Monster for cats. However, if they’re one of those pets that rips it up in seconds, you might want to consider something a little sturdier, like a chew or dental toy. Shop plush toys from $2.29

Surveillance Cameras

Not as creepy as it sounds. Many pets, and owners, now suffer separation anxiety when they go to work. Utilising a home-surveillance set-up is a great way to check on your pet during the day and get that peace of mind. You can check where they are, if they ate their breakfast and prove to your coworkers that you have the best dog ever, all from your phone. Shop cameras from $59.99

Feeder Toys

Dogs love plush toys, even if they have a tendency to destroy them. Luckily, Kong is tried and true at making the best dog toys for those who chew. Its range of cozy plush toys brings together a cute and cuddly design that is extra durable. You can check out the cozy plush range and other great Kong products at Petbarn and Pet Circle. You can also get lick mats that’ll provide a short stint of entertainment for your pet. Petstock has a wide range of lick mats to help slow down fast eaters. Shop feeder toys from $2.49

If you’d like to continue your Christmas shopping — for humans, perhaps — check out this guide we put together on gifts for coffee lovers.

This post has been updated since its original publication.