12 Christmas Gift Ideas for Guys, Besides Socks and Jocks

I don’t know about you, but Christmas gift shopping for the men in my life is singlehandedly the hardest thing ever. They either have everything they could possibly want or (if you’re my dad) have a new car pegged to the top of their wish list – and I hate to say it, but that’s miles out of my price range.

In a Christmas-is-less-than-a-month-away scramble, I finally decided it was time to scour the internet for some cool Christmas gifts to give my boyfriend, dad, uncles and brother. Now, I’m not talking about giving them your average socks and jocks, either. These gifts, my friends, are ones they’ll actually want to open.

The best Christmas gift ideas for men

Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless NC Headphones, $379

If he doesn’t already have noise-cancelling headphones or desperately needs a new pair, these Bose ones are best-sellers for a reason. You can choose between Quiet Mode for full active noise cancellation and Aware Mode, which still allows some background noise, so you can still be alert while listening to tunes simultaneously.

You can buy the Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless NC Headphones ($379) from The Good Guys here.

The Aussie Man’s Skincare Starter Kit, $79

Get him into the habit of using basic skincare instead of just soap and water with The Aussie Man’s Skincare Starter Kit. It comes with a cleanser, an eye cream and a moisturiser.

You can buy the Skincare Starter Kit ($79) from The Aussie Man here.

Nutcare’s Best Sellers Kit, $99 (usually $159)

Speaking of skincare, well, kinda. Nutcare sells men’s personal grooming products for the nether regions, like hair removal cream, moisturiser for the nuts and body powder to help prevent things like chafing. Our pick: The Best Sellers Kit, which includes all of the above.

You can buy Nutcare’s Best Sellers Kit ($99, usually $159.99) from Nutcare here.

Thieves Coffee Pod Subscription Service from $75

Thieves offer a three, six or 12-month coffee membership, delivered directly to the coffee lover in your life each month. Starting from just $75, including shipping, the membership includes a new Australian coffee roaster sent directly to the gift recipient on your behalf and a personalised card with the first delivery.

You can shop for a Thieves Coffee subscription here.

Cosmic Cookware Cosmo Pan, $149 (usually $159)

If the man in your life considers himself to be a bit of a chef, Cosmic Cookware does some beautiful pots and pans. They’re non-toxic, non-stick and are designed with a two-coat system that distributes heat slowly and evenly.

You can shop Cosmic Cookware Cosmo Pan ($149, usually $159) from Cosmic Cookware here.

Birkenstock Boston SFB Leather Regular, $270

Birkenstock’s Bostons are literally everywhere right now. Everyone’s obsessed with the comfy but stylish shoe, and it’s easy to see why. Get the guy in your life a set of these babies.

You can shop the Birkenstock Boston SFB Leather Regular ($270) from The Iconic here.

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music, $329 (usually $579)

If he’s looking for a smartwatch that can keep up with his every move, the Garmin Forerunner is a great choice. It allows you to monitor and track training, as well as listen to music and receive notifications while you work out.

You can shop the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music ($329, usually $579) from The Iconic here.

R.M Williams 3 Piece Solid Hide Belt, $139

Every bloke needs a good quality belt, and honestly, R.M Williams makes the best ones on the market. There, we said it.

You can shop the R.M Williams 3 Piece Solid Hide Belt ($139) from The Iconic here.

Apple AirTag, $43.95 (usually $49)

These make a great gift for just about anyone to be honest, but especially the forgetful blokes in your life. You can strap these to just about anything, car keys, luggage, hell, people are even putting them on their pets.

You can shop Apple AirTags ($43.95, usually $49) from Amazon Australia here.

NuraTrue Pro Earbuds, $399.20 (usually $499)

If he prefers earbuds to actual headphones, these NuraTrue Pro Earbuds are a solid gifting choice. They’re said to have adaptive active noise cancellation, up to eight hours of battery life (32 with case), and crystal clear call quality. Oh, and they come with a wireless charging case, so you can charge them on the go.

You can shop NuraTrue Pro Earbuds ($399.20, usually $499) from Nura here.

Ray-Ban Marshal Sunglasses, $222

You can’t go wrong with gifting someone a nice pair of sunglasses. Our pick at the moment is these marshal sunnies from Ray-Ban.

You can shop the Ray-Ban Marshal Sunglasses ($222) from The Iconic here.

R.M Williams Comfort Craftsman Boots, $649

Every bloke should have a pair of R.Ms in their wardrobe, and if he doesn’t, they make the perfect gift. Just make sure you clock his size next time he slides his shoes off.

You can buy the R.M Williams Comfort Craftsman Boots ($649) from The Iconic here.

So, that’s your boyfriend, husband, brother and dad sorted in this Christmas gifts for men round-up, but if you still need something for your secret Santa, we suggest heading here.

Now we’re getting to the pointer end of December, be sure to check retailers’ shipping times to ensure anything you select will arrive on time for Christmas.

This post has been updated since its original publication.