7 Smart Kettles to Make Mornings Easier

As our homes get smarter, it’s no surprise that the humble kettle has also gotten a smart upgrade. Arguably the most necessary kitchen appliance staple, kettles are the lifeblood of any warm beverage fan thanks to their temperature control capability. Perfect for if you’re on the hunt for the perfect cup of tea, coffee or cup-a-soup.

There are plenty of places to grab smart kettles and Wi-Fi kettles, but there are usually great deals available online. Here’s our pick of the best on the market.

Breville the Smart Kettle (1.7L)

Image: Breville

Breville’s smart kettle has five simple buttons that allow you to brew the perfect water temperature depending on the type of tea you’re making. It also has a seven-cup capacity and a keep warm function if you’re having people over for tea and scones on a Sunday.

Russell Hobbs Addison Digital Kettle (1.7L)

Image: Russell Hobbs

This kettle is a great introduction to the smart kettle game if you’re on a budget. It comes in black or silver stainless steel so you can match it with your other kitchen appliances. Simply choose the type of tea you’re making from the preset buttons, pop it on and drink away.

Amazon Glass Kettle (1.8L)

Image: Amazon

If you’re looking for a kettle with a big personality, this is it. Adjust all your temperature controls from the base and then pour away. As it’s entirely glass, you can actually use it for cooking food, as well as pouring the perfect cuppa. Not to mention it comes in a stylish gold or red.

Healthy Choice Digital Kettle (1.2L)

Image: Amazon

An old-school style kettle meets 21st-century technology — what’s not to love? Its digital touch-button base gives you five quick-start temperature control settings, and the included tea infuser allows you to boil your favourite loose-leaf tea at your desired temperature as you go.

Sunbeam Alinea Select Kettle (1.7L)

Image: Sunbeam

This smart kettle from Sunbeam features five different temperature control settings between 80- and 100-degrees Celsius for a variety of tea types, similar to the Breville smart kettle. If you’re a lover of oolong or crazy for green tea, this kettle has you covered. It also comes in sleek white and black finishes so you can pick the one that suits your kitchen aesthetic.

Kogan SmarterHome Smart Kettle (1.7L)

Image: Kogan

Kogan has added this kettle to their SmarterHome range, which already features blinds, a TV and a security camera. Unlike other smart kettles, the Kogan SmartherHome kettle can be connected to Wi-Fi. This means it can be controlled from the mobile app, meaning you can start boiling the kettle before you even get out of bed. It also sends you a notification when it’s done – how convenient.

Smeg Variable Temperature Kettle (1.7L)

Image: Smeg

This smart kettle from Smeg draws inspiration from a retro 1950s design and comes in eight different colours including red, pink, blue and black, making it the most stylish of the smart kettles on this list. It also has a larger range of temperatures, with the lowest temperature being 50 degrees Celsius.

What is a smart kettle?

A smart kettle looks much like your average kettle, except it has a few key differences. Firstly, there are more buttons than just your regular on/off switch. There are dedicated buttons for the kind of tea you’re making from green to black and oolong. Each tea’s boiling temperatures and times are all different, so if you want to get the most out of your brew, a high-tech temperature control kettle is just the thing to get you there.

Along with fancy buttons, a few have things like LED displays and quiet technology, which can really take the whole water boiling experience to the next level. There are also Wi-Fi kettles that can be controlled via a smartphone app, which means longer lie-ins. The kettle can be fully boiled by the time you get to the kitchen. Efficient or what?