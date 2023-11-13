These 14 Gifts Ideas Will Make You Feel Like You’ve Cracked the Bro Code

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Men are notoriously difficult to buy for. They have a tendency to buy the things they want when they want them, and never seem to need anything new besides socks and jocks. But if you (and the men in your life) are sick of the gift of underwear, it can be hard to find something that they’ll actually enjoy.

Well, it would be, except we’ve gone and done the hard work for you. Whether it’s your brother, boyfriend, husband, dad, or best mate, here’s our list of Christmas gift ideas for the men in your life.

The best Christmas gift ideas for men

Everyone loves a massage, and this massage gun is the perfect gift for a man who wants to relax his muscles. Whether it’s after the gym or after a long day at work, this massage gun will be there, ready to pummel your man’s shoulders. Shop the Beurer Compact massage gun, $149

Know a man who loves his luscious locks? This Dyson hair dryer has a Dyson V9 motor for super fast and efficient hair drying. It also measures the temperature and keeps it constant, so hair isn’t as damaged by the heat. Shop the Dyson Supersonic Origin hair dryer, $549

A pair of noise-cancelling Bose headphones will help the man in your life enjoy his favourite music with almost no background noise. Shop the Bose QuietComfort Headphones, $549.95

The Ordinary is known for its no-nonsense skincare, which is perfect for people who are new to looking after their skin or don’t have the time or money to spend on an extensive routine. Either way, this daily skincare set is perfect for the man who wants to look after his skin. Shop The Ordinary Daily Set, $31

For maximum comfort and relaxation, a bath robe is a fantastic gift. These robes from Hommey are made of 100 per cent cotton and can be worn just about anywhere. They also come in 19 different colours and patterns. Shop the Hommey bath robe, from $129

If your gift recipient is a coffee-lover, they’ll appreciate some compostable coffee pods from Australian company, Urban Brew. It also has an edible choc-waffle cone coffee cup to drink coffee from. Shop Urban Brew coffee pods, from $9

If you know a guy who loves cooking, do him (and yourself) a favour by gifting him this Baccarat French saute pan, and you’ll both be eating good. Shop the Baccarat French saute pan, $299.99

Birkenstock’s Bostons are literally everywhere right now. Everyone’s obsessed with the comfy but stylish shoe, and it’s easy to see why. Get the guy in your life a pair of these babies. Shop Birkenstock Boston shoes. $222

If the man in your life tends to keep things simple and loves a sleek look, this Tommy Hilfiger watch is just the thing. Made with stainless steel and leather, this classic timepiece makes for a great gift. Shop the Tommy Hilfiger Kyle watch, $299

Every bloke needs a good quality belt, and honestly, R.M. Williams makes the best ones on the market. Shop the R. M. Williams belt, $139

These make a great gift for just about anyone to be honest, but especially the forgetful guys in your life. You can strap these to just about anything, car keys, luggage — some people are even putting them on their pets. Shop Apple AirTags, $49

If he prefers earbuds to actual headphones, the Sennheiser Momentum 3 are a solid gifting choice. They feature adaptive active noise cancellation, three microphones on each earbud, and crystal clear call quality. Oh, and they come with a wireless charging case, so you can charge them on the go. Shop the Sennheiser earbuds, $399.95

You can’t go wrong with gifting someone a nice pair of sunglasses. Our pick at the moment are these marshal sunnies from Ray-Ban. They’re a great gift for the guys who want to channel their inner Tom Cruise. Shop the Ray-Ban Marshal sunglasses, $222

Every bloke should have a pair of R.Ms in their wardrobe, and if he doesn’t, they make the perfect gift. Just make sure you clock his size the next time he slides his shoes off. Shop the R. M. Williams boots, $649

So, that's your boyfriend, husband, brother and dad sorted in this Christmas gifts for men round-up, but if you need gift ideas for the rest of your fam, you can find some here.

