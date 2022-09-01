From Sauce to Stew, This $17 Automatic Stirrer Is the Key to Multi-Tasking in the Kitchen

I’m no Gordon Ramsay, so when it comes to cooking, I’m not someone who loves to spend laborious hours in the kitchen whipping up a feast. I am a shortcut girl through and through, so when something allows me to get the job done quicker — I’m all for it. That’s why I own a slow cooker, vegetable slicers, onion choppers and my latest obsession, this $17 automatic pot stirrer.

If you’ve ever tried to cook gravy yourself (because those microwaveable sachets are an abomination upon this earth, imo), you’ll know that it’s a task that requires your entire focus. Usually, a lot of room for multi-tasking in the kitchen — e.g. boiling potatoes for 30 minutes allows you plenty of time to slice up some chicken or chop up some broccoli. But when it comes to things like gravy or white sauce, you have to stand in front of the stove and continuously stir for what feels like centuries.

If you’re like me who quickly loses interest in stirring the pot or starts to suffer cramping in your arm, you’ll find that your gravy will start sticking to the bottom of the saucepan the second you walk away, so you end up with formidable little clumps that feel impossible to dissolve.

Enter: the automatic pot stirrer. This nifty device is the solution to all your gravy woes (or anything saucy for that matter).

What is an automatic pot stirrer?

An automatic pot stirrer is an electric whisk-like contraption that can mix any soupy substances in your pan hands-free. Most offer three distinct mixing speeds and are both cordless, as well as battery-operated. This automatic stirrer is able to move around your pot in a back and forth motion, which will prevent the sauce from sticking from the bottom of the pan.

Instead of spending half an hour stirring with your wooden spoon or whisk, simply pop this automatic pot stirrer into your saucepan, activate it with its push button and let her rip.

Just keep in mind this particular gadget isn’t designed for mixing thicker substances such as cake batter or cookie dough. It’s meant for anything with a much thinner consistency, such as gravy or sauces, and even your stovetop morning porridge.

The best thing is that clean-up is super simple since you just need to rinse it under a tap once you’ve finished cooking or toss it in the dishwasher. Take care to only wet the legs and disassemble the automatic pan stirrer before throwing it into your dishwasher.

Watch it in action below:

If you’re after something with a bit more sturdiness for thicker substances like curry, creamy pasta, soup or lentils, there’s also one that connects to the side of the pan like so:

Where to buy one in Australia

For thinner substances:

Fully sold on this must-have kitchen device? You can grab yourself an automatic pot stirrer on eBay for $16.62, Catch for $37.89 or on Amazon for $39.54.

For bulkier substances:

While this one is more expensive than its predecessor, you’ll never have to stand over the stove ever again with this heavy-duty pot stirrer available on Amazon for $81 and eBay for $98.83 with code ‘BRANDS5OFF’.