From Doctor Who to Star Wars: 12 Christmas Gifts for Pop-Culture Obsessives

Contributor: Lifehacker Australia

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Even if you know what geeky hobbies the nerd in your life is into, it can be difficult to find a gift that they don’t already have and that they’ll actually enjoy. Because no, not even nerds want another mismatched mug or pair of socks, even if it has their favourite franchise plastered all over it.

Whether they’re into comics, trading card games, anime or movies, we have their interests covered in this list of the best Christmas gift ideas for geeks, nerds and pop culture fiends.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Christmas gift ideas for geeks

Image: Paramount

Ask any Star Trek nerd, and they’ll tell you that Picard is one of the best captains of all time. The Star Trek: The Next Generation captain, played by Sir Patrick Stewart, is so popular that he now has his own television series, Star Trek Picard. If your gift recipient hasn’t seen it yet, now’s the time to gift them the Blu-ray copy of the complete series.

Image: Funko

If your gift recipient is an anime and manga nerd, this Jujutsu Kaisen Pop Vinyl figure of everyone’s favourite jujutsu sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, is the perfect gift. If they aren’t interested in Gojo, there’s also figures of Yuji Itadori and Suguru Geto.

Image: Wizards of the Coast

If you have a friend that loves Magic the Gathering and The Lord of the Rings, you can get them one of these themed Commander Decks so they can play out the stories of Tolkien’s universes with their friends. You could even get one for yourself and join them for a game.

Image: Pokemon Trading Card Game

Are you buying a gift for a massive Pokémon nerd? There’s a nearly 100 per cent chance that they have the latest game, so why not give them something that they probably don’t already own? The Pokémon Trading Card Game is still going strong, and there’s never been a better time to pick it up. Bonus point if your friends are already into card-based games.

The Elite Trainer Box features everything a new or current player needs to play, including nine booster packs, card sleeves and a deck box.

If you really want to get specific, you could also search out a rare or special card featuring their favourite Pokémon.

Image: Mego

The man, the myth, the cameo legend – now in an action-figure form. Excelsior, true believers.

Image: LEGO

As far as geek gifts go, you can’t really go wrong with LEGO – especially Star Wars LEGO.

This Captain Rex helmet will look great on display, especially if the recipient already has the other Star Wars helmets.

Image: MyArcade

Give the gift of retro gaming with this countertop arcade cabinet. Capcom’s classic, Street Fighter II is already installed, so they can start playing right away.

Image: Abrams

This is a lavishly illustrated coffee table book that collects the best conceptual artwork from the Star Wars universe; from Ralph McQuarrie’s designs for the Original Trilogy and Prequel Trilogy, along with various TV and video games.

Image: Wizards of the Coast

This Dungeons & Dragons adventure book is one of the best there is and a great gift idea for the tabletop nerd in your life. Phandalin seems to be in trouble (again), so set out with your party to save the town from a terrifying cult.

Image: BBC

Rewatching the Doctor Who TV Christmas special has become a traditional part of the holidays, which makes this the perfect gift for Whovians, whatever their creed. The only downside is that they’ll have to wait until next Christmas to properly enjoy it (unless they’re a Time Lord).

Image: Voyager GB

This lavishly illustrated, 336-page coffee table book chronicles the complete history of Westeros; from the Age of Heroes through to Robert’s rebellion and beyond. It’s basically George R. R. Martin’s version of The Silmarillion that spans his entire world; including the Free Cities of Essos, the Dothraki, Asshai by the Shadow and the savage jungles of Sothoryos. This is an engrossing tome that any Game Of Thrones fan will be sure to treasure.

Image: DC Comics

If you’re after a gift for someone whose current favourite TV show is The Sandman, why not take them back to the source and give them the comic that inspired it? While the streaming adaptation is quite faithful to the comic, you’re only getting half the experience without the comic’s incredibly moody and expressive art. This series belongs in any comic geek’s collection and is a great gift idea for anyone who wants their own collection.

Lifehacker Australia’s Christmas gift guides

Lead image credit: Paramount